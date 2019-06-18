Red Bull Rampage Returns Plus New Qualifying Competition Announced

Black Sage Fest event organizer KJ kicking it off to the side.

The date has been set for the 2019 edition of the biggest show in freeride mountain biking: Red Bull Rampage returns to Utah soil on October 25th. This fall, 21 of the world’s greatest freeriders will return to what was a new venue in 2018 and continue to evolve their innovative descents, features and drops into a winning run with the hopes

of standing atop the podium at the end of the day.



Red Bull Rampage fan favorites Andreau Lacondeguy and Ethan Nell top the list of returning riders this year after takinghome silver and bronze, respectively, in 2018. After five seasons in the Utah sands, Brett Rheeder took home the gold last year and plans to return to defend his title.



The elite group of 21 riders will once again shape and build their ultimate lines down the mountain with the help of their two-person build crews. As a result, no two rider’s path down the near-vertical sandstone ridges will be the same. In advance of the competition, the riders, along with their build crews, will spend four days building and then will have four

additional days to practice in order to build their dream line in what is touted as one of the most intense contests in the world. Red Bull Rampage is supported by Kia Motors America, BFGoodrich, Utah Sports Commission and Red Hydrogen.

The inaugural Marzocchi Proving Grounds presented by 5.10 will be the first official athlete qualifier for this year’s Red Bull Rampage. The event will take place at Oregon Dirt Park, just east of Bend, OR. The course design will be built to allow current pros as well as young-and-hopeful a chance to show their metal and earn an invite to the big show. The man-made course will feature multiple lines to let athletes choose their own path and style, with huge drops, massive doubles, berm presses and rhythm sections. Top prospects that plan compete this year, include: Antoine Bizet, Nicholi Rogatkin, Louis Reboul, Reece Wallace, Conor Macfarlane, Sam Reynolds, Tomas Lemoine, Jordie Lunn, DJ Brandt, Jaxson Riddle, William Robert and Casey Brown.



This inaugural event will take place in coordination with the 3rd annual Black Sage Fest (part of the Fest Series). This will ensure an action-packed weekend with the World’s top pros and amateurs. Hosted by Carson Storch and Kyle Jameson the event features a jam session format with top Pros including Graham Aggasiz, Kurt Sorge, Cam McCaul, Tyler McCaul, Ryan “R-dog” Howard, Cam Zink, Kyle Strait, Nico Vink and others.



The Black Sage Fest and Proving Grounds weekend will feature onsite camping, food trucks and music. For more event information visit



The Proving Grounds is supported by: Marzocchi, 5.10, Red Bull, GoPro, Fast House, RaceFace, Alpine Bike Parks, 10 Barrel Brewing, Continental MTB tires, Canyon Bikes, Camelbak and Oregon Dirt Park.



Red Bull has today announced that the next Red Bull Rampage will take place on October 25th in the same venue as 2018's competition. Also announced are the first 10 pre-qualified athletes and a new competition that will allow athletes a shot at the main event.Proving Grounds will run in tandem with Black Sage Fest at Oregon Dirt Park, just east of Bend, OR. The event won't involve any digging but the man-made course is apparently designed to challenge riders in a similar way to the Rampage site including multiple lines, "huge drops, massive doubles, berm presses and rhythm sections". Already confirmed attending are: Antoine Bizet, Nicholi Rogatkin, Louis Reboul, Reece Wallace, Conor Macfarlane, Sam Reynolds, Tomas Lemoine, Jordie Lunn, DJ Brandt, Jaxson Riddle, William Robert and Casey Brown.Rampage itself will be made up of 21 riders with the top 10 from last year already pre-qualified, wildcards will be announced further down the line and then the final spots will be given to competitors at the Proving Grounds competition. The full breakdown of the qualification process is below:1. Brett Rheeder (CAN)2. Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)3. Ethan Nell (USA)4. Tom van Steenbergen (CAN)5. Thomas Genon (BEL)6. Tyler McCaul (USA)7. Kyle Strait (USA)8. Szymon Godziek (POL)9. Kurt Sorge (CAN)10. Brendan Fairclough (UK)● July 15th - Red Bull Rampage Tickets on Sale● August 8th - Red Bull Rampage Wildcard Athlete Announcement● September 7-8th - Marzocchi Proving Grounds - Bend, OR● September 8th - Final Three Rampage Qualifiers Announced● October 25th - Red Bull Rampage - Virgin, UT