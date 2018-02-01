Red Bull Pump Track World Championship 2018 – Video







We are extremely grateful for all the adventures, new friendships, countries and cultures we have experienced around the world during Velosolutions pump track constructions. Through our partnership with Red Bull we can now give something back, The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship gives riders from around the world the chance to be a World Champion and make their country proud. — Claudio Caluori







A unique new global race series is set to excite the cycling community in 2018 with the first ever Red Bull Pump Track World Championship.



The series will take pump track racing to a new level and bring a fresh face to bike racing all around the world from New Zealand to the USA, Chile to India and France to Japan.











Velosolutions, globally recognised for their leading pump track and bike park construction, have teamed up with Red Bull to launch the exciting series. Qualifier events will take place around the world ahead of the grand final on the 7th September 2018 in Lenzerheide, Switzerland to coincide with the UCI MTB World Championships where the official Pump Track World Champion will be crowned.



Do you have what it takes to be the 2018 Pump Track World Champion? The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is open to everyone!



Provisional Qualifying Events:

• 10 March Roosendaal, The Netherlands

• 31 March Kerobokan, Bali / Indonesia

• 7 April Manila, The Philippines

• 7 April Wellington, New Zealand

• 21 April Hyderabad, India

• 28 April Durban, South Africa

• 28 April (tbc) Kotaix, Puerto Varras, Chile

• 1 May Roma, Lesotho

• 1 May (tbc) Switzerland (tbc)

• 5 May Neunkirchen, Austria

• 19 May Oklahoma City, USA

• 19 May Riga, Latvia

• 26 May Leavenworth, USA

• 10 June Pärnu, Estonia

• 13 June (tbc) Wals, Austria

• 23 June Aranyaphrathet, Thailand

• 30 June Carpentras, France

• 30 June Glasgow, Scotland

• 7 July (tbc) Switzerland (tbc)

• 14 July (tbc) Gross-Umstadt, Germany

• 4 August Nanaimo, Canada

• 5 August Akaigawa, Japan

• 19 August (tbc) Balzers, Liechtenstein

• 25 August (tbc) Siror, Italy

• 7 September 2018 Lenzerheide, Switzerland: World Championship Final





*Each event may be subject to a minimum age restriction on entries of either 16 and over or 18 and over.



Pump tracks are a worldwide success, combining rolling jumps with banked turns, they are accessible to all. Riders use the track features to gain momentum and attack the track as fast as possible. Depending on the track at each qualifying event, racing will take place in either a head to head battle or a time trial format.











Each qualifier will begin with a seeding run from which the top 32 men and top 8 women will progress to the knockout heats. The top 4 men and women from each qualifier will advance to the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final in Lenzerheide. On top of that, the winner of each qualifier will win an expenses paid trip to the Lenzerheide final to battle it out against the best in the world.







The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is truly accessible and open to anyone to compete for the World Championship title. For more information on the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship and to register for the event, visit the website here



















All photos by: Sven Martin & Markus Slavik



