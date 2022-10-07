Red Bull Rampage Announces 2022 Venue

In just two weeks, the first rider will drop in at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage on Friday, October 21st. For this 16th edition of the big-mountain freeride competition, 18 of the best freeride athletes
will travel from across the globe to Virgin, Utah.
Now, we have confirmation that the venue will be returning to the zone that was used in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013.
|The 2022 venue is located just outside of Virgin, Utah at the site of the 2008-2013 competition zone, which last saw riders on course nearly a decade ago. Four events were held at that location including in 2008 when the event returned after a 4-year hiatus, 2010, 2012, and 2013.
Some of Red Bull Rampage’s most iconic moments have gone down at this location. From Gee Atherton’s eye-popping quarter pipe transfer in 2010, to Cam Zink’s huge 360 off the Oakley Icon Sender in 2010 and gigantic step-down backflip in 2013, to Kelly McGarry’s legendary backflip over the 72-foot road gap in 2013. And returning in 2022 will be the infamous canyon gap that McGarry flipped, but this time built out of dirt and with a more modern radius that will allow run-in before athletes take off over the 40-foot-deep canyon below. This year’s event is shaping up to add a list of entirely new moments to the Red Bull Rampage highlight reel.—Red Bull Rampage
For those unable to attend the 2022 Red Bull Rampage, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. In addition, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV following the competition. Then on October 30th, viewers can also tune-in to a condensed 2.5-hour replay that will air on ESPN.
For further information about the event, venue access, wristband pick-up, on-site amenities, and much more, you can read the Red Bull Rampage spectator FAQ
.
