Red Bull Rampage & Paul Basagoitia Documentary Win Sports Emmys

Mountain biking productions picked up two awards last night at the 41st Sports Emmys awards. The Red Bull TV Rampage broadcast earned the Outstanding Digital Innovation Award while Paul Basagoitia's documentary Any One of Us won Outstanding Editing - Long Form. The Sports Emmys are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) in recognition of excellence in American sports television programming, including sports-related series, live coverage of sporting events, and best sports announcers. Red Bull Rampage
The Red Bull Rampage was broadcast live on 28 October last year and was then shown as part of the Signature Series in December on FOX. The broadcast is created by Freeride Entertainment who have previously been nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Camera Work on North of Nightfall
however this is their first win. This year's Rampage broadcast included helicopter mounted cameras, cable cams and high quality long lens cameras to capture all the action from the remote event location. On top of that, viewers could also explore the course in augmented reality using the Red Bull TV app to understand riders' lines and view the big features.
Any One of Us
|We're ecstatic to announce that Red Bull Rampage is the winner of a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Digital Innovation. We'd like to thank Red Bull for an amazing partnership over the years and their efforts to collaborate on such visionary projects.—Freeride Entertainment
HBO's Any One of Us documentary followed the recovery of Paul Basagoitia following his crash and subsequent spinal cord injury sustained at Red Bull Rampage in 2015. Paul began shooting his recovery himself with the hopes of making a small film that would help fund his recovery but it was later picked up by Red Bull Media House who shot the remaining footage. The film was edited by Rose Corr.
|Well we really did it Harry! I can’t believe Any One of Us just won a Sports Emmy! Thank you to the whole team and everyone who made this beautiful film happen. I never thought documenting my worst nightmare would have such a huge impact to others. Thank you everyone who was on this crazy rollercoaster ride with me. Congrats Rose Corr on being one of the baddest editors out there!—Paul Basagoitia
3 Comments
Post a Comment