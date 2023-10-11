Video: Checking Out All the GNARLY Lines - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 11, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Pinkbike crew is back in the Utah desert for the 2023 Red Bull Rampage. Join Brett Tippie as he walks us through all the gnarly lines from this year's event. Big drops, sketchy ridge lines, narrow chutes... What more could you want?

Posted In:
Videos Brett Tippie Red Bull Rampage 2023


10 Comments
  • 3 0
 Man, I hope we can stop these negative comments at every rampage article. What are you aiming for? Rampage has NEVER been a safe space, if you have to point out the obvious. These guys go as big as they think they can, and they're doing so mostly for the love of it. They always have. That's how we all ended up here.
  • 2 1
 One wrong muscle twitch and it's 6 - 12 months of rehab or worse... Is it worth it? Red Bull gives you wings and content for Pinkbike!!! SEND IT BOYS! YEEWWWW!!!!! (sorry ladies, maybe next year you can huck a chuck)
  • 3 0
 I don't know what the guys riding that get paid, but I hope it's enough to cover a year of rehab if needed.
  • 1 0
 They'll never get paid enough and they're not doing it for the pay.
  • 1 0
 *Really* hope the Bren gap works out as planned and he can send it far enough, and when he does the judges give him the kudos points it deserves.
  • 1 0
 Lol I think this already got posted in the comments but I made a rampage game on www.downhillmtbfantasy.com/rampage if anyone wants to follow along!
  • 2 0
 I absolutely love Tippie's commentary at Rampage.
  • 1 0
 Too bad the broadcast is on ESPN+ in America
  • 1 0
 vpn enters the chat
  • 1 0
 Let's goooooo !





