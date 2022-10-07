Red Bull Rampage Announces 2022 Venue

The 2022 venue is located just outside of Virgin, Utah at the site of the 2008-2013 competition zone, which last saw riders on course nearly a decade ago. Four events were held at that location including in 2008 when the event returned after a 4-year hiatus, 2010, 2012, and 2013.



Some of Red Bull Rampage’s most iconic moments have gone down at this location. From Gee Atherton’s eye-popping quarter pipe transfer in 2010, to Cam Zink’s huge 360 off the Oakley Icon Sender in 2010 and gigantic step-down backflip in 2013, to Kelly McGarry’s legendary backflip over the 72-foot road gap in 2013. And returning in 2022 will be the infamous canyon gap that McGarry flipped, but this time built out of dirt and with a more modern radius that will allow run-in before athletes take off over the 40-foot-deep canyon below. This year’s event is shaping up to add a list of entirely new moments to the Red Bull Rampage highlight reel. — Red Bull Rampage