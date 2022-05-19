Red Bull Hardline to Return September 10-11, 2022

It’s amazing to see how far Red Bull Hardline has come over the last seven years, from the raw concept of year one to the polished product of year seven, the concept has always been about pushing the boundaries of the sport and this year will be bigger and better than ever – we can’t wait to welcome back spectators for our 8th edition.



A full roster of some of the world’s best and bravest riders will once again return to take on the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race. With full details and riders being announced in the lead up, we urge spectators to keep their eyes peeled on Red Bull channels. — Dan Atherton