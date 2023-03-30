Red Bull Hardline Told Not to Return to Welsh Mansion After Damage

Mar 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Wheelie across the line into first place for Jackson Goldstone

North Wales Live has reported that Red Bull will not be allowed to use the accommodation Plas Tan-y-Bwlch in Wales after damage caused during Hardline over the past two years.

Snowdonia National Park Authority which owns Plas Tan-y-Bwlch, a Grade II listed mansion offering space for 60 guests, has come to the decision that they will not allow Red Bull to return to the venue for Hardline after being used for the event in previous years. Members of the National Park Authority have claimed that after the past two events have resulted in damage to the property there is too high of a risk for future damage.

While details of the damage have not been revealed North Wales Live has reported a spokesman saying: “Main costs included refills of fire extinguishers and other additional cleaning and cosmetic damage." After staying last year Red Bull had to forfeit its £5000 deposit and had to pay for all repairs to the property.

During a recent management committee meeting the Director of Corporate Services, Iwan Jones responded to a question about whether staff were at the property during the event saying: “staff were present during the day but weren’t comfortable to stay overnight”.

Members of the committee have expressed that banning Red Bull from staying at the property will be a difficult financial decision with a big gap to fill in order to match the income Hardline generates. But members found that potential future damage could be more significant and "too much of a risk”.

37 Comments

  • 81 4
 Way to make us look like fucking hooligans, assholes.
  • 8 3
 like hooligans?
  • 23 76
flag 5afety3rd (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Honestly this is exactly how the sport should look.
  • 9 34
flag iammarkstewart (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Everyone is a hooligan when the stuff isn't theirs. Every hotel that's ever had half a dozen hockey teams book for a tournament, anyone who's rented a car, anyone who uses a public bathroom....
  • 38 0
 Im glad the authorities took the hard line.
  • 12 0
 @iammarkstewart: I'm glad this isn't true for everyone.
  • 25 2
 @iammarkstewart: How about no? Now I don't know where you're from where it is apparently normal to trash stuff that isn't yours, but here we usually tend to respect other people and their property.

Being a civilized and respectful person is surprisingly easy, these hooligans should have tried it.
  • 11 7
 @5afety3rd: What do you think this is BMX? Freeride 2009? MTB is just roadies on $19,000 ebikes now. Get with the culture.
  • 3 1
 @5afety3rd: no. Just... No.
  • 2 2
 @5afety3rd: Ah yes, we should all look like immature children incapable of something as simple as respecting other people's property.
  • 3 2
 Welcome to sports... they all do it...
  • 43 0
 While details of the damage have not been revealed North Wales Live has reported a spokesman saying: “Main costs included refills of fire extinguishers and other additional cleaning and cosmetic damage."


Oh, I think we can piece together this mystery, hahaha
  • 42 0
 Office chair. Fire extinguisher.
"Look at the time!"
  • 37 5
 Freeride aint' dead!!
  • 15 0
 This is why we can't have nice things.
  • 3 0
 "Barry! You jackass!"
  • 1 0
 You beat me to it, well done.
  • 7 0
 Reminds me of Hotel Maribor (Slovenian World Cup) that banned any athletes/teams from accommodation in 2002, after riders partied a wee bit too hard in the lobby and rooms. Shame, was the nicest hotel and right by the finish area.
  • 8 1
 Not a great look for Hardline but not really surprising I guess. After an event as gnarly as this you can imagine the riders and builders are going to get pretty loose afterward.
  • 9 0
 the roof was on fire
  • 10 3
 It's always the portion of people without respect that ruin it for everyone else.
  • 9 1
 Well that's embarrassing.
  • 7 1
 Grade 2 listed means it's old and protected, so I see they're point...it ain't the Travelodge!
  • 3 2
 My mate was woken up in his travel lodge room by the police at 8am because he has unscrewed the safety catch off the window. He complained it was too hot in the room and needed to open the window. Traveldodge just called the old bill on him and got him charged for criminal damage! Arseh0les!
  • 5 0
 Thank god there where no balconies!
  • 4 0
 Kids today... you've got to be the greatest drummer of your generation before you can party like Keith Moon...
  • 1 0
 I'm sure Dan will head down the saw mill and knock up some wooden yurts and shepherd huts before hardline. Then rent them out at the weekends for the rest of the year at Dyfi bike park! Win win?
  • 5 2
 this is why we can not have nice things at a reasonable price.
  • 2 2
 Yeah rock and roll! Trashing other peoples sh!t cause 'wE Did SOmeTHinG cOoL tHaT dAY aND We'rE sO fAMoUs tHat iT mAkES It rAdiCaL'! (And therefore not just senseless disrespect and vandalism).


Woo.
  • 1 0
 Guessing they didnt have to complete basic safety training. Amateur night huh
  • 7 7
 Just like the good ol' days before DH got super serious.
  • 5 6
 Fire extinguishers needs to be refilled every year or so anyway
  • 3 1
 No, they don't.
  • 6 9
 Hoooooorrraayyy! Back to the days of Palmer and Peaty in a bar tango-ing with a porcelain statue!
  • 5 0
 And crashing a car, getting STD's, and avoiding the fuzz...if you're gonna start telling stories, why stop when the night was still young?
  • 1 1
 Ratboy may have been the last of his kind.
Below threshold threads are hidden





