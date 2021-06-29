Red Bull Rampage Returns in 2021 & Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

Jun 29, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Brendog backflips his canyon gap on his way to fourth place.


Red Bull Rampage is returning to the Utah desert on October 15, 2021 for its 20-year anniversary. There will be just 15 riders attending this year's event, five fewer than attended the 2019 event. The competition format will remain the same, with four days of building, followed by a rest day and then four practice days before the big day. Proving Grounds will not be a qualifier for the 2021 event.


PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull is thrilled to announce the return of the premier big-mountain freeride event in the sport - Red Bull Rampage. Marking the 20-year anniversary of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, lines, and moments in freeriding history, 15 of the world’s best riders will descend upon the rugged desert landscape of Southern Utah on October 15 for the return of Red Bull Rampage.

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 14 different events and 9 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. For the 20th anniversary, get ready to celebrate as we not only look back at some of the best moments and stories from over the years, but also highlight the progression, tricks and technology that have shaped the contest throughout the years.

The competition format will remain the same, with an elite group of riders carving their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crew will spend four days building their lines, followed by a rest day, and then four practice days. All the preparation will end in an epic showdown in the desert, where only one will ride away as the champion of the 2021 Red Bull Rampage.

To stay up to date on the latest Red Bull Rampage information, including confirmation of the official rider list, venue details, Red Bull TV livestream tune-in times and potential spectator and ticketing info pending COVID guidelines from local/national authorities, follow @RedBullBike and read the following story here.


25 Comments

  • 11 1
 Cant to watch this live from the office
  • 7 0
 I too cannot watch this live from my office
  • 1 0
 @dexterfawkes: the office is where I cannot livestream
  • 4 0
 My local Bar is called "My Office" works perfectly for this situation.
  • 1 0
 Dont worry @dustinn I read it exactly how you meant it and also cant wait !
  • 1 0
 @Getradbro: You located in the Palouse? Spent many a college afternoons at "My Office"
  • 1 0
 @smooresmoore

The link doesn’t work at the end...

“ follow @RedBullBike and read the following story here.”

‘here’ doesn’t take you anywhere and what site is @redbullbike on?
  • 3 0
 Where do I get tickets?
  • 4 0
 craigslist...
  • 1 0
 @jmjosse: lol. But actually
  • 1 0
 I've heard it's still TBD if there will be spectators.
  • 1 0
 They'll announce it, or maybe they won't. Just keep in mind they will sell out after about 5 minutes of going live. I'm happy they're bringing this back, wish I could go back to make it 9 times! Oh well, don't have to lose more hair worrying about tickets selling out.
  • 1 0
 Ebay
  • 1 0
 Well this just made my day.
  • 1 0
 Best news I’ve heard all year!! This might even top the eventual (hopefully) ditching of masks in public places!!
  • 1 0
 Most exciting sports-watching day of the year.
  • 1 0
 Please invite Dylan stark
  • 1 0
 Yes! Rampage is an awesome event.
  • 1 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Today was a good day
  • 1 0
 Paul bas return!!!
  • 1 0
 emil this year.
  • 1 4
 Brandon got robbed sorry, couldn't resist
