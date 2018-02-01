Red Bull Pump Track World Championship 2018 – Video

Provisional Qualifying Events:
• 10 March Roosendaal, The Netherlands
• 31 March Kerobokan, Bali / Indonesia
• 7 April Manila, The Philippines
• 7 April Wellington, New Zealand
• 21 April Hyderabad, India
• 28 April Durban, South Africa
• 28 April (tbc) Kotaix, Puerto Varras, Chile
• 1 May Roma, Lesotho
• 1 May (tbc) Switzerland (tbc)
• 5 May Neunkirchen, Austria
• 19 May Oklahoma City, USA
• 19 May Riga, Latvia
• 26 May Leavenworth, USA
• 10 June Pärnu, Estonia
• 13 June (tbc) Wals, Austria
• 23 June Aranyaphrathet, Thailand
• 30 June Carpentras, France
• 30 June Glasgow, Scotland
• 7 July (tbc) Switzerland (tbc)
• 14 July (tbc) Gross-Umstadt, Germany
• 4 August Nanaimo, Canada
• 5 August Akaigawa, Japan
• 19 August (tbc) Balzers, Liechtenstein
• 25 August (tbc) Siror, Italy
• 7 September 2018 Lenzerheide, Switzerland: World Championship Final
11 Comments
They have killed it with all the cool new locations like India and Lesotho and Japan. Glad they did that instead of just adding another round in the Czech.
