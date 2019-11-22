Red Bull Names Tim Bringer as Slopestyle Rookie of the Year for 2019

I’m so stoked to ride my first FMB World Tour Diamond event with everyone, I can’t wait to be there!! Riding a Crankworx course is definitely scary, but it’s going to be fun to ride with them! I already know a lot of the guys that are riding, and I like spending time with them, so it’s going to be sick to hang out with them in New Zealand. — Tim Bringer, Red Bull Rookie of the Year 2019