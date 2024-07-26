Powered by Outside

Red Bull Joyride Rescheduled to Saturday Morning

Jul 26, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Erik Fedko


Crankworx has just announced that Red Bull Joyride has been rescheduled to 10am PST on Saturday, July 27. It was previously scheduled for 4pm.

bigquotesWe would like to inform you that due to forecast wind, tomorrow’s Red Bull Joyride has been moved from 4pm to 10am. This decision was made in consultation with the Slopestyle athletes and ensures a safe and fair competition and a great show for spectators. If you are not already here, please make sure you plan for ample time to get to Whistler, for parking and getting to the venue.Crankworx

Last year, the Slopestyle contest was scheduled for 4pm but didn't get underway until 7:30pm due to wind delays. Once the contest began, the athletes ended up just having one chance to put down a finals run instead of the usual two due to the light.

Pump Track has been rescheduled again from 12pm tomorrow to 5pm. You can see the full schedule here.


If there s any consolation prize for the wind hold its that we were treated to glorious late evening light
The consolation prize for the wind hold in 2023 was the glorious late evening light. See the full Photo Epic here.

Hopefully we'll still see a massive crowd tomorrow morning despite the last minute change.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Slopestyle Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,483 articles
11 Comments
  • 8 0
 breakfast beers gona hit hard
  • 1 9
flag scott-townes FL (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Alcoholism does hit pretty hard.
  • 6 2
 This is awesome. Rider saftey should come before anything else, and im glad to see it was prioritized here.
  • 7 1
 Username checks out
  • 3 0
 The wind wanted an appearance fee aswell. Winds are changing at crankworx
  • 1 0
 Heck yeah!
  • 1 2
 That’s nice
Below threshold threads are hidden







