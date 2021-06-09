Red Bull Hardline to Return Spectator Free in 2021

Red Bull Hardline is set to return in 2021 after a hiatus year in 2020.
This will be the seventh running of the event with a course that is promised to be, "bigger and more technical than anything ever seen in previous years." So far, we've heard that the main course alteration will be an extension of the gap on the step up jump, making it faster than ever before, leading directly into a brand new 65ft step down feature.
|“Over the years Red Bull Hardline has gained a huge reputation both with spectators and riders. It’s more than just a race; it’s a statement of a rider’s commitment to pushing the sport, and this year is no exception. The course is the most intense it’s ever been with some new features that I honestly think push the limits of what is possible. With a huge amount of rider input to the course and an amazing rider list this year’s Hardline is going to go off. There’s some incredible riders already lining up, including a massive British contingent so I’m excited to get going and announce some names next week.”—Dan Atherton
Due to ongoing Welsh COVID-19 restrictions, Red Bull Hardline is going to be spectator-free this year. Red Bull says this is, "to avoid a scenario where a limited number of socially distanced spectators are allowed on-site and therefore not able to enjoy the full Hardline experience, as well as to make sure the environment is as safe for the riders as possible."
Instead, the race will be streamed live and for free on Red Bull TV. More details about the streaming and rider list are expected to follow soon.
Finally, Hardline 2021 will be the first major event to pilot the Trash Free Trails Approved scheme - an independent self-certification toolkit, that aims to empower and enable organisers to deliver events to the highest possible standards in terms of sustainability.
