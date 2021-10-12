Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest: Win a RockShox Zeb Ultimate

Oct 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 15th, and we're upping the stakes for viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate.

Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you can predict the scores? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and make your prediction for who will be the top three riders of the day.



What You Could Win

RockShox Zeb Ultimate

ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork, designed to challenge the limits and take on everything from the world’s biggest features to EWS titles. Going Ultimate has its advantages. Featuring an all-new stiff 38mm chassis designed with the Charger 2.1 damper, DebonAir™ air spring technology, SKF Wiper Seals, and Maxima Plush Fluid. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. An anodized crown and ZEB’s signature color – Slab Grey – make a rocking debut.

•  New 38mm chassis for increased stiffness and rider confidence
•  Highly-tunable DebonAir™ air spring offers a buttery smooth feel off the top and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence in steep terrain
•  Our highest performing Charger technology. Charger 2.1 RC2 damper features independent high and low speed compression with rebound adjustment – designed to reduce hand fatigue and fight unwanted friction, the Charger 2.1 damper increases confidence and control over every trail
•  Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long-lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
•  Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
•  Available in the Signature Colorway Slab Grey or Ultimate High Gloss Black with foil graphics
•  Short fender compatible (RockShox fender sold separately)

To learn more visit sram.com

•  Prize MSRP: $999 USD


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. If more than one person has the correct answer, they will be entered into a random prize draw to determine the winner.

*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 15, 2021, any comments posted after 9:00am (PDT) will not be considered as a valid entry. The winners will be contacted directly through the email address associated with their Pinkbike account.


Riders List*

• Szymon Godziek (POL)
• Tyler McCaul  (USA)
• Ethan Nell (USA)
• Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
• Carson Storch(USA)
• Kyle Strait  (USA)
• Vincent Tupin  (FRA)
• Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
• Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
• Jaxson Riddle (USA)
• Kurt Sorge (CAN)
• Brage Vestavik (NOR)
• Cam Zink (USA)
• Reed Boggs (USA)
• Thomas Genon (BEL)

*this entry list is correct from Red Bull as of 10/8/2021.

312 Comments

  • 2 0
 "*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 15, 2019, any comments posted after..."

Did we just travel back to pre-covid life? YES, please!

1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3) Lacondeguy
  • 2 0
 That's been corrected - thanks! Get your predictions in before October 15, 2021 at 9:00am PDT.
  • 1 0
 ***Admin*** Contest closed already in 2019 please correct it

"*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 15, 2019, any comments posted after 9:00am (PDT) will not be considered as a valid entry. The winners will be contacted directly through the email address associated with their Pinkbike account."
  • 3 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3. Thomas Genon (BEL)

Bonus ranking (in case of several answers like mine)
4. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
5. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 Would be sick if the following dudes would stick their runs together!

1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 TOP RIDERS (hopefully)

1• Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2• Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3• Jaxson Riddle (USA)

my guess

4 Carson Storch
  • 2 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk 2nd - Szymon Godziek 3rd - Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2nd - Cam Zink (USA)
3rd - Brage Vestavik (NOR)

  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2nd - Cam Zink (USA)
3rd - Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Carson Storch(USA)
  • 1 0
 Pure guesswork on my end (since I don't follow DH) but:

1 Semenuk
2 Vestavik
3 Strait
  • 1 0
 1) • Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2) • Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3) • Ethan Nell (USA)
  • 1 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2nd - Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3rd - Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Kyle Strait  (USA)
  • 1 0
 1st Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2nd Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3rd Reed Boggs (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
2. Szymon Godziek (POL)
3. Tyler McCaul  (USA)
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2 Szymon Godziek (POL) 3 Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 First: Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
Second: Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Third: Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Kyle Strait  (USA)
  • 1 0
 1st - Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
2nd - Thomas Genon (BEL)
3rd - Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2nd - Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3rd - Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
2. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
2. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3. Vincent Tupin  (FRA)
  • 1 0
 1 - Tyler McCaul  (USA)
2 - Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3 - Reed Boggs (USA)
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2 Szymon Godziek (POL)
3 Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2- Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3- Thomas Genon (BEL)
  • 1 0
 1st Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2nd Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3rd Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 • Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
• Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
• Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 -Semenuk -Lacondeguy -Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3. Kyle Strait  (USA)
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Nell, Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1 Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3 Carson Storch(USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Reed Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. semenuk 2. Van Steenbergen 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 -Brandon Semenuk - Brage Vestavik - Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk 2- Tyler McCaul 3- Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 #1 Andreu Lacondeguy
#2 Szymon Godziek
#3 Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2.Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Vestavik 2. Riddle 3. Semunuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Vestavik 3. Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1) Reed Boggs 2) Brandon Semenuk 3) Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Tyler McCaul 3. Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1st. Semenuk 2nd. Lacondeguy 3rd. McCaul
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon semenuk 2.Ethan Nell 3.Andreu lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Jaxon Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Tom Van Steenbergen 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Carson Storch 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Strait
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Thomas Genon 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Andreu Lacondeguy 3rd Tyler McCaul
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Brage Vestavik 3 Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Steenbergen Sorge
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Lacondeguy
3) Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Storch 2. semenuk 3. riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1st. Semenuk 2nd Cam Zink 3rd Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2.Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Brage Vestavik
3) Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy Vestavik Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Strait 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Vestavik 3. Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Nell 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Reed Boggs
  • 1 0
 Steenbergen semenuk godziek
  • 1 0
 1.BRAGE 2.SEMENUK 3.LACONDEGUY
  • 1 0
 1. Reed Boggs (USA)

2. Semenuk (CAN)

3. Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Vestavik 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1) Szymon Godziek
2) Vincent Tupin
3) Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3) Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1 Lacondeguy 2 Storch 3 Strait
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Cam Zink 3 Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1: Brandon Semenuk
2: Andreu Lacondeguy
3: Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Nell 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1 Andreu Lacondeguy 2 brandom semenuk 3 kurt sorge
  • 1 0
 1-semenuk 2-storch 3-nell
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Vincent Tupet
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Storch 3. Lecondeguy
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk 2- Brage Vestavik 3- Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1.Kurt Sorge 2. Brandon Semenuk 3.Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Tom Van Steenbergen 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1 - Semenuk, 2 - Semenuk, 3 - Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Brage Vestavik Andreu Lacondeguy Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Nell 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk 2- Brage Vestavik 3- Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk 2nd - Szymon Godziek 3rd - Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Storch Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3. Reed Boggs (USA)
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk, 2 Kurt Sorge, 3 Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1 Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3 Ethan Nell (USA)
  • 1 0
 1st Brandon Semenuk, 2nd Brage Vestavik, 3rd Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Szymon Godziek
3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
3. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1st: Brandon Semenuk
2nd: Reed Boggs
3rd: Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1 Szymon Godziek 2 Brandon Semenuk 3 Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1:semenuk
2: lacondeguy
3: storch
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Strait 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1 semenuk 2 vestavik 3 sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Nell 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 Semunuk Lacondeguy Vestavik
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Jaxson Riddle Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1 Lacondeguy 2 Semenuk 3 Nell
  • 1 0
 1 - Brandon Semenuk 2 - Tom Van Steenbergen 3 - Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1.)brandom semenuk
2.)Szymon Godziek
3.)Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3) Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk 2) Tom Van Steenbergen 3) Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2.Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk 2- Ethan Nell 3- Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1st - Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2nd - Cam Zink (USA)
3rd - Carson Storch (USA)
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3) Strait
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3.Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Szymon Godziek 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 brandon semenuk, Andreu Lacondeguy, tom van stemburgen
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Brave Vestavik Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon semenuk 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Reed Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Cam Zink 2. Tyler McCaul 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Vestavik 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Lacondeguy Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 Lacondeguy Semenuk Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2) Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3) Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Brage Vestavik
3) Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. McCaul 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2- Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3- Carson Storch (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy, 2. Semenuk 3. Nell
  • 1 0
 1 semenuk 2Tom van steenbergen 3 tyler mccaul
  • 1 0
 1) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Bradon Semenuk
3) Kurk Sorge
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Storch
3) Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Carson Storch 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1-Semenuk 2-Strait 3-lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1: Semenuk
2: Brage
3: Zink
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Lecondeguy 3 Storch
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Tom Van Steenbergen Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1 Lacondeguy 2 Storch 3 Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Cam Zink (USA)
3. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1) Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2) Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3) Jaxon Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk, Andreu Lacondeguy, Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 - Brandon Semenuk - Ethan Nell - Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1st.Semenuk 2nd.Zink 3rd.Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Ethan Nell 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 • Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
• Kurt Sorge (CAN)
• Cam Zink (USA)
  • 1 0
 1-Brandon Semenuk 2-Brage Vestavik 3-Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Tom Van Steenbergen
3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Storch 3. Boggs
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Kyle Strait  (USA)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 Szymon Godziek Brandon Semenuk Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Strait 2. Sorge 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Sorge 2. Semenuk 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2 Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
3 Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 1. semenuk 2. carson storch 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3) Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Andreu Lacondeguy 3rd Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1.SEMENUK 2.GODZIEK 3.LACONDEGUY
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Godziek
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2 Cam Zink (USA)
3 Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Jaxson Riddle 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 #1 Semenuk
#2 Brage
#3 Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Van Steenbergen 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3. Carson
  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Thomas Genon (BEL)
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Brage Vestavik
3) Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Jaxson Riddle
3) Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. van Steenbergen 4. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon semenuk 2 Andreu lacondeguy 3 Cam zink
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Ethan Nell 3. Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1Nell 2 Vestavik 3 Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Storch Best line is Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2)Tom Van Steenbergen
3)Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Van Steenbergen 2. Tyler Mckall 3. Jaxon Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brage Vestavik (NOR)\
3. Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
3. Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Vestavia 2. Semenuk 3. Boggs
  • 1 0
 Auto correct edit 1. Vestavik 2. Semenuk 3. Boggs
  • 1 0
 1 Lacondeguy 2 Nell 3 Sorge
  • 1 0
 I got this!

1st: Semenuk
2nd: Sorge
3rd: Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Carson Storch 2. Reed Boggs 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Ethan Nell Brandon Semenuk Thomas Genon
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Brage Vestavik
3) Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Zink
3) Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1 - Semenuk 2 - Sorge 3 - Nell
  • 1 0
 1)Tom Van Steenbergen
2) Brandon Semenuk
3) Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Vestavik
2) Lacondeguy
3) Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Boggs 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3. RIDDLE
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Storch 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 cam zink, brandon semenuk, ethan nell
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1) Carson Storch
2) Brage Vestavik
3) Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1-Semenuk 2-Zink 3-Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk, 2. Vestavik, 3. Strait
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Lacondeguy Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1- semenuk 2-sorge 3-godziek
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk, Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2.Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk - Andreu Lacondeguy - Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
Cam Zink (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Nell
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Sorge 3 Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Vincent Tupin  (FRA)
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, van steenberger, lecondeguy.
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Lecondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
2. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Carson Storch 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3) Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Lacondeguy 3 Vestavik
  • 1 0
 My guess is 1st Nell 2nd Tupin 3rd Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Cam Zink 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1 Zink 2 Semenuk 3 Storch
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Andreu Lacondeguy 3 Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Andreu Lacondeguy Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Lacondeguy godziek
  • 1 0
 1) Tom Van Steenbergen
2) Kurt Sorge
3) Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Cam Zink (USA)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
  • 1 0
 1st - Lacondeguy 2nd - Semenuk 3rd - Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Steenbergen 2. Semenuk 3. Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Carson Storch 3. Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Lecondeguy Storch
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Vestavik
3 Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1) Nell
2) Sorge
3) Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Strait 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Ethan Nell 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 Here ya go.... 1, Tom Van Steenbergen 2, Brandon Semenuk 3, Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Vestavik 3. Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1- Semenuk 2 - Lacondeguy 3 - Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1st.) Brandon Semenuk
2nd.) Tom van Steenburgen
3rd.) Carson Storch

HYPE
  • 1 0
 1 - Lacondeguy 2 - Vestavik 3 - Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brage Vestavik 3. Vincent Tupin
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Vestavik 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Brage Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Cam Zink (USA)
3. Brage Vestavik (NOR)
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Riddle Vestavik
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1 - Brandon Semenuk 2 - Brage Vestavik 3 - Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Senenuk 2. Vestavik 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Lecondeguy
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Andreu Lacondeguy
3) Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 Tinker Juarez Biker Fox William Shatner
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Storch 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2. Ethan Nell 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 Semenuk McCaul Nell
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Lacondeguy Nell
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Vestavik Sorge
  • 1 0
 Sorge, Semenuk, Storch
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Brage Riddle
  • 1 0
 Sorge, Riddle, Nell
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Strait Storch
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Nell Zink
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Nell Sorge
  • 1 0
 Semantic Storch Riddle
  • 1 0
 Sorge Lacondeguy Brage
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Zink Godziek
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Zink Nell
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Lacondeguy Sorge
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Vestavik Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Genon Vestavik
  • 1 0
 Lecondeguy Nell Godziek
  • 1 0
 Zink, Sorge, Vestavik

Post a Comment



