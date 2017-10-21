Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
Oct 21, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Digging and line planning is well underway for the 12th Red Bull Rampage - see what some of the riders and their dig crews are thinking about this year's competition.
@redbullbike
114 Comments
+ 198
jamespthompson
(1 days ago)
"I feel like I'm a half-decent rider." - Mitch Ropelato
+ 37
JoseBravo
(1 days ago)
that is the nail in the coffin, I am a pos rider
+ 22
Intoxication
(1 days ago)
from the one of the most all around skilled riders out there
+ 73
philipmcm
(1 days ago)
By this scale I don't even know how to ride a bike
+ 14
JoseBravo
(1 days ago)
@Intoxication
: thanks man, but I am not that versatile
+ 0
chickennuggetsaregreat
(1 days ago)
That would mean I am total shit at riding (ok I'll admit I am pretty bad)
+ 9
pargolf8
(1 days ago)
You really cant get more humble than that comment from that dude
+ 43
hollowing2000
(24 hours ago)
99% of us still trying to learn the wheelie.
+ 2
mollow
(12 hours ago)
@pargolf8
: its actually false modesty
+ 7
Helm72
(11 hours ago)
@hollowing2000
: One must poses the wheelie Gene to do it.
+ 2
robbienroll
(9 hours ago)
After that sentence what would be left for me to say is: what is a mountain bike? Is it spicy or hoppy? Cos if Ropelato is a half decent rider, I don't even know what is real riding!
+ 2
BenPea
(9 hours ago)
@Helm72
: thanks, I needed an excuse
+ 2
shredderIII
(8 hours ago)
if mitch is half decent, what the hell does that make me?
+ 0
Jack-McLovin
(5 hours ago)
@mollow
: I agree. It isn't being humble. Half decent riders don't ride their bike for a living eh.
+ 2
Jack-McLovin
(5 hours ago)
I wish they did though.
+ 1
mollow
(5 hours ago)
@Jack-McLovin
: haha so do I mate
+ 2
inverted180
(2 hours ago)
@Jack-McLovin
: I think he said that while comparing himself the the rest of the rampage field of comp.....a lot of competitors probably feel those nerves, especially at Rampage.
+ 74
McArdle
(1 days ago)
Any chance of a feature of the 'trucks and shuttle rigs of Rampage'?
+ 4
Jokesterwild
(1 days ago)
saw a couple on Instagram so far, pretty wild rigs some people got. Matt Mcduff had a couple photos.
[Reply]
Flo-W
(1 days ago)
Thought the same: really cool cars out there. In Europe a bike related car is like a VW bully and in North America it's the trucks, so North America: 1europe: 0
Just kidding, but I love those trucks
[Reply]
therealtylerdurden
(1 days ago)
@Flo-W
: no, it's cool, you can say it. We own you. Lol
+ 10
pargolf8
(1 days ago)
@therealtylerdurden
: nah we just got a lot of little dudes with small man syndrome who choose tire size by the ones that come up to their nipples
- 9
therealtylerdurden
(24 hours ago)
@pargolf8
: you should work on that.
+ 1
Kirky86
(15 hours ago)
@therealtylerdurden
: Too right. Not sure what I miss more about that side of the water - the riding or the fact everyone has an F150 or a RAM!
- 3
pargolf8
(14 hours ago)
@therealtylerdurden
: i bet you are 5’8” arent you?
+ 3
jaycubzz
(13 hours ago)
@pargolf8
: some people do use those bigger tires properly, yknow?
+ 2
LaXcarp
(13 hours ago)
@pargolf8
: I think its little weenie syndrome not little dude syndrome
- 2
deadtime
(12 hours ago)
@pargolf8
: He's not even 5'8". He looks to be 5'5" standing next to his $500 beater in the saddest little troll outfit...OMG this dude is the epitome of "murica". Loves Trump and guns and any way that can make him feel just a little like a man. Pathetic little bitch.
+ 3
Boardlife69
(11 hours ago)
Pick a truck tire size and be a dick about it.
+ 1
RRMonster
(10 hours ago)
@Kirky86
: Silverado
+ 4
BenPea
(9 hours ago)
@pargolf8
: "i bet you are 5’8” arent you?"
Hey, suck a bag of dicks.
+ 1
pargolf8
(7 hours ago)
@BenPea
: no offense. I was provoked
+ 0
therealtylerdurden
(6 hours ago)
FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!
+ 1
BenPea
(6 hours ago)
@therealtylerdurden
: ok: if i had unlimited cash and an urge for a pickup, I wouldn't be purchasing an American brand, my friend.
- 1
therealtylerdurden
(6 hours ago)
@BenPea
: why are you telling me? And we ain't friends, bud.
+ 2
BenPea
(6 hours ago)
@therealtylerdurden
: i thought you wanted a fight "amigo". You two can share the bag of dicks if you want.
+ 0
therealtylerdurden
(4 hours ago)
@BenPea
: hahaha I get it now. Alright, save some for me!
+ 1
MelvieD
(1 hours ago)
@BenPea
: wouldn’t be a French one, either
+ 53
timmytuckshop
(1 days ago)
y'all be safe out there y' hear.
+ 22
RedBurn
(1 days ago)
Yeah ... lets not forget what happened to Paul or rogatking .. this competition is deadly. Still so fun to watch, I just hope there is no serious shit injury speaking
- 140
lifeofloon
Plus
(1 days ago)
@RedBurn
: remind me again who died? Yes it's dangerous, but you're getting a tad bit dramatic calling it deadly.
+ 87
rossfr
(1 days ago)
@lifeofloon
: paul bas almost lost the ability to walk, stop being a twat.
+ 15
thejake
(1 days ago)
@lifeofloon
: no one died, seems like it's just a matter of time before someone does.
+ 12
siderealwall2
(1 days ago)
@lifeofloon
: Not deadly yet? Why don't you try taking one line down!
+ 1
BenPea
(9 hours ago)
@thejake
: Rogatkin should have died. Fortunately, he was built properly.
+ 41
dwojo
(1 days ago)
Semenuk been hitting the iron lately?
+ 13
GnarAZ
(22 hours ago)
No, that is just how your shoulders look when your clavicle has been broken so many times you are pretty much rippling with titanium implants
+ 1
jervis
(15 hours ago)
Yeah pretty reasonable amount of anterior deltoid for a tall and skinny guy! I'd say he's like 1-4-5 on the somatotype chart. Mainly Ectomorph with some Mesomorph. Those broken clavicle's would most likely have led to him doing some strength and conditioning to stop them occurring again, especially with the high risk of crashes from being at the very top of world with tricks.
+ 1
mollow
(12 hours ago)
Fact is he's not skinny. I remember being impressed by the size of his forearms the first time I saw him
+ 14
joe1989
(11 hours ago)
@mollow
Could just be he hasn't had a girlfriend in a while tho
+ 7
mollow
(11 hours ago)
@joe1989
: lol I doubt he's having a hard time getting laid
+ 21
emccurrie
(1 days ago)
Has remy thrown in the towel yet ? There’s no way he’s going if he has missed out on 3 days of digging.....let Jordie Lunn ride he’s already there !!!!!!
+ 3
chillrider199
(1 days ago)
Yeah he did like 2 days ago or 3.
+ 13
abele02
(1 days ago)
For sure Jordie Lunn could definitely put together a competitive run
- 1
emccurrie
(1 days ago)
Actually he posted not giving up and he’s still on the start list, they would have replaced him if so, makes me so made of someone else misses out
@chillrider199
:
+ 12
woodtigerfish
(1 days ago)
Oh man, me and every rider on Vancouver Island would be stoked to see Jordie ride -- HE DESERVES IT
#ROUGHAF
+ 16
ibishreddin
(1 days ago)
IT HAS BEGUN!!!
+ 5
rms195
(1 days ago)
THE WAITING IS OVER
+ 5
Jockular
(1 days ago)
THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE!
+ 2
TugboatComplex
(10 hours ago)
LIVE TO WIN!!!
+ 8
DHaddict82
(1 days ago)
OMG!!!! It's that time again!!!! I'm so happy!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!!
+ 2
DigRenno
Plus
(1 days ago)
@DHaddict82
: this year could be CRAZY!!!!! With some big names out!!! Leaves room for some UNEXPECTED!!!!
#REDBULLRAMPAGE2017lCANTWAIT
+ 9
AndRiEL
(1 days ago)
Good vibes!
+ 4
Crouchie
(1 days ago)
Too many riders I wanna see smash it, semenuk r-dog Connor crazy mcfarlan reed bogs........ too many to name!!!! Hope all riders make it down safe, crazy mo fo's!!!!!!!!!!
+ 3
lab7digital
(17 hours ago)
Glad it's here, it'd be cool to see a video competition for rampage. (Similar to the xgames real BMX / snowboard idea) 2 weeks to build film and edit. Then let the riders vote.
+ 1
Ryansamhaber
(31 mins ago)
xgames real freeride it should already be a thing
+ 4
fattyheadshok
(1 days ago)
“So we’re going to put in a big drop” as he points to a cliff edge 100 plus feet above him and 80 feet behind him as he sculpts the “landing”.
+ 5
rrsport
(1 days ago)
I kinda feel like its wrong to get use your same line as the previous year...
+ 10
Dethphist
(23 hours ago)
I think it makes for an interesting competition. One year in a new zone, all new stuff has to be built and ridden, super raw. The following year, build on what you did last year, go bigger, more hits, more features, more refined. Then move to a new area and repeat the cycle. I'm cool with it.
+ 5
swamper1
(6 hours ago)
@Dethphist
: Talk like that kinda makes me wonder how many venues they will eventually visit. What does the original mountain look like? Do those trails disappear? I'm all for more trails but stuff like this is kinda tears up a mountain, and let's face it no one really rides it after the event. I'm conflicted.
- 1
scott-townes
(5 hours ago)
@swamper1
: Since 2008, the venues have all been on privately-owned land. A lot of the features and lines from the OG site are still there, which is on public recreational land and used to be a literal dump until MTBers came in to clean it up. It doesn't "tear" up the mountain so there's zero reason to be conflicted about any of this.
+ 1
Ryansamhaber
(21 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: I personally think that they dig too much. after 2 years now they have to move to a new zone ( maby 3 for this zone since they have fewer competitors). at this rate they are going to run out of private land at some point that is suitable for rampage. freeride to me is riding off the trail on lose dirt and building a few lips like the original rampage. the sites are usually deemed unrideable without digging so if someone rides down without digging it should be a lot more difficult. id really like someone to try an event likely in Utah where there wasn't a week to dig and there were no designated diggers. this in my mind should promote more pure freeride lines and that would be rewarded. it would also make sites last alot longer.
+ 2
krisstoff
(18 hours ago)
One of my favorite "relive" on Rampage is this one (from 2010) :
www.redbull.com/int-en/relive-red-bull-rampage-2010-with-this-documentary
Realy complete and full of so intense moments !
+ 4
rockyflowtbay
(1 days ago)
About time! I think I like the build up more than the actual event.
+ 26
north-shore-bike-shop
Plus
(1 days ago)
That's because there never seems to be one bit of breeze ever except on contest day.
+ 3
nickel
(1 days ago)
@north-shore-bike-shop
: you should have a peek at Katie Holden's Insta account. Windy AF today.
+ 2
JoseBravo
(1 days ago)
@north-shore-bike-shop
: go to vitalmtb they have a "compilation" of all the instagram Rampage shots, it is nucking futs
+ 2
Fifty50Grip
(1 days ago)
I hope Darren makes it through this year, he has been a big influence on the sport.
+ 2
Squale183
(1 days ago)
Hoping everyone makes it through safe this year!
+ 1
dawgdude
(1 days ago)
Can't wait for the BIG show. Semenuk is looking pretty shredded! I hope Kyle Straight is competing.
+ 1
Samarius
(9 hours ago)
Can we all just please take a moment to talk about bearclaw's sunnies? Hot damn
+ 2
Orangesicle
(1 days ago)
"Tons of dirt" huge drop" "well, we will see"
My heroes are humans!
+ 2
Richt2000
(1 days ago)
Cant wait. i think this one is going to be special......
+ 1
norcal77
(6 hours ago)
Can we get a Rampage series....please.......paaaaaaaaaaaalllllllllllzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
+ 1
louif23
(1 days ago)
Be safe, wish you a good huck! Make it down in one piece! It's a epic show anyways!!!
+ 1
groda
(23 hours ago)
Let the Show begin! Good Vibes from Peru!
+ 0
cpike333
(24 hours ago)
Meanwhile, the Redbull straight rhythm live stream has been down for the last half hour, at least where I am...
+ 1
campasternak
(1 days ago)
Anyone know what time Rampage starts on Friday?
+ 0
clarky78
(1 days ago)
Hmmm.. I thought Rampage was tomorrow and I was wondering why there was no footage anywhere.
+ 1
nsteele
(1 days ago)
R-Dog is Tom Petty during his later beard phase.
+ 1
willridesgiant
(19 hours ago)
LMFAO MITCH
+ 1
luvdownhillin1999
(22 hours ago)
CAnt wait for this
+ 1
owlie
(10 hours ago)
vital be like.. first!
- 1
Daddybear
(1 days ago)
Why there is less news about rampage this year?
+ 15
mikekazimer
Mod
Plus
(1 days ago)
Digging just started a few days ago - you'll see all sorts of content start to roll out as the contest date gets closer.
+ 6
Lookinforit
(1 days ago)
@mikekazimer
: Like those sexy Rampage rigs??? I love seeing the custom bikes at this event
- 23
Racer951
(1 days ago)
hopefully it's not some media nazi move by Red Bull to push content mainly through their own channels.
+ 37
clarky78
(1 days ago)
@Racer951
: yeah cause forbid that the company that produces the product for FREE makes you watch it through their own channel! Seriously, you people piss me off. Want everything for nothing and then when it costs nothing moan about it non stop.
+ 6
DHaddict82
(1 days ago)
@clarky78
: thank you!!!! It's free an people bitch.
- 6
Racer951
(1 days ago)
@clarky78
: I did not say this was the case, merely suggested it could be possible that they are restricting media coverage - monopolising the whole event doesn't help anyone, Red Bull of course should be the only party to broadcast he live event but allowing access pre run benefits everyone - more coverage is good for riders, sponsors and Red Bull - and I'm not saying this is even the case.
I wonder if you will still hold this opinion if it ends up being the Red Bull WC DH series with restricted coverage and their rules?
If Red Bull control coverage what happens to the sponsors that pay the riders wages to be there in the first place?
- 1
Racer951
(1 days ago)
@DHaddict82
: you think Red Bull provide events and coverage for the warm fluffy feeling? Really?
+ 4
fracasnoxteam
(1 days ago)
@Lookinforit
: vitalmtb
+ 0
DHaddict82
(1 days ago)
@Racer951
: what did you add, but buy a can of Red Bull?? Your not paying shit to watch it. If you have ill feeling about the coverage then don't watch it. it's all advertising for a product and sick riding. Don't bitch about something that is free to watch.
+ 2
nickel
(1 days ago)
@Racer951
: there's this new thing called social media. You should totally check it out.
+ 2
CF519
(1 days ago)
@nickel
: Oh, I've totally heard of Myspace!! It's so great
+ 3
Sardine
(1 days ago)
@nickel
: eh, its not all it's cracked up to be...
+ 1
BenPea
(9 hours ago)
@Racer951
: Red Bull can get away with it in my book. They may be a massive corp but they've put a lot into the best non-MOR sports (and many popular ones too). Evil and f*cking great at the same time. My only beef with them is that their clone of Rob Warner acts way too professional and nobody wants that.
- 15
nextlevelmedia
(1 days ago)
C'mon Darren... give someone else your spot already
+ 6
heyburn
Plus
(1 days ago)
LOL...as if he didnt deserve to be there
+ 2
N-60
(1 days ago)
Watch Riding the Tat then tell me with a straight face he's not one of the most deserving guys there
+ 1
norcal77
(6 hours ago)
JerkPaw is as hard to get rid of as the Clintons....good luck! Dood is Salty
- 9
audric
(24 hours ago)
the claw is getting old! have you seen his hair!??
#50shadeofgrey
+ 1
fracasnoxteam
(7 hours ago)
ever heard of dust? This thing you can find out on the trail, away from you keyboard
- 4
james711
(11 hours ago)
The Rampage should be ridden without any digging
