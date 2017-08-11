EVENTS

Red Bull Rampage Full Rider List Announced - News

Aug 11, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
The mustard slipped off the hotdog - Cam Zink

Red Bull just announced the full rider list (including the Wildcard invitees) for the 12th running of Rampage, which returns to the cliffs of Virgin, Utah on October 27th. Red Bull is also upping the ante for spectators this time around by offering three viewing options for people who want to see the action up close. There’ll still be the traditional General Admission, but this time around there’ll also be General Admission Plus and “The Rampage Experience”. Tickets go on sale Wednesday August 23rd.

Per the Red Bull site….

General Admission remains unchanged with a free bike valet, hike-in access and amazing views of the competition; General Admission Plus offers spectators a two-way shuttle ride in and out of the venue; finally the Rampage Experience provides VIP access to Thursday practice sessions and a guided hike to the start, on-course access on Friday, preferred parking at the base, two-way shuttle from the venue, bike valet, Friday lunch voucher and a seven-day Zion National Park pass. All ticket levels include a donation to Dixie Mountain Bike Trails Association (DMBTA) and the Wings for Life Foundation.

For more info, visit Red Bull.

And now, what you've been waiting for--the full list of 2017 Rampage riders.

Pre-Qualified Riders
Antoine Bizet (FRA)
Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Carson Storch (USA)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Pierre Edouard Ferry (FRA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Tyler McCaul (USA)
The Wildcards
Brandon Fairclough (GBR)
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Cam Zink (USA)
Conor MacFarlane (NZL)
Darren Berrecloth (CAN)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Graham Agassiz (CAN)
James Doerfling (CAN)
Logan Binggeli (USA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Rémy Métailler (FRA)


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


16 Comments

  • + 8
 Why no Vinny T!? He made the movie about it and everything.
  • + 4
 Might as well get in early on the regular yearly PB: We Want Norbs Wink

Rogatkin needs to get the big bike out and be here 2018!!
  • + 1
 So at first glance you might think Canada is winning the RedbullRampage Riders Per Capita Ratio with 1 contestant for every 5.2 million citizens... ...WRONG! NZ only has 4.7m people...so with one entrant they are better represented than anywhere else...
  • + 6
 Brandon Fairclough?
  • + 4
 He's the cousin of Brendan Semenuk
  • + 5
 Zink is a wildcard?! Come on now.
  • + 5
 Can someone explain to me why Brett Rheeder is a wildcard?
  • + 3
 Or Zink for that matter?
  • + 1
 Because they didn't finish top 10 in 2016 which is how they determined the pre-qualified list?
  • + 1
 Top 10 from pervious year auto qualifies, everyone else is wildcard
  • + 1
 @Cable74:

Did forget that one, cheers.
  • + 2
 How the fuck does Logan Binggeli keep on making the list, people like rogatkin, Vinny t or even kirill benderoni the crazy Russian dude would be so much better.
  • + 5
 Claw!!
  • + 1
 Oh yeah!
  • + 1
 @Redbull : Why is Brendan Fairclough a wildcard? He placed top 10 in your events, and has consistently created a top 3 difficult line.
  • + 1
 No Sam Reynolds??!!

