Red Bull Hardline to Return September 10-11, 2022

Red Bull Hardline, the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race, is returning to Wales’ Dyfi Valley September 10-11, 2022 for the eighth edition of the event.
The Red Bull Hardline course is again designed by Dan Atherton and the remote Welsh course sees some of the largest jumps and slab rolls seen in downhill mountain biking. Dan Atherton says that this year’s event will bring bigger and even more technical challenges for the riders.
|It’s amazing to see how far Red Bull Hardline has come over the last seven years, from the raw concept of year one to the polished product of year seven, the concept has always been about pushing the boundaries of the sport and this year will be bigger and better than ever – we can’t wait to welcome back spectators for our 8th edition.
A full roster of some of the world’s best and bravest riders will once again return to take on the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race. With full details and riders being announced in the lead up, we urge spectators to keep their eyes peeled on Red Bull channels.—Dan Atherton
Tickets for the event will go on sale from midday on 19th May 2022 on www.redbull.co.uk/hardline
For more information about the event visit www.redbull.com/hardline
