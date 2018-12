Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Announces Qualifier Dates For 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

Velosolutions teamed up with Red Bull and launched the pump track world championship in 2018. David Graf and Christa von Niederhäusern, both from Switzerland, were crowned as World Champions at the big final in the pouring rain at the Jones Center in Springdale, Arkansas, USA.In February 2019, the championship goes into the second year with the first qualifier taking place in Chile. Throughout the year, over 20 qualifiers will be carried out in locations all over the world.Pump tracks are a worldwide success, combining rolling jumps with banked turns, they are accessible to all. Riders use the track features to gain momentum and attack the track as fast as possible. “The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship has advanced the sport of pump track racing to a whole new level. It was impressive to see how hard professionals and amateurs battled it out on Velosolutions Pump Tracks around the world,” saidEach qualifier will begin with timed runs from which the top 32 riders will advance to the knockout heats. Depending on the track at each qualifier, racing will take place in either a head to head battle or a time trial format. While the top 4 riders of each qualifier advance to the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final, the winners even get their full trip payed.Qualifiers for the 2019 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship will take place in over 20 countries. Below are the dates that are already confirmed – more qualifier locations and the venue for the World Final will be announced soon. Registration is open to anyone of 16 years (on the date of the event) and over. Registration, rules and up-to-date information are accessible through redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com.Ensenada/Puerto Varas, ChileManila, PhilippinesLainate, ItalyAranyaprateh, ThailandMittersill, AustriaGempen, SwitzerlandLeavenworth, USAFüssen, GermanyRiga, LatviaBali, IndonesiaNanaimo, Canada redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com and on Social Media.Facebook: @redbullpumptrackworldsInstagram: @redbullpumptrackworldsTwitter: @pumptrackworldsFor all riders who need to find a pump track to train on for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, they can find their nearest track on pumptrack.com