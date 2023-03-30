Red Bull Hardline Told Not to Return to Welsh Mansion After Damage

North Wales Live has reported
that Red Bull will not be allowed to use the accommodation Plas Tan-y-Bwlch in Wales after damage caused during Hardline over the past two years.
Snowdonia National Park Authority which owns Plas Tan-y-Bwlch, a Grade II listed mansion offering space for 60 guests, has come to the decision that they will not allow Red Bull to return to the venue for Hardline after being used for the event in previous years. Members of the National Park Authority have claimed that after the past two events have resulted in damage to the property there is too high of a risk for future damage.
While details of the damage have not been revealed North Wales Live has reported
a spokesman saying: “Main costs included refills of fire extinguishers and other additional cleaning and cosmetic damage." After staying last year Red Bull had to forfeit its £5000 deposit and had to pay for all repairs to the property.
During a recent management committee meeting the Director of Corporate Services, Iwan Jones responded to a question about whether staff were at the property during the event saying: “staff were present during the day but weren’t comfortable to stay overnight”.
Members of the committee have expressed that banning Red Bull from staying at the property will be a difficult financial decision with a big gap to fill in order to match the income Hardline generates. But members found that potential future damage could be more significant and "too much of a risk”.
37 Comments
Being a civilized and respectful person is surprisingly easy, these hooligans should have tried it.
Oh, I think we can piece together this mystery, hahaha
"Look at the time!"
Woo.