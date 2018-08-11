Red Bull Rampage Releases 2018 Wild Card Athlete Roster for Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is mountain biking’s truest test of skill and mental toughness. Featuring the sport’s best athletes and set in one of the most demanding locations on the planet, the event has evolved over 17 years to become freeride mountain biking’s most coveted title. The 13th edition of Red Bull Rampage will take place at a new location in Virgin, UT, giving Red Bull Rampage athletes fresh terrain to create their ultimate line.
The 2018 edition promises to be the best spectator and athlete experience in the event’s history. Today, the complete lineup of those world-class athletes has been set, comprised of 10 pre-qualified and 11 invited Wild Card riders. Rampage rookies Adolf Silva and DJ Brandt will line up with the heavyweights of freeride - Kurt Sorge, Cam Zink and the return of Graham Agassiz.
The pre-qualified riders earned their right to compete in 2018 by finishing in the top 10 in last year’s Red Bull Rampage. The remaining eleven riders who make up the Wild Card athletes were chosen by a Rampage Committee — consisting of pro riders Cam McCaul, Aaron Chase, Randy Spangler, and Nico Vink along with event organizer Todd Barber — and invited based on the following criteria: past results from similar big bike contests including Rampage, proven skill on a big mountain bike, and current video segments.
2018 PRE-QUALIFIED ATHLETES (2017 Top 10) Kurt Sorge (CAN) Cameron Zink (USA) Ethan Nell (USA) Brandon Semenuk (CAN) Brett Rheeder (CAN) Thomas Genon (BEL) Carson Storch (USA) Kyle Strait (USA) Tyler McCaul (USA Tom van Steenbergen (CAN)
RED BULL RAMPAGE 2018 WILD CARD ENTRIES Adolf Silva (SPN) Andreu Lacondeguy (SPN) Brendan Fairclough (GBR) DJ Brandt (USA) Graham Agassiz (CAN) Jordie Lunn (CAN) Pierre Edouard Ferry (FRA) Reed Boggs (USA) Rémy Métailler (FRA) Szymon Godziek (POL) Vincent Tupin (FRA)
Featuring a world-class broadcast team including Sal Masekela, Pat Parnell, Tina Dixon and freeride mountain biking legend Cam McCaul, Red Bull Rampage coverage begins Friday, October 26th at 9:00am PST/Noon EST, live and on-demand on Red Bull TV. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices, Smart TVs and online at www.redbull.tv.
