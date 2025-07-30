Red Bull Rampage Returns October 16–18 with Two-Day Format

Red Bull Rampage is back this fall for its 19th edition, returning to the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah. The 2025 event will continue to build on last year's two-day format, with the women’s competition taking place on Thursday, October 16, and the men’s final following on Saturday, October 18.
This will be the second time female freeriders compete at Rampage, after a landmark debut in 2024. Both events will follow the same format: invited athletes build their own lines on the venue’s steep, exposed terrain, then get two judged runs to showcase their style, tricks, and technical skills. There is no timed component; scores are based purely on line difficulty, execution, fluidity, and amplitude.
As always, the invite-only roster will include top finishers from the previous year alongside wildcard picks selected by a committee of former riders, judges, and industry experts. Brandon Semenuk, who claimed his record fifth win in 2024, is expected to return. Kiwi freerider Robin Goomes, who shared the podium with Semenuk last year in a dual gender event, also made history as the first woman to win at Rampage.
Mark your calendars, spectator tickets go on sale September 4
. Single and multi-day passes will be available.
Rampage remains one of the most demanding and iconic contests in mountain biking, where athletes not only ride but also hand-build their lines over several days of intense digging. The Utah desert venue has been the backdrop for many of the sport’s most memorable moments, with past winners including legends like Cam Zink, Brett Rheeder, Kurt Sorge, Kyle Strait, and Andreu Lacondeguy.
For updates, including the rider list and broadcast details, follow @RedBullBike
or visit the official event site
.
WNBA of MTB to be frank.
I like watching the women's races.
It's probably a bit like the Tour de France. The men's races bring in the TV ratings. Hence, the sponsors and other advertising partners.
The women's races have significantly lower ratings; fewer sponsors, advertising partners, and therefore money.
And holding the races on two consecutive days probably won't work, because the athletes also have to build the courses...
LOL
Difficulty/Tech
Speed/Flow
Tricks/Style
Amplitude/Exposure
Rider Score
Each one gets scores of 1-10 with .1 to play with. 8.1, 8.2, etc. Riders score covers the entire run. They all write their scores down and toss them in a hat. Completely blind. Added up and averaged.
This will show pretty clearly how the riders are viewing what's happening. And it'll help balance out the runs. Guy like TMAC and Brendog have super high risk high exposure stuff they score higher there and maybe lower in tricks. Then a guy like Brandon obviously has a high trick score and lower on tech/exposure, etc. A lot less likely that a guy can win off 1 huge moment or 1 trick no one else is doing on an otherwise perfectly manicured run....
BALANCE
Why does everybody care about the scoring so much? I get it that it helps the riders with bonuses and prizes, but as viewers you really shouldn't give a shit how it is scored.