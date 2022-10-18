Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest: Win a RockShox Zeb Ultimate

Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 21st, and we're upping the stakes for viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate
.
Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you can predict the scores? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and make your prediction for who will be the top three riders of the day. What You Could Win RockShox Zeb Ultimate
Long on travel, short on excuses, ZEB Ultimate is a whole new breed of fork designed to challenge the limits and take on the world’s toughest enduro tracks. An updated stiff 38mm chassis includes the new Charger 3 RC2 damper with vibration-killing ButterCup technology. Our highest performing, athlete-proven technologies matched with premium style plays. This is ZEB.
• 38mm chassis for increased stiffness and rider confidence on every critical line.
• Already proving itself on the podium with multiple wins during the 2021 season, Charger 3 is ready to meet the masses. Charger 3 features an all-new Internal Floating Piston (IFP) design that offers more consistency through the stroke, and truly independent adjustments that reduce harshness and increase control without any “cross-talk”. Featuring High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, and a revamped Low Speed Rebound, every click is exact and meaningful. Dial in your perfect ride experience without a second guess. No sacrifices and no hesitation. This is Charger 3.
• ButterCups block 20% of high frequency “trail chatter”. Limiting these vibrations massively reduces hand and arm fatigue leaving you feeling fresh with more control.
• DebonAir+ air spring is built to strike the perfect balance of what riders really want: a butterlike small bump feel, increased air volume to add support throughout the travel, and higher overall ride height for more confidence when things get steep.
• Ultimate Bushing Package maximizes bushing overlap, reducing friction and creating the smoothest ride possible.
• Pressure Relief Valves eliminate unwanted air pressure build-up in the lower leg caused by variations in altitude or temperature. With the press of a button, Pressure Relief Valves restore that premium fork feel.
• Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube reduces friction, lasts longer, and enhances suspension performance ride after ride.
• Bolt-in torque cap adapters now included for use with standard hub end caps.
• Lightweight machined and anodized crown for premium looks and durability.
• Available in the Signature colorway Slab Grey or Ultimate High Gloss Black.
• Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
• RockShox premium short fender compatibility.
• Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise.
To learn more visit sram.com
• Prize MSRP: $1159 USDHow to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order and leave your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. If more than one person has the correct answer, they will be entered into a random prize draw to determine the winner.
*Contest closes at 9:00am PDT on October 21, 2022, any comments posted after 9:00am (PDT) will not be considered as a valid entry. The winners will be contacted directly through the email address associated with their Pinkbike account.Riders List* Pre-Qualified Athletes:
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Cam Zink (USA)
Tyler McCaul (USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Szymon Godziek (POL) Wildcard Invites:
Alex Volokhov (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Carson Storch (USA)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Dylan Stark (USA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
William Robert (FRA) Alternates:
1. Vincent Tupin (FRA)
2. Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA)
3. Adolf Silva (SPA)
4. Johny Salido (MEX)
5. Ryan McNulty (USA) *this entry list is correct from Red Bull as of 10/14/2022.
