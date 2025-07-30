Powered by Outside

Red Bull Rampage Returns October 16–18 with Two-Day Format

Jul 30, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
Best Trick winner with this massive front flip and 4th overall for Tom Van Steenbergen
2024 Best Trick winner with this massive front flip and 4th overall for Tom Van Steenbergen

Red Bull Rampage is back this fall for its 19th edition, returning to the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah. The 2025 event will continue to build on last year's two-day format, with the women’s competition taking place on Thursday, October 16, and the men’s final following on Saturday, October 18.

This will be the second time female freeriders compete at Rampage, after a landmark debut in 2024. Both events will follow the same format: invited athletes build their own lines on the venue’s steep, exposed terrain, then get two judged runs to showcase their style, tricks, and technical skills. There is no timed component; scores are based purely on line difficulty, execution, fluidity, and amplitude.

As always, the invite-only roster will include top finishers from the previous year alongside wildcard picks selected by a committee of former riders, judges, and industry experts. Brandon Semenuk, who claimed his record fifth win in 2024, is expected to return. Kiwi freerider Robin Goomes, who shared the podium with Semenuk last year in a dual gender event, also made history as the first woman to win at Rampage.

Mark your calendars, spectator tickets go on sale September 4 via the official Rampage website. Single and multi-day passes will be available.

Rampage remains one of the most demanding and iconic contests in mountain biking, where athletes not only ride but also hand-build their lines over several days of intense digging. The Utah desert venue has been the backdrop for many of the sport’s most memorable moments, with past winners including legends like Cam Zink, Brett Rheeder, Kurt Sorge, Kyle Strait, and Andreu Lacondeguy.

For updates, including the rider list and broadcast details, follow @RedBullBike or visit the official event site.

78 Comments
  • 2666
 Judging Idea: Create a panel exclusively of previous riders that have been robbed.
  • 2320
 You did it! A comment that is 100% undownvoteable.
  • 460
 @powderhoundbrr: looks like three of the past judges have chimed in
  • 220
 Honestly, all jokes aside, they could just do the judging like the Fest series: sit all riders in the judging boot afterwards, have them watch the replay of all rides, and let them decide the podium among themselves. As fair as it gets. They're all friends anyway and all happy to survive this crazy shit at the end of the day.
  • 9914
 Brendog was already robbed
  • 415
 What about Tom not even on the podium? he did the biggest front flip ever? Has anybody replicated that since or any of the moves that the top 4 did? I never understand why brendan gets so much attention and nobody ever mentions tom, thats shits insane. All the riders were mindblown by the fronty, that speaks volumes
  • 234
 @justinhoelzl: fronties are ugly
  • 153
 Came for the Brendog comments, was not disappointed 💪
  • 60
 @fg-mtb: Hear hear, clicked and immediately searched "Bren..." to get here and see I was waaaaay to late. Also loving how so many people don't get this.... dude doesn't even have to be in an event: robbed. I f*cking love the guy & its just too fun to not say
  • 110
 @justinhoelzl: Tom got robbed isn't a meme.
  • 110
 @jeffrocx: hard disagree. Bienvenido Aguado's canyon gap front flip was one of the best moments of Rampage.
  • 40
 @JFfullsendsonly: It was sheer robbery: tho Bren did get fully nuked last year... multiple things can be true at once, but be in Benito's robbery was next level and the next layer of the robbery onion... I still think that might be the single sickest move I've ever seen on camera, at rampage anyway
  • 10
 @jeffrocx: can you do any tricks or a fronty? People hating on tricks are always the one who have no perspective on them. That shit is so absurdly gnarly but most riders cant even comprehend so write it off as easy. but what most can comprehend is tech cause thats what most ride. just look at what been done or repeated on those hills and youll find out whats gnarly. Nobody doing oppo whips down tech drops or front flips down huge drops.
  • 30
 @justinhoelzl: It's not a best trick contest (he did win best trick, though). TVS banked on the Fronty and backy (which others did), but the rest of his run was no where near as complete T to B. That said, I don't think anyone would have any problem shifting any of them around with one another. The top 4 were all super good in their own rights. I guess that's the trouble with "freeride". It's so subjective, and most of the top athletes couldn't replicate what the other win contenders are doing. It's a shame we can't have a top 5 where they all just tie for the win.
  • 30
 @the-forfather: Indeed. He performed the best trick, he won the best trick award. If you want to win the best run award, perform the best run.
  • 6513
 They should mark a single course down the hill for everyone to ride. Time it so there is no judging controversy. They could call it hardline or something similar?
  • 170
 Hardslope.
  • 170
 Rageline
  • 10
 Speed and style.
  • 391
 They should show the pre-scored lines before the riders drop in. that way we all know how the judges score their lines so everything is more transparent
  • 4611
 Why don't they schedule the women on Saturday and the men on Sunday? Seems unfair to run the women's event mid week. How many people can realistically take Wed-Fri off of work to travel down to Utah and watch a Thursday event?
  • 36107
flag likeittacky (Jul 30, 2025 at 10:49) (Below Threshold)
 Let me rephrase that for you- "How many people (WOULD) realistically take Wed-Fri off of work to travel down to Utah and watch a Thursday (Womans) event?"

WNBA of MTB to be frank.
  • 231
 To allow a one day weather window
  • 904
 @likeittacky: Well Frank is wrong. I'd rather watch women's MTB than male NBA to be francine.
  • 1310
 Because in the end, it's all about money.
I like watching the women's races.
It's probably a bit like the Tour de France. The men's races bring in the TV ratings. Hence, the sponsors and other advertising partners.
The women's races have significantly lower ratings; fewer sponsors, advertising partners, and therefore money.

And holding the races on two consecutive days probably won't work, because the athletes also have to build the courses...
  • 318
flag likeittacky (Jul 30, 2025 at 11:53) (Below Threshold)
 @gossman: Well that makes two of Us at least. And Frank is never Coy, nor is frank -Frank, Francine.... Sorry about your confusion.
  • 92
 The event is in Virgin, UT... on site spectators are not the priority for either the mens or the females (though the experience is better than it used to be). I don't disagree with ur sentiment per se, but thems the facts. It sure looks good on screen though... and that my friend, is what it's all about. Stoked to see the females back on the hill this year.
  • 20
 The event isn't catered to spectators, it's all about Redbull TV viewership. They also need some open days if weather becomes an issue.
  • 10
 Women's soccer is definitely better than men's soccer. More play, less bullshit. I wouldn't be surprised if it eventually draws a bigger audience and by that, more money. I think it would just be best to just have all riders compete on the same day and alternate women's and men's runs. Like you see in pumptrack racing. If that implies the current number of riders may not fit on a single day, fine. Go back to the old format where they have qualification earlier in the week and only the best move on to the main event.
  • 304
 Invite Lou Ferguson and Asa !!
  • 190
 ‘Amplitude’
LOL
  • 3115
 Bring back the OG freeride, minimal build event or just rename slopestyle in the desert!! Smile
  • 101
 bro last years rampage was as freeride as you can get, tricks are inherently freeride. they are going as big as you can but are so good, they can do tricks down it. what they are doing is just so unrelateable because how good they are that it seems like they are chilling to do tricks. As always, if you think this shit is slopestyle than go see it in person and I am sure you wont think for a second longer it aint. even at that modern slope stuff is so big that most wouldnt even hit on big bikes lol.
  • 111
 I would like to see the riders judge the event. If they want to keep a separate set of judges then they should do like gymnastics where the highest possible score of the run is defined before the run and then they are judged on execution of the run towards that predetermined value.
  • 130
 I just think they should isolate the judges and give each person something to focus on. Then combine the scores for an average.

Difficulty/Tech
Speed/Flow
Tricks/Style
Amplitude/Exposure
Rider Score

Each one gets scores of 1-10 with .1 to play with. 8.1, 8.2, etc. Riders score covers the entire run. They all write their scores down and toss them in a hat. Completely blind. Added up and averaged.

This will show pretty clearly how the riders are viewing what's happening. And it'll help balance out the runs. Guy like TMAC and Brendog have super high risk high exposure stuff they score higher there and maybe lower in tricks. Then a guy like Brandon obviously has a high trick score and lower on tech/exposure, etc. A lot less likely that a guy can win off 1 huge moment or 1 trick no one else is doing on an otherwise perfectly manicured run....

BALANCE
  • 130
 @onemanarmy: definitely agree on isolating the judges. The whole thing where they confer before scoring is pretty amateur.
  • 100
 I think it would be really cool if the judging format changed so that it could only be judged by those that have competed in Rampage within the last five years but no longer plan on competing and, becoming a judge disqualifies you from competing in it again as a measure against bias. That way, you're potentially getting a rotation of current(ish) riders as judges and the perspective evolves more closely with the progression of the event. I also think if there's going to be a women's event there always should be women judges.
  • 70
 Kade Edward’s for rampage.
  • 20
 Guessing he might be healed up in time ? Bummer to come outta recovery and get the blammo again at HL
  • 63
 The folly of trying to turn what should be exhibition events into a competition. If there is no objective way to win, you get non-sense. Just say "no" to all competitions in which judging is the sole means of determining the winner. Bye Bye X-Games.
  • 31
 I could get on board with this; it gets rid of a lot of lame olympic sports that should be, and it's worth losing some of the good ones to get back to who is fastest/strongest/bestest
  • 40
 Or, an easier option: you can just not watch or participate in judged events, and everyone else can do whatever they want.
  • 70
 Or, and maybe I'm just crazy, as a spectator, just watch and enjoy the event and don't get your panties in a bunch about who wins and loses. It's one thing to think so and so should have won, it's another thing to actually get riled up about it.
  • 20
 This could work, similar to Darkfest. Rider-voted, fan-voted or a few awards decided by each. Best trick, best style, craziest feature, best line (builders), etc. Increase fan engagement and create different categories that allow riders to showcase their personal strengths. I love Rampage, but it's now at the point where only a select few riders have the bag required to win with the current judging format.
  • 30
 Or you could just appreciate the event for what it is, a lot of insane riding in the desert on huge features.

Why does everybody care about the scoring so much? I get it that it helps the riders with bonuses and prizes, but as viewers you really shouldn't give a shit how it is scored.
  • 10
 @toast2266: best comment!!!!!
  • 71
 Can't wait to be disappointed 🤣
  • 50
 who will be the judges this time?
  • 170
 Pancho Villa Billy The Kid John Dillinger Ronnie Biggs
  • 470
 Stevie Wonder
  • 150
 Helen Keller
  • 60
 A load of broskis no doubt. Radical dood
  • 31
 as if 'someone to inevitably get robbed' is actually in your subtitle! hahaha
  • 60
 giving the people what they want.
  • 64
 Is it going to be a slopstyle event again or are we going to get some freeride
  • 21
 Live event scoring by the audience via Redbull app should be a thing! Then display judge scores, audience scores. Ponderation of both judging scores can be further debated.
  • 20
 Leave the judge's at home and let riders vote on best line/ winner after the event has taking place
  • 20
 Rampage has lost all credibility in recent years. Time for a judge rethink.
  • 21
 Tickets on sale Sept 4, but how much are they? Doesn't say on the website.
  • 162
 Depends on sandbag and shovel tariffs
  • 10
 Me encantaria ver entrevistas a los riders , comentando su setup bicicleta , yo me ofrezco voluntario para hacerlo
  • 10
 are the judges different this year? not worth going if it’s like last year
  • 20
 Same or new venue?
  • 58
 "world's biggest slopestyle event returns in October" hopefully they've heard the beef about low scores on more technical runs. While I continue the attempt at embracing what Rampage has turned into, I get more excited at the slow creep in, into steep tech lines
  • 10
 We want to see TOMAS LEMOINE!!!
  • 10
 toughest ticket in MTBing
  • 10
 Finally.
  • 11
 I thought AI was going to judge this year?
  • 11
 Let's just have AI score it all 🤪
  • 47
 Dylan Stark better get an invite. His 2025 Rampage Submission video is exactly what Rampage should be about.
Below threshold threads are hidden







