Red Bull Rampage 2017: First Practice Sessions - Video
Oct 25, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Things are heating up in the desert. The riders have mostly finished their building now and are starting to hit their lines.
26 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
Dones147
(2 hours ago)
They've been there whole day and you give us only 3 minutes? Huh...
[Reply]
+ 6
steezysam
(1 hours ago)
if zink rides that top section fluidly and then 3's that massive drop he's got the W
[Reply]
+ 2
Twoplanker110
(39 mins ago)
Red Bull thank you so much for all this footy........I honestly can't get enough of this stuff and could not be more excited to get to watch the practice tomorrow live! THANK YOU!
[Reply]
+ 1
asapyohanes
(1 hours ago)
So did PEF Zink and Strait just take Aggy's and Doerfling's line from last year ? I always thought taking somebodys line at rampage is very frowned upon. I know they are trying to make it even bigger and more insane but that section that we just saw is what aggy rode last year but without the sandbags right ?
[Reply]
+ 2
src248
(1 hours ago)
Taking a line that a competitor built, yes. Using a line that otherwise isn't being used, no.
[Reply]
+ 5
steezysam
(1 hours ago)
I forget where I saw it, but apparently they're dropping into the middle of the fall line even earlier than agassiz & doerfling's line. follows the same contour, but starts earlier (read: even gnarlier)
[Reply]
+ 3
wasea04
(44 mins ago)
@steezysam
: It was on Cam McCaul's 'Risk and Reward' video. They are dropping in from the dang top, whereas Doerfling and Aggy dropped in 1/3 way down. It's not really the same at all...
[Reply]
+ 3
adrock-whistler
(2 hours ago)
We may get to see Zink, Strait and PEF hit Ludicrous Speed riding that line.
[Reply]
+ 5
goprosantacruz
(2 hours ago)
Zink's redemption year
[Reply]
+ 2
ianswilson815
(50 mins ago)
This is gonna be good. At :40 though, that is about as manicured as it gets.
[Reply]
+ 1
deez-nucks
(1 hours ago)
To celebrate what once was the greatest free ride event, they are having a slope style competition.
[Reply]
+ 5
Grutten
(17 mins ago)
I seriously don't understand people complaining about this.... Is the Zink / PEF / Straight line not freeride enough? And I would argue that "freeride" has evolved a LOT since when Rampage started. With the FEST series being a prime example of what guys are doing now. It used to be about trying not to fall of a 20ft tall skinny, now it's about motherf*cking speed on big arse jumps that maybe .1% of riders worldwide would even consider hitting. Shut the f*ck up and enjoy the show.
[Reply]
+ 1
keatonistheguy
(14 mins ago)
Dude have you watched any of the content showing the magnitude of these features? Pretty sure it's not an average "slope stlye competition".
[Reply]
+ 3
MMOF
(2 hours ago)
holy crap!
[Reply]
+ 1
seismicninja
(2 hours ago)
Are those Risse upper and lower crowns on Brandon's boxxer?
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(47 mins ago)
Haven't seen any cracks.
[Reply]
+ 1
smithandson
(32 mins ago)
Nope those are painted or anodized one-off Boxxer crowns
www.instagram.com/p/BaXGrP7nkYY/?taken-by=fluid_function
[Reply]
+ 1
juxtapozy
(37 mins ago)
Can`t understand why Nico Vink isn´t even invited...
[Reply]
+ 1
Kaness
(55 mins ago)
Is that Remy at the end of the video?
[Reply]
- 3
amirazemi
(1 hours ago)
honestly i am stoked, i cant wait for it to start! But what cedric said he might be right, this event is eventually turning into slopestyle contest. I hope riders gonna get back to the roots of freeriding style
[Reply]
- 1
Frenchemetalheads
(1 hours ago)
Why they would do that? There is no point of going forward with the sport?
[Reply]
+ 1
leopaul
(1 hours ago)
Got my money on Strait
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
bcmrider
(2 hours ago)
The Zink/Strait line is insane. The rest of it could be a Crankworx course.
[Reply]
+ 8
Jordanh604
(1 hours ago)
You're comical..
[Reply]
- 2
amirazemi
(1 hours ago)
i am with you there mate!
[Reply]
+ 1
rockyflowtbay
(11 mins ago)
I think in person you'd have a different opinion.
[Reply]
