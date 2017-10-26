RED BULL BIKE

Red Bull Rampage 2017: Mayhem From Practice Day 3 - Video

Oct 26, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


7 Comments

  • + 2
 Cam McCaul: "You don't want to see someone case something.....but you don't want to send him into orbit either"
Conor MacFarlane: "Did somebody say case? Hold my beer!"
Reed Boggs: "Oh yeah Conor, that's nothing, check out my McGazza impersonation! Damnit, didn't even taco one wheel, much less two"
  • + 4
 Semenuk is good, Reed goes long and Connor is made of kiwi steel !!!
  • + 1
 ^^
  • + 2
 No footage of Zink hitting the giant vert ?

The chick in the practice stream said he rode it.
  • + 1
 Getting Sendy there Reed!
  • + 1
 Canyon gap overshoot save was nuts!
  • + 2
 Semenuk!

Post a Comment



