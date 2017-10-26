Pinkbike.com
Red Bull Rampage 2017: Mayhem From Practice Day 3 - Video
Oct 26, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
64178 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
62688 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
60220 views
Riding Rigid is Ridiculous - Opinion
58479 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
50342 views
Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve
48386 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
47631 views
Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6" Apex - Review
46308 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
twd953
(15 mins ago)
Cam McCaul: "You don't want to see someone case something.....but you don't want to send him into orbit either"
Conor MacFarlane: "Did somebody say case? Hold my beer!"
Reed Boggs: "Oh yeah Conor, that's nothing, check out my McGazza impersonation! Damnit, didn't even taco one wheel, much less two"
[Reply]
+ 4
Frenchemetalheads
(27 mins ago)
Semenuk is good, Reed goes long and Connor is made of kiwi steel !!!
[Reply]
+ 1
matthasard
(4 mins ago)
^^
[Reply]
+ 2
bigburd
(19 mins ago)
No footage of Zink hitting the giant vert ?
The chick in the practice stream said he rode it.
[Reply]
+ 1
JTJantsch
(4 mins ago)
Getting Sendy there Reed!
[Reply]
+ 1
mbrown
(7 mins ago)
Canyon gap overshoot save was nuts!
[Reply]
+ 2
XCSUR4
(25 mins ago)
Semenuk!
[Reply]
