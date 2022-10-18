Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest: Win a RockShox Zeb Ultimate

Oct 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 21st, and we're upping the stakes for viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate.

Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you can predict the scores? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and make your prediction for who will be the top three riders of the day.



What You Could Win

RockShox Zeb Ultimate

Long on travel, short on excuses, ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork designed to challenge the limits and take on the world’s toughest enduro tracks. An updated stiff 38mm chassis includes the new Charger 3 RC2 damper with vibration-killing ButterCup technology. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. This is ZEB. 

•  38mm chassis for increased stiffness and rider confidence on every critical line.
•  Already proving itself on the podium with multiple wins during the 2021 season, Charger 3 is ready to meet the masses. Charger 3 features an all-new Internal Floating Piston (IFP) design that offers more consistency through the stroke, and truly independent adjustments that reduce harshness and increase control without any “cross-talk”. Featuring High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, and a revamped Low Speed Rebound, every click is exact and meaningful. Dial in your perfect ride experience without a second guess. No sacrifices and no hesitation. This is Charger 3.
•  ButterCups block 20% of high frequency “trail chatter”. Limiting these vibrations massively reduces hand and arm fatigue leaving you feeling fresh with more control.
•  DebonAir+ air spring is built to strike the perfect balance of what riders really want: a butterlike small bump feel, increased air volume to add support throughout the travel, and higher overall ride height for more confidence when things get steep.
•  Ultimate Bushing Package maximizes bushing overlap, reducing friction and creating the smoothest ride possible.
•  Pressure Relief Valves eliminate unwanted air pressure build-up in the lower leg caused by variations in altitude or temperature. With the press of a button, Pressure Relief Valves restore that premium fork feel.
•  Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube reduces friction, lasts longer, and enhances suspension performance ride after ride.
•  Bolt-in torque cap adapters now included for use with standard hub end caps.
•  Lightweight machined and anodized crown for premium looks and durability.
•  Available in the Signature colorway Slab Grey or Ultimate High Gloss Black.
•  Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
•  RockShox premium short fender compatibility.
•  Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise.


To learn more visit sram.com

•  Prize MSRP: $1159 USD


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. If more than one person has the correct answer, they will be entered into a random prize draw to determine the winner.

*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 21, 2022, any comments posted after 9:00am (PDT) will not be considered as a valid entry. The winners will be contacted directly through the email address associated with their Pinkbike account.


Riders List*

Pre-Qualified Athletes:

Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Cam Zink (USA)
Tyler McCaul (USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Szymon Godziek (POL)


Wildcard Invites:

Alex Volokhov (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Carson Storch (USA)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Dylan Stark (USA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
William Robert (FRA)


Alternates:

1. Vincent Tupin (FRA)
2. Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA)
3. Adolf Silva (SPA)
4. Johny Salido (MEX)
5. Ryan McNulty (USA)

*this entry list is correct from Red Bull as of 10/14/2022.

322 Comments

  • 4 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 4 0
 Norbs, Brendog, That dude Randy ,
  • 2 0
 1. Riddle 2. Semenuk 3. Rheeder Don't do Jaxson like last year-- Give the man a W
  • 2 0
 Lacondeguy Semenuk Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 2 0
 1.Jaxson Riddle 2.Brandon Semenuk 3.Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brett Rheeder (CAN)
3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2.Cam Zink (USA)
3.Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1: Brandon Semenuk
2: Reed Boggs
3: Dylan Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Godziek 3. Genon
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3, Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Szymon Godziek 3. Jaxon Riddle
  • 2 1
 1. Dylan Stark 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Andreu Lecondeguy
  • 2 1
 1.Brett Rheeder (CAN)
2.Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3.Tyler McCaul (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Reed Boggs 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Van Steenbergen 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Cam Zink (USA)
3. Ethan Nell (USA)
  • 1 0
 1.Tom Van Steenbergen 2.Szymon Godziek 3.Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Sorge 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Dylan stark 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Jaxon riddle
  • 1 0
 1.semenuk 2.sorge 3.rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Godziek 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Stark Lancondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3, Stark
  • 2 1
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Kyle Strait
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Semenuk 3. Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Tom Van Steenbergen. 2. Brandon Semenuk. 3. Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon semenuk 2.Brett Rheeder 3. Adolf Silva
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Strait
  • 1 0
 1) semenuk 2) rheeder 3) sorge
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Godziek, Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1st Reed Boggs 2nd Ethan nell 3rd Jaxson riddle
  • 1 0
 1.Semenuk 2.Sorge 3.Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Zink 3. Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1.Rheeder 2.Semenuk 3.Sorge
  • 1 0
 Jaxson Riddle Tom Van Steenbergen Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Riddle 2. Semenuk 3. Rheeder
  • 2 1
 1. Semenuck 2. Rheeder 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1.Strait 2.Stark 3.Zink USA
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder (CAN)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1 Rheeder 2 Semenuk 3 Sorge
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Reed Boggs (USA)
  • 1 0
 1:Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2: Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3: Cam Zink (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1.Cam Zink 2.Tom Van Steenbergen 3.Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Nell 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Szymon Godziek 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1.Semenuk 2.Tupin 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Brett Rheeder
3) Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2) homas Genon (BEL)
3) Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Reeder Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1) Semenuk
2) Rheeder
3) Riddle
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Andreu Lacondeguy Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1 thomas genon 2 thomas van steenbergen 3 dylan stark
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semeneuk, Volokhov, Godziek
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2: Reed Boggs
3. Dylan stark
  • 1 0
 1. Sorge, 2nd Boggs, 3rd Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Dylan Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. T. Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Riddle, Rheeder.
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1st: Cam Zink
2nd: Reed Boggs
3rd: Vincent Tupin
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Zink 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 Brett Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, Reed Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 (1) Brandon Semenuck
(2) Symon Godziek
(3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Genon 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 1) Brett Rheeder
2) Reed Boggs
3) Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk, 2. Riddle, 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Szymon Godziek
3) Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1- Semenuk 2- Rheeder 3 - Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Riddle 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder 2. Jaxson Riddle 3. Reed Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA) 3. Dylan Stark (USA)
  • 1 0
 1:Semenuk
2:Steenbergen
3:Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1.) Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2.) Jaxson Riddle (USA)
3.) Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Reeder 2.semenuk 3.boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Godziek 2. Semenuk 3. Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1.Szymon Godziek 2.Brandon Semenuk 3.Dylan Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Riddle 2. Semenuk 3. Boggs
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk 2 Kurt Sorge 3 Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2) Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3) Ethan Nell (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. reeder 2. semenuk. 3. stark
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Rheeder, Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brett Rheeder (CAN)
3. Reed Boggs (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Dylan stark
  • 1 0
 1st Brandon Semenuk 2nd Szymon Gozziek 3rd Reed Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2.Boggs 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk, 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3.Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Semunuk 2. Stark 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Rheeder 3 Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Carson Storch
  • 1 0
 Jaxon Riddle Semenuk Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 - Semenuk 2 - Lacondeguy 3 - Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Dylan Stark 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Semenuk 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Riddle, Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Semenuk 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. semenuk, 2. zink, 3. rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Semenuk 3. Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1- Sorge 2- Semenuk 3- Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1- Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2- Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3- Cam Zink (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk. 2. Rheeder. 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Reed Boggs 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 3. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Stark 2.Boggs 3.Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
2. Dylan Stark (USA)
3. Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Brett Rheeder Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2 Jaxson Riddle (USA)
3 Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Szymon Godziek 2. Tom Van Steenbergen 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Reed Boggs
3) Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1.Rheeder 2.Stark 3.Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk. 2. Van Steenbergen 3.Rheeder
  • 2 0
 Lebron james
  • 1 0
 1.semenuk 2.zink 3.V.steenberger
  • 1 0
 1. Dylan Stark 2.Brandon Semenuk 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Sorge 3 Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Dylan stark
  • 1 0
 1. rheeder 2. steenbergen 3. riddle
  • 1 0
 1.Semenuk 2.Rheeder 3.Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Nell
  • 1 0
 1. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
2. Ethan Nell (USA)
3. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Sorge
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Sorge 3 Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 . 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 1,Semenuk 2,Sorge 3,Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Tom Van Steenbergen 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Brett Rheeder Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1 Tom Van Steenbergen 2 Riddle 3 Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Riddle 2. Semenuk 3. Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. B. Semenuk 2. A. Lacondeguy 3. B. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1.Semenuk 2.Zink 3.V.Steenberger
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Tom Van Steenbergen Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1.Stark 2.Semenuk 3.Riddle
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Reed Boggs Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1.Semenuk 2.Riddle 3.Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1- Lacondeguy 2- Riddle 3- Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Lacondeguy 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Riddle 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk, 2 Jaxson Riddle, 3 Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. LACONDEGUY 2. SEMUNUK 3. STARK
  • 1 0
 Van Steenbergen, Semenuk, Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1/ Brandon Semenuk, 2/ Andreu Lacondeguy 3/ Cam Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Zink 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1 Riddle 2 Semenuk 3 Boggs
  • 1 0
 1) Rheeder, 2) Semenuk 3) Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Reed Boggs (USA)
2. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
3. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 Burritos, Burritos, Burritos
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder 2. Carson Storch (USA) 3. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Semanuk 2. Zink 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1.Rheeder 2. Semenuk 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Strait, 2. Nell, 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 (1) Symon Godziek
(2) Brandon Semenuk
(3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Riddle 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 #1 Brandon Semenuk #2 Kurt Sorge #3 Dylan Stark
  • 1 0
 1) Rheeder 2) Nell 3) Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder 2. Tom Van Steenbergen 3. Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Szymon Godziek (POL)
3. Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Brett Rheeder
3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Sorge 2. Rheeder 3. Volokhov
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Godziek
  • 1 0
 1° Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2° Kurt Sorge (CAN)
3° Reed Boggs (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Andreu Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1 - Riddle, 2- Semenuk, 3 - Boggs
  • 1 0
 1. Brett Rheeder 2. Brandon Semenuk 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Zink, 2. Semenuk, 3. Lecondeguy
  • 1 0
 1.DJ Brandt (USA), 2.Brandon Semenuk (CAN), 3.Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 1 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2 Brett Rheeder (CAN)
3 Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Andreu Lacondeguy; 2. Brandon Semenuk; 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Andreu Lacondeguy 3. Dylan Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Jaxson Riddle, 2. Brandon Semenuk, 3. Kurt Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2.Tom Van Steenbergen 3.Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Dylan Stark (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brett Rheeder (CAN)
3. Dylan Stark (USA)
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Boggs 3. Godziek
  • 1 0
 1-Andreau 2-Zink 3-Stotrch
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk, 2. Riddle, 3. Storch
  • 1 0
 1. Lacondeguy 2. Semenuk 3. Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Genon
  • 1 0
 1. Ethan Nell 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Szymon Godziek
  • 1 0
 1.Semenuk 2.Riddle 3.Sorge
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Brett Rheeder (CAN)
3. Thomas Genon (BEL)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2. Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
3. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2.Storch 3.Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3 Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Kurt Sorge (CAN) 3. Brett Rheeder (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Boggs
  • 1 0
 1: A. Lacondeguy
2: B. Semenuk
3: S. Godziek
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Lacondeguy 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Rheeder 2. Riddle 3. Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk ; 2. Riddle ; 3. Godziek
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk Brett Rheeder Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1 - Brett Rheeder 2 - Brandon Semenuk 3 - Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Sorge 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Zink 2. Semenuk 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1. Riddle 2. Semenuk 3. Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1.Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
2.Cam Zink (USA)
3.Szymon Godziek (POL)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk 2. Rheeder 3. Van steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk, 2 Rheeder, 3 Stark
  • 1 0
 Szymon Godziek (POL)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
  • 1 0
 Brandon Semenuk (CAN), Tyler McCaul (USA), Kurt Sorge (CAN)
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk, 2. McCaul, 3. Zink
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Cam Zink 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Tom Van Steenbergen
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Brett Rheeder 3. Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk 2. Kurt Sorge 3. Brett Rheeder
  • 1 0
 1) Andreu Lacondeguy
2) Kurt Sorge
3) Brandon Semenuk
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Rheeder 3 Tom Van
  • 1 0
 1) Kurt Sorge (CAN)

2) Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

3) Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 1) Brandon Semenuk
2) Kurt Sorge
3) Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 1) Reed Boggs
2) Brandon Semenuk
3) Ethan Nell
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk 2 Sorge 3 Riddle
  • 1 0
 1. Brandon Semenuk (CAN) 2. Brett Rheeder (CAN) 3. Cam Zink (USA)
  • 1 0
 1 - Semenuk 2- Rheeder 3 - TVS
  • 1 0
 1. Semenuk, 2. Rheeder, 3. Stark
  • 1 0
 Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
  • 1 0
 1 Semenuk, 2 Rheeder, 3 Sorge
  • 1 0
 1) Rheeder, 2) Semenuk, 3) Stark
  • 1 0
 1. Ethan Nell (USA)
2. Carson Storch (USA)
3. Kyle Strait (USA)
  • 1 0
 1.Semenuk 2.Godziek 3.Stark
  • 1 1
 Reed Boggs Jaxon Riddle Dylan Stark
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Stark Tmac
  • 1 0
 Rheeder, Sorge, Strait
  • 1 0
 Zink Rheeder Sorge
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Rheeder Godziek
  • 1 0
 Boggs, Sorge, Semenuk
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Sorge Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Jaxon Brett
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Godziek, Boggs
  • 1 0
 rheeder, semenuk, sorge
  • 1 0
 Senenuk Stark Zink
  • 1 0
 Sorge Semanuk Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Biggs Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Rheeder Riddle
  • 1 0
 Brett R Andreu L Cam Z
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Riddle, Nell
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Sorge Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 Zink, Stark, Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Boggs, Stark
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Rheeder, Boggs
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Rheeder Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Riddle, Boggs
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Riddle, Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk TVS Reeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk,Sorge,Strait
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Boggs, Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Rheeder, Semenuk, Stark
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Rheeder, Riddle
  • 1 0
 1Rheeder 2Semenuk 3Sorge
  • 1 0
 Sorge, Stark, Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Stark Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Genon, Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Rheeder Stark
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Riddle, Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Rheeder Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Riddle Stark
  • 1 0
 stark, semenuk, rheeder
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, rheeder, stark
  • 1 0
 semenuk, reader, sorge
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Riddle Boggs
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Rheeder, Storch
  • 1 0
 boggs, semenuk, volokhov
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Zink Stark
  • 1 0
 Rheeder, semenuk, boggs
  • 1 0
 Rheeder Genon Boggs
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Rheeder Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Boggs Rheeder
  • 1 0
 Rheeder Semenuk Boggs
  • 1 0
 Boggs Zink Riddle
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Godziek Rheedar
  • 1 0
 Sorge. Semenuk. Riddle.
  • 1 0
 Semenuk, Rheeder, Stark
  • 1 0
 Semenuk Rheeder Sorge
  • 1 0
 Zink. Lacondeguy. Riddle
  • 1 0
 Reeder Stark Sorge





