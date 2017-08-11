Red Bull Rampage Full Rider List Announced - News

Red Bull just announced the full rider list (including the Wildcard invitees) for the 12th running of Rampage, which returns to the cliffs of Virgin, Utah on October 27th. Red Bull is also upping the ante for spectators this time around by offering three viewing options for people who want to see the action up close. There’ll still be the traditional General Admission, but this time around there’ll also be General Admission Plus and “The Rampage Experience”. Tickets go on sale Wednesday August 23rd.Per the Red Bull site….For more info, visitAnd now, what you've been waiting for--the full list of 2017 Rampage riders.