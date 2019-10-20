Rampage Stresses Me Out - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Oct 20, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
As I'm sure you know, Redbull's build-your-own-ramp-competition Rampage is only days away. I'm excited to see what goes down and how far the rider's push what is possible on a bike. However, it also makes me anxious. I guess it just means I'm old now that I get nervous worrying about someone getting hurt.


I also can't help but imagine how scary it must be. The rider's have to overcome some very justifiable fears to be able to ride down that ridge. I even try to imagine myself riding down that stuff (which never ends well even in my fantasy world).

And so... for you entertainment, I have dreamed up some possible future Red Bull events that are the antithesis to high-pressure, high-stakes competition.




PS. I should note that Red Bull has generously sponsored some of the intended-to-be-fun-and-laid-back events I have put on in the past. Thanks! And be safe out there at Rampage folks!

Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Red Bull Taj Mihelich Red Bull Rampage


4 Comments

  • 18 1
 What about Redbull Rainpage where the weather sucks, everybody is lacking in motivation, and you just call it and hit the pub instead? #restday
  • 6 0
 Glampage where everyone just shows off their sweet custom rigs and doesn't get them dirty and goes home safe
(but for reals, be safe out there everybody)
  • 6 0
 What about "Rantpage"..oh year we all ready have that.thanks PB Smile
  • 1 1
 I would be the Semenuk of Driftage, no one could rob me

