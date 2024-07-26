Red Bull Joyride Rescheduled to Saturday Morning

Crankworx has just announced that Red Bull Joyride has been rescheduled to 10am PST on Saturday, July 27
. It was previously scheduled for 4pm.
|We would like to inform you that due to forecast wind, tomorrow’s Red Bull Joyride has been moved from 4pm to 10am. This decision was made in consultation with the Slopestyle athletes and ensures a safe and fair competition and a great show for spectators. If you are not already here, please make sure you plan for ample time to get to Whistler, for parking and getting to the venue.—Crankworx
Last year, the Slopestyle contest was scheduled for 4pm but didn't get underway until 7:30pm due to wind delays. Once the contest began, the athletes ended up just having one chance to put down a finals run instead of the usual two due to the light.
Pump Track has been rescheduled again from 12pm tomorrow to 5pm. You can see the full schedule here
.
