Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video

Oct 21, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Digging and line planning is well underway for the 12th Red Bull Rampage - see what some of the riders and their dig crews are thinking about this year's competition.


114 Comments

  • + 198
 "I feel like I'm a half-decent rider." - Mitch Ropelato
  • + 37
 that is the nail in the coffin, I am a pos rider
  • + 22
 from the one of the most all around skilled riders out there Smile
  • + 73
 By this scale I don't even know how to ride a bike Frown
  • + 14
 @Intoxication: thanks man, but I am not that versatile Smile
  • + 0
 That would mean I am total shit at riding (ok I'll admit I am pretty bad)
  • + 9
 You really cant get more humble than that comment from that dude
  • + 43
 99% of us still trying to learn the wheelie.
  • + 2
 @pargolf8: its actually false modesty
  • + 7
 @hollowing2000: One must poses the wheelie Gene to do it.
  • + 2
 After that sentence what would be left for me to say is: what is a mountain bike? Is it spicy or hoppy? Cos if Ropelato is a half decent rider, I don't even know what is real riding!
  • + 2
 @Helm72: thanks, I needed an excuse
  • + 2
 if mitch is half decent, what the hell does that make me?
  • + 0
 @mollow: I agree. It isn't being humble. Half decent riders don't ride their bike for a living eh.
  • + 2
 I wish they did though.
  • + 1
 @Jack-McLovin: haha so do I mate
  • + 2
 @Jack-McLovin: I think he said that while comparing himself the the rest of the rampage field of comp.....a lot of competitors probably feel those nerves, especially at Rampage.
  • + 74
 Any chance of a feature of the 'trucks and shuttle rigs of Rampage'?
  • + 4
 saw a couple on Instagram so far, pretty wild rigs some people got. Matt Mcduff had a couple photos.
  • + 2
 Thought the same: really cool cars out there. In Europe a bike related car is like a VW bully and in North America it's the trucks, so North America: 1europe: 0
Just kidding, but I love those trucks
  • - 2
 @Flo-W: no, it's cool, you can say it. We own you. Lol
  • + 10
 @therealtylerdurden: nah we just got a lot of little dudes with small man syndrome who choose tire size by the ones that come up to their nipples
  • - 9
flag therealtylerdurden (24 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @pargolf8: you should work on that.
  • + 1
 @therealtylerdurden: Too right. Not sure what I miss more about that side of the water - the riding or the fact everyone has an F150 or a RAM!
  • - 3
 @therealtylerdurden: i bet you are 5’8” arent you?
  • + 3
 @pargolf8: some people do use those bigger tires properly, yknow?
  • + 2
 @pargolf8: I think its little weenie syndrome not little dude syndrome
  • - 2
 @pargolf8: He's not even 5'8". He looks to be 5'5" standing next to his $500 beater in the saddest little troll outfit...OMG this dude is the epitome of "murica". Loves Trump and guns and any way that can make him feel just a little like a man. Pathetic little bitch.
  • + 3
 Pick a truck tire size and be a dick about it.
  • + 1
 @Kirky86: Silverado Wink
  • + 4
 @pargolf8: "i bet you are 5’8” arent you?"

Hey, suck a bag of dicks.
  • + 1
 @BenPea: no offense. I was provoked Smile
  • + 0
 FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!
  • + 1
 @therealtylerdurden: ok: if i had unlimited cash and an urge for a pickup, I wouldn't be purchasing an American brand, my friend.
  • - 1
 @BenPea: why are you telling me? And we ain't friends, bud.
  • + 2
 @therealtylerdurden: i thought you wanted a fight "amigo". You two can share the bag of dicks if you want.
  • + 0
 @BenPea: hahaha I get it now. Alright, save some for me!
  • + 1
 @BenPea: wouldn’t be a French one, either
  • + 53
 y'all be safe out there y' hear.
  • + 22
 Yeah ... lets not forget what happened to Paul or rogatking .. this competition is deadly. Still so fun to watch, I just hope there is no serious shit injury speaking
  • - 140
flag lifeofloon Plus (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @RedBurn: remind me again who died? Yes it's dangerous, but you're getting a tad bit dramatic calling it deadly.
  • + 87
 @lifeofloon: paul bas almost lost the ability to walk, stop being a twat.
  • + 15
 @lifeofloon: no one died, seems like it's just a matter of time before someone does.
  • + 12
 @lifeofloon: Not deadly yet? Why don't you try taking one line down!
  • + 1
 @thejake: Rogatkin should have died. Fortunately, he was built properly.
  • + 41
 Semenuk been hitting the iron lately?
  • + 13
 No, that is just how your shoulders look when your clavicle has been broken so many times you are pretty much rippling with titanium implants
  • + 1
 Yeah pretty reasonable amount of anterior deltoid for a tall and skinny guy! I'd say he's like 1-4-5 on the somatotype chart. Mainly Ectomorph with some Mesomorph. Those broken clavicle's would most likely have led to him doing some strength and conditioning to stop them occurring again, especially with the high risk of crashes from being at the very top of world with tricks.
  • + 1
 Fact is he's not skinny. I remember being impressed by the size of his forearms the first time I saw him
  • + 14
 @mollow
Could just be he hasn't had a girlfriend in a while tho
  • + 7
 @joe1989: lol I doubt he's having a hard time getting laid
  • + 21
 Has remy thrown in the towel yet ? There’s no way he’s going if he has missed out on 3 days of digging.....let Jordie Lunn ride he’s already there !!!!!!
  • + 3
 Yeah he did like 2 days ago or 3.
  • + 13
 For sure Jordie Lunn could definitely put together a competitive run
  • - 1
 Actually he posted not giving up and he’s still on the start list, they would have replaced him if so, makes me so made of someone else misses out @chillrider199:
  • + 12
 Oh man, me and every rider on Vancouver Island would be stoked to see Jordie ride -- HE DESERVES IT #ROUGHAF
  • + 16
 IT HAS BEGUN!!!
  • + 5
 THE WAITING IS OVER
  • + 5
 THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE!
  • + 2
 LIVE TO WIN!!!
  • + 8
 OMG!!!! It's that time again!!!! I'm so happy!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!! RAMPAGE!!!
  • + 2
 @DHaddict82: this year could be CRAZY!!!!! With some big names out!!! Leaves room for some UNEXPECTED!!!!

#REDBULLRAMPAGE2017lCANTWAIT
  • + 9
 Good vibes!
  • + 4
 Too many riders I wanna see smash it, semenuk r-dog Connor crazy mcfarlan reed bogs........ too many to name!!!! Hope all riders make it down safe, crazy mo fo's!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 3
 Glad it's here, it'd be cool to see a video competition for rampage. (Similar to the xgames real BMX / snowboard idea) 2 weeks to build film and edit. Then let the riders vote.
  • + 1
 xgames real freeride it should already be a thing
  • + 4
 “So we’re going to put in a big drop” as he points to a cliff edge 100 plus feet above him and 80 feet behind him as he sculpts the “landing”.
  • + 5
 I kinda feel like its wrong to get use your same line as the previous year...
  • + 10
 I think it makes for an interesting competition. One year in a new zone, all new stuff has to be built and ridden, super raw. The following year, build on what you did last year, go bigger, more hits, more features, more refined. Then move to a new area and repeat the cycle. I'm cool with it.
  • + 5
 @Dethphist: Talk like that kinda makes me wonder how many venues they will eventually visit. What does the original mountain look like? Do those trails disappear? I'm all for more trails but stuff like this is kinda tears up a mountain, and let's face it no one really rides it after the event. I'm conflicted.
  • - 1
 @swamper1: Since 2008, the venues have all been on privately-owned land. A lot of the features and lines from the OG site are still there, which is on public recreational land and used to be a literal dump until MTBers came in to clean it up. It doesn't "tear" up the mountain so there's zero reason to be conflicted about any of this.
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: I personally think that they dig too much. after 2 years now they have to move to a new zone ( maby 3 for this zone since they have fewer competitors). at this rate they are going to run out of private land at some point that is suitable for rampage. freeride to me is riding off the trail on lose dirt and building a few lips like the original rampage. the sites are usually deemed unrideable without digging so if someone rides down without digging it should be a lot more difficult. id really like someone to try an event likely in Utah where there wasn't a week to dig and there were no designated diggers. this in my mind should promote more pure freeride lines and that would be rewarded. it would also make sites last alot longer.
  • + 2
 One of my favorite "relive" on Rampage is this one (from 2010) :

www.redbull.com/int-en/relive-red-bull-rampage-2010-with-this-documentary

Realy complete and full of so intense moments !
  • + 4
 About time! I think I like the build up more than the actual event.
  • + 26
 That's because there never seems to be one bit of breeze ever except on contest day.
  • + 3
 @north-shore-bike-shop: you should have a peek at Katie Holden's Insta account. Windy AF today.
  • + 2
 @north-shore-bike-shop: go to vitalmtb they have a "compilation" of all the instagram Rampage shots, it is nucking futs
  • + 2
 I hope Darren makes it through this year, he has been a big influence on the sport.
  • + 2
 Hoping everyone makes it through safe this year!
  • + 1
 Can't wait for the BIG show. Semenuk is looking pretty shredded! I hope Kyle Straight is competing.
  • + 1
 Can we all just please take a moment to talk about bearclaw's sunnies? Hot damn
  • + 2
 "Tons of dirt" huge drop" "well, we will see"

My heroes are humans!
  • + 2
 Cant wait. i think this one is going to be special......
  • + 1
 Can we get a Rampage series....please.......paaaaaaaaaaaalllllllllllzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
  • + 1
 Be safe, wish you a good huck! Make it down in one piece! It's a epic show anyways!!!
  • + 1
 Let the Show begin! Good Vibes from Peru!
  • + 0
 Meanwhile, the Redbull straight rhythm live stream has been down for the last half hour, at least where I am...
  • + 1
 Anyone know what time Rampage starts on Friday?
  • + 0
 Hmmm.. I thought Rampage was tomorrow and I was wondering why there was no footage anywhere.
  • + 1
 R-Dog is Tom Petty during his later beard phase.
  • + 1
 LMFAO MITCH
  • + 1
 CAnt wait for this
  • + 1
 vital be like.. first!
  • - 1
 Why there is less news about rampage this year?
  • + 15
 Digging just started a few days ago - you'll see all sorts of content start to roll out as the contest date gets closer.
  • + 6
 @mikekazimer: Like those sexy Rampage rigs??? I love seeing the custom bikes at this event Smile
  • - 23
flag Racer951 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 hopefully it's not some media nazi move by Red Bull to push content mainly through their own channels.
  • + 37
 @Racer951: yeah cause forbid that the company that produces the product for FREE makes you watch it through their own channel! Seriously, you people piss me off. Want everything for nothing and then when it costs nothing moan about it non stop.
  • + 6
 @clarky78: thank you!!!! It's free an people bitch.
  • - 6
flag Racer951 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @clarky78: I did not say this was the case, merely suggested it could be possible that they are restricting media coverage - monopolising the whole event doesn't help anyone, Red Bull of course should be the only party to broadcast he live event but allowing access pre run benefits everyone - more coverage is good for riders, sponsors and Red Bull - and I'm not saying this is even the case.

I wonder if you will still hold this opinion if it ends up being the Red Bull WC DH series with restricted coverage and their rules?

If Red Bull control coverage what happens to the sponsors that pay the riders wages to be there in the first place?
  • - 1
 @DHaddict82: you think Red Bull provide events and coverage for the warm fluffy feeling? Really?
  • + 4
 @Lookinforit: vitalmtb
  • + 0
 @Racer951: what did you add, but buy a can of Red Bull?? Your not paying shit to watch it. If you have ill feeling about the coverage then don't watch it. it's all advertising for a product and sick riding. Don't bitch about something that is free to watch.
  • + 2
 @Racer951: there's this new thing called social media. You should totally check it out.
  • + 2
 @nickel: Oh, I've totally heard of Myspace!! It's so great Smile
  • + 3
 @nickel: eh, its not all it's cracked up to be...
  • + 1
 @Racer951: Red Bull can get away with it in my book. They may be a massive corp but they've put a lot into the best non-MOR sports (and many popular ones too). Evil and f*cking great at the same time. My only beef with them is that their clone of Rob Warner acts way too professional and nobody wants that.
