Red Bull Hardline Tasmania Rider List Announced

For the first time in its ten-year history, Red Bull Hardline will be a two-stop series in 2024, with its inaugural satellite event taking place on February 23rd and 24th in Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania. The rider list has now been announced, bringing with it some very pleasant surprises.
First up, I think we can speak on behalf of the entire mountain bike community when we say we're stoked to see Gee Atherton on there. It's a good sign that injury recovery is on track, after that 75ft slam at Red Bull Rampage
. We are yet to receive an injury update from Gee, but Atherton Racing have confirmed his intention to be fit to compete.
Secondly, 2024 brings with it a small field of female freeride and downhill athletes who will compete for the very first time. While we have seen female riders ticking off features on the course in recent years, most notably Jess Blewitt in 2022, with Tahnee Seagrave, Vinny Armstrong and others getting amongst the action earlier this year, this is the first time we've seen women on the official rider list. The field includes Louise-Anna Ferguson, Casey Brown, Tahnee Seagrave, Hannah Bergemann and Cami Nogueira, with Gracey Hemstreet and Harriet Burbidge-Smith on the Wildcard Riders List. Perhaps this is the year we will finally see women complete a full run of the Hardline course, after stormy conditions at this year's event put a stop to play for everyone.
|Red Bull Hardline is the pinnacle event for MTB riders. I am truly so excited to see Australia host this in 2024 and in a location like Tasmania. It will no doubt come with its challenges, but this is what us riders train and work so hard for.—Harriet Burbidge-Smith
This is the positive news the female freeriding community needed to hear, following widespread disappointment at the lack of female inclusion at this year's Red Bull Rampage
. In conjunction with the news that Crankworx will include a Women's Category at the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship in 2024
, we're hopeful that 2024 could be a ground-breaking year for women's freeride. And maybe, just maybe, we'll finally see these incredible athletes take their first competitive hits in the desert next year.
Another surprise comes in the form of Loïc Bruni's appearance on the Tasmania Wild Card Riders List. The five-time Downhill World Champion rarely strays away from the World Cup Circuit, so we're excited to see what he can do on what Dan Atherton hopes to be Hardline's longest and fastest course to date.2024 Rider List:
2024 Tasmania Wild Card Rider List:
Ronan Dunne (IRL)
Gee Atherton (UK)
Jackson Goldstone (CAN)
Bernard Kerr (UK)
Laurie Greenland (UK)
Kade Edwards (UK)
Brook MacDonald (NZL)
Charlie Hatton (UK)
Kaos Seagrave (UK)
Adam Brayton (UK)
Craig Evans (UK)
Camilo Sanchez (COL)
Gaetan Vige (FRA)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Juan Diego 'Johny' Salido (MEX)
Tahnee Seagrave (UK)
Louise Anna Ferguson (UK)
Cami Nogueira (ARG)
Hannah Bergemann (US)
Casey Brown (CAN)
Theo Erlangsen (SA)
Matteo Iniguez (FRA)
David McMillan (AUS)
Tomas Lemoine (FRA)
Mark Wallace (CAN)
Baxter Maiwald (AUS)
Sam Gale (NZL)
Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
George Brannigan (NZL)
Connor Fearon (AUS)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Dan Booker (AUS)
Ed Masters (NZL)
Remy Morton (AUS)
Loïc Bruni (FRA)
Darcy Coutts (AUS)
Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)
The Tasmania event kicks off the series in February, with the original Dyfi, Wales event set to take place on June 1st and 2nd.