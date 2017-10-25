RED BULL BIKE

Red Bull Rampage 2017: First Practice Sessions - Video

Oct 25, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Things are heating up in the desert. The riders have mostly finished their building now and are starting to hit their lines.

26 Comments

  • + 8
 They've been there whole day and you give us only 3 minutes? Huh...
  • + 6
 if zink rides that top section fluidly and then 3's that massive drop he's got the W
  • + 2
 Red Bull thank you so much for all this footy........I honestly can't get enough of this stuff and could not be more excited to get to watch the practice tomorrow live! THANK YOU!
  • + 1
 So did PEF Zink and Strait just take Aggy's and Doerfling's line from last year ? I always thought taking somebodys line at rampage is very frowned upon. I know they are trying to make it even bigger and more insane but that section that we just saw is what aggy rode last year but without the sandbags right ?
  • + 2
 Taking a line that a competitor built, yes. Using a line that otherwise isn't being used, no.
  • + 5
 I forget where I saw it, but apparently they're dropping into the middle of the fall line even earlier than agassiz & doerfling's line. follows the same contour, but starts earlier (read: even gnarlier)
  • + 3
 @steezysam: It was on Cam McCaul's 'Risk and Reward' video. They are dropping in from the dang top, whereas Doerfling and Aggy dropped in 1/3 way down. It's not really the same at all...
  • + 3
 We may get to see Zink, Strait and PEF hit Ludicrous Speed riding that line.
  • + 5
 Zink's redemption year
  • + 2
 This is gonna be good. At :40 though, that is about as manicured as it gets.
  • + 1
 To celebrate what once was the greatest free ride event, they are having a slope style competition.
  • + 5
 I seriously don't understand people complaining about this.... Is the Zink / PEF / Straight line not freeride enough? And I would argue that "freeride" has evolved a LOT since when Rampage started. With the FEST series being a prime example of what guys are doing now. It used to be about trying not to fall of a 20ft tall skinny, now it's about motherf*cking speed on big arse jumps that maybe .1% of riders worldwide would even consider hitting. Shut the f*ck up and enjoy the show.
  • + 1
 Dude have you watched any of the content showing the magnitude of these features? Pretty sure it's not an average "slope stlye competition".
  • + 3
 holy crap!
  • + 1
 Are those Risse upper and lower crowns on Brandon's boxxer?
  • + 1
 Haven't seen any cracks.
  • + 1
 Nope those are painted or anodized one-off Boxxer crowns www.instagram.com/p/BaXGrP7nkYY/?taken-by=fluid_function
  • + 1
 Can`t understand why Nico Vink isn´t even invited...
  • + 1
 Is that Remy at the end of the video?
  • - 3
 honestly i am stoked, i cant wait for it to start! But what cedric said he might be right, this event is eventually turning into slopestyle contest. I hope riders gonna get back to the roots of freeriding style
  • - 1
 Why they would do that? There is no point of going forward with the sport?
  • + 1
 Got my money on Strait
Post a Comment



