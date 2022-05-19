Red Bull Hardline to Return September 10-11, 2022

May 19, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Brage Vestavik rides the course at RedBull Hardline in Dinas Mawydd Wales.
Brage Vestavik rides the course at RedBull Hardline in Dinas Mawydd, Wales.


Red Bull Hardline, the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race, is returning to Wales’ Dyfi Valley September 10-11, 2022 for the eighth edition of the event.

The Red Bull Hardline course is again designed by Dan Atherton and the remote Welsh course sees some of the largest jumps and slab rolls seen in downhill mountain biking. Dan Atherton says that this year’s event will bring bigger and even more technical challenges for the riders.


bigquotesIt’s amazing to see how far Red Bull Hardline has come over the last seven years, from the raw concept of year one to the polished product of year seven, the concept has always been about pushing the boundaries of the sport and this year will be bigger and better than ever – we can’t wait to welcome back spectators for our 8th edition.

A full roster of some of the world’s best and bravest riders will once again return to take on the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race. With full details and riders being announced in the lead up, we urge spectators to keep their eyes peeled on Red Bull channels.Dan Atherton


Tickets for the event will go on sale from midday on 19th May 2022 on www.redbull.co.uk/hardline.

For more information about the event visit www.redbull.com/hardline.

Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline


14 Comments

  • 2 0
 Riders leaving it all on the course for the coveted "I Survived Redbull Hardline and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt" shirt. #worthit! Jokes aside, this is one of my favorite events; so much respect to the athletes.
  • 2 1
 Looking forward to my rider invitation dropping through the door.... postman had better not lose it for the fifth year in a row.
  • 1 0
 £70 a ticket! What on earth are you getting for that?! Seems very expensive
  • 4 0
 You get to stand in a field in a remote part of Wales. What are you, a cheapskate?
  • 3 0
 Jokes aside, I just checked and it's £70 per car which admits up to 5 people. Good value if you have 4 friends which unfortunately, I don't.
  • 1 0
 @TommyNunchuck: sure hope the package includes blackjack and hookers
  • 1 0
 Well, that's an epic picture.
  • 1 0
 genuine question - who's been to spectate? worth going?
  • 1 1
 the question is ,will Mark Drakeford allow any to spectate?
  • 1 0
 I went the first year they allowed spectators, it wasn't worth it for the amount of riding I seen (think there was only 8 riders or something come race day).
But I'd go back now with more riders involved. Just seeing the actual size of the road gap in person too is quite surprising!! Lol
  • 1 1
 They need to get the Freeride guys in on it.
  • 3 0
 brage is as freeride as one can get, mate!
  • 1 1
 @Keepiru: Yes and I really want to see Lacondeguy throw down!
  • 1 0
 @Keepiru: brage is like the embodyment of a freerider while also being an absolute unit





