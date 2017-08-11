Red Bull Rampage Full Rider List Announced - News

Red Bull just announced the full rider list (including the Wildcard invitees) for the 12th running of Rampage, which returns to the cliffs of Virgin, Utah on October 27th. Red Bull is also upping the ante for spectators this time around by offering three viewing options for people who want to see the action up close. There’ll still be the traditional General Admission, but this time around there’ll also be General Admission Plus and “The Rampage Experience”. Tickets go on sale Wednesday August 23rd.
Per the Red Bull site….General Admission remains unchanged with a free bike valet, hike-in access and amazing views of the competition; General Admission Plus offers spectators a two-way shuttle ride in and out of the venue; finally the Rampage Experience provides VIP access to Thursday practice sessions and a guided hike to the start, on-course access on Friday, preferred parking at the base, two-way shuttle from the venue, bike valet, Friday lunch voucher and a seven-day Zion National Park pass. All ticket levels include a donation to Dixie Mountain Bike Trails Association (DMBTA) and the Wings for Life Foundation.
And now, what you've been waiting for--the full list of 2017 Rampage riders.
