Red Bull Hardline to Return Spectator Free in 2021

“Over the years Red Bull Hardline has gained a huge reputation both with spectators and riders. It’s more than just a race; it’s a statement of a rider’s commitment to pushing the sport, and this year is no exception. The course is the most intense it’s ever been with some new features that I honestly think push the limits of what is possible. With a huge amount of rider input to the course and an amazing rider list this year’s Hardline is going to go off. There’s some incredible riders already lining up, including a massive British contingent so I’m excited to get going and announce some names next week.” — Dan Atherton