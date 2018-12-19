PRESS RELEASES

Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Announces Qualifier Dates For 2019

Dec 19, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Returns for 2019

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship goes into the second year! Qualifiers are going to take place all around the world with more than 20 events in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. Registration is now open to everyone.

Velosolutions teamed up with Red Bull and launched the pump track world championship in 2018. David Graf and Christa von Niederhäusern, both from Switzerland, were crowned as World Champions at the big final in the pouring rain at the Jones Center in Springdale, Arkansas, USA.

In February 2019, the championship goes into the second year with the first qualifier taking place in Chile. Throughout the year, over 20 qualifiers will be carried out in locations all over the world.

redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com
Pump track racing at a new level

Pump tracks are a worldwide success, combining rolling jumps with banked turns, they are accessible to all. Riders use the track features to gain momentum and attack the track as fast as possible. “The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship has advanced the sport of pump track racing to a whole new level. It was impressive to see how hard professionals and amateurs battled it out on Velosolutions Pump Tracks around the world,” said Claudio Caluori, CEO at Velosolutions.

redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com
Qualifying for the final

Each qualifier will begin with timed runs from which the top 32 riders will advance to the knockout heats. Depending on the track at each qualifier, racing will take place in either a head to head battle or a time trial format. While the top 4 riders of each qualifier advance to the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final, the winners even get their full trip payed.

redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com
Qualifiers in over 20 countries

Qualifiers for the 2019 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship will take place in over 20 countries. Below are the dates that are already confirmed – more qualifier locations and the venue for the World Final will be announced soon. Registration is open to anyone of 16 years (on the date of the event) and over. Registration, rules and up-to-date information are accessible through redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com.

February 24 Ensenada/Puerto Varas, Chile

March 16 Manila, Philippines

April 7 Lainate, Italy

May 4 Aranyaprateh, Thailand

May 11 Mittersill, Austria

May 18 Gempen, Switzerland

May 18 Leavenworth, USA

June 22 Füssen, Germany

June 29 Riga, Latvia

July 20 Bali, Indonesia

August 24 Nanaimo, Canada

To stay up to date about the qualifiers, results and further locations, please visit us on redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com and on Social Media.

Facebook: @redbullpumptrackworlds
Instagram: @redbullpumptrackworlds
Twitter: @pumptrackworlds
redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

For all riders who need to find a pump track to train on for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, they can find their nearest track on pumptrack.com.

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Oceania? You mean Australia since every other inhabited continent was previously named. Oceania smh
  • + 1
 Feel pumped about this Wink

