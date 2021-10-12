Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest: Win a RockShox Zeb Ultimate

Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 15th, and we're upping the stakes for viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate
.
Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you can predict the scores? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and make your prediction for who will be the top three riders of the day. What You Could Win RockShox Zeb Ultimate
ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork, designed to challenge the limits and take on everything from the world’s biggest features to EWS titles. Going Ultimate has its advantages. Featuring an all-new stiff 38mm chassis designed with the Charger 2.1 damper, DebonAir™ air spring technology, SKF Wiper Seals, and Maxima Plush Fluid. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. An anodized crown and ZEB’s signature color – Slab Grey – make a rocking debut.
• New 38mm chassis for increased stiffness and rider confidence
• Highly-tunable DebonAir™ air spring offers a buttery smooth feel off the top and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence in steep terrain
• Our highest performing Charger technology. Charger 2.1 RC2 damper features independent high and low speed compression with rebound adjustment – designed to reduce hand fatigue and fight unwanted friction, the Charger 2.1 damper increases confidence and control over every trail
• Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long-lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
• Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
• Available in the Signature Colorway Slab Grey or Ultimate High Gloss Black with foil graphics
• Short fender compatible (RockShox fender sold separately)
To learn more visit sram.com
• Prize MSRP: $999 USDHow to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. If more than one person has the correct answer, they will be entered into a random prize draw to determine the winner.
*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 15, 2021, any comments posted after 9:00am (PDT) will not be considered as a valid entry. The winners will be contacted directly through the email address associated with their Pinkbike account.Riders List*
• Szymon Godziek (POL)
• Tyler McCaul (USA)
• Ethan Nell (USA)
• Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
• Carson Storch(USA)
• Kyle Strait (USA)
• Vincent Tupin (FRA)
• Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
• Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
• Jaxson Riddle (USA)
• Kurt Sorge (CAN)
• Brage Vestavik (NOR)
• Cam Zink (USA)
• Reed Boggs (USA)
• Thomas Genon (BEL)*this entry list is correct from Red Bull as of 10/8/2021.
312 Comments
Did we just travel back to pre-covid life? YES, please!
1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3) Lacondeguy
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
2. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3. Thomas Genon (BEL)
1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Jaxson Riddle
1• Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2• Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3• Jaxson Riddle (USA)
2nd - Cam Zink (USA)
3rd - Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
