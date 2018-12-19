Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Announces Qualifier Dates For 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World ChampionshipThe Red Bull Pump Track World Championship goes into the second year! Qualifiers are going to take place all around the world with more than 20 events in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. Registration is now open to everyone.
Velosolutions teamed up with Red Bull and launched the pump track world championship in 2018. David Graf and Christa von Niederhäusern, both from Switzerland, were crowned as World Champions at the big final in the pouring rain at the Jones Center in Springdale, Arkansas, USA.
In February 2019, the championship goes into the second year with the first qualifier taking place in Chile. Throughout the year, over 20 qualifiers will be carried out in locations all over the world. Pump track racing at a new level
Pump tracks are a worldwide success, combining rolling jumps with banked turns, they are accessible to all. Riders use the track features to gain momentum and attack the track as fast as possible. “The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship has advanced the sport of pump track racing to a whole new level. It was impressive to see how hard professionals and amateurs battled it out on Velosolutions Pump Tracks around the world,” said Claudio Caluori, CEO at Velosolutions.Qualifying for the final
Each qualifier will begin with timed runs from which the top 32 riders will advance to the knockout heats. Depending on the track at each qualifier, racing will take place in either a head to head battle or a time trial format. While the top 4 riders of each qualifier advance to the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final, the winners even get their full trip payed.Qualifiers in over 20 countries
Qualifiers for the 2019 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship will take place in over 20 countries. Below are the dates that are already confirmed – more qualifier locations and the venue for the World Final will be announced soon. Registration is open to anyone of 16 years (on the date of the event) and over. Registration, rules and up-to-date information are accessible through redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com.February 24
Ensenada/Puerto Varas, ChileMarch 16
Manila, PhilippinesApril 7
Lainate, ItalyMay 4
Aranyaprateh, ThailandMay 11
Mittersill, AustriaMay 18
Gempen, SwitzerlandMay 18
Leavenworth, USAJune 22
Füssen, GermanyJune 29
Riga, LatviaJuly 20
Bali, IndonesiaAugust 24
Nanaimo, CanadaTo stay up to date about the qualifiers, results and further locations, please visit us on redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com
and on Social Media.
For all riders who need to find a pump track to train on for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, they can find their nearest track on pumptrack.com
.
