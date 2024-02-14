Red Bull Hardline Tasmania Course Details & Rider Update

Red Bull Hardline Australia will take place at Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania on February 23-24, a few months before the event returns to Wales’ Dyfi Valley on June 1-2. Tickets to watch the event live are sold out, but the event will be broadcast on Red Bull TV at 6pm AEDT time.
Over 30 riders from all over the world will tackle some of the most challenging mountain bike trails Australia has to offer. The course has been built over the past three months, using a team of 15 predominantly Tasmanian staff. Course Fun Facts:
Track Length - 2.3km
Vertical elevation - 575m
Largest gap jump - 75ft / 23m
Largest vertical drop - 10m+
Estimated course race time - 3.5min
Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level
Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course.
Local flora includes; Eucalyptus Regnans (the world’s tallest flowering plant, and one of the world’s tallest trees- they grow up to and above 100m tall).
2024 RIDER LIST
|On the edge of Tasmania’s South West Wilderness, Maydena Bike Park has provided a perfect canvas for developing a course that is befitting of the Red Bull Hardline legacy. Using nearly 600m of vertical elevation, the all-new course takes in a huge diversity of forest types, terrain and trail features. After a massive few months of construction, we look forward to welcoming riders on course soon.—Simon French from Maydena Bike Park
New additions to the rider list include Edgar Briole (FRA), Vincent Tupin (FRA), Thibault Laly (FRA) and Jim Monro from the UK. And in the wild cards, Dennis Luffman will be added from the UK. Unfortunately, Gee Atherton will not attend and will continue to focus on his recovery in the UK. Loic Bruni has also opted not to attend.
Ronan Dunne (IRL)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Jackson Goldstone (CAN)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Bernard Kerr (UK)
Juan Diego ‘Johnny’ Salido (MEX)
Laurie Greenland (UK)
Tahnee Seagrave (UK)
Kade Edwards (UK)
Louise-Anna Ferguson (UK)
Brook MacDonald (NZL)
Cami Nogueira (ARG)
Thibault Laly (FRA)
Hannah Bergemann (US)
Kaos Seagrave (UK)
Jim Monro (UK)
Adam Brayton (UK)
Theo Erlangsen (SA)
Edgar Briole (FRA)
Matteo Iniguez (FRA)
Camillo Sanchez (COL)
Josh Bryceland (UK)
Vincent Tupin (FRA)
Gaetan Vige (FRA)TASMANIA WILD CARD RIDERS
Baxter Maiwald (AUS)
Dan Booker (AUS)
Sam Gale (NZL)
Ed Masters (NZL)
Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
Remy Morton (AUS)
George Branningan (NZL)
Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)
Connor Fearon (AUS)
Darcy Coutts (AUS)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Remy Meier-Smith (AUS)
Dennis Luffman (UK)
Red Bull Hardline will be on Red Bull TV at 6pm AEDT. To keep up to date on all the latest information on Red Bull Hardline visit Redbull.com/hardline
and join the conversation @RedBullAU using #RedBullHardline.
