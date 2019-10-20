Rampage Stresses Me Out - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

As I'm sure you know, Redbull's build-your-own-ramp-competition Rampage is only days away. I'm excited to see what goes down and how far the rider's push what is possible on a bike. However, it also makes me anxious. I guess it just means I'm old now that I get nervous worrying about someone getting hurt.
I also can't help but imagine how scary it must be. The rider's have to overcome some very justifiable fears to be able to ride down that ridge. I even try to imagine myself riding down that stuff (which never ends well even in my fantasy world).And so... for you entertainment, I have dreamed up some possible future Red Bull events that are the antithesis to high-pressure, high-stakes competition.
PS. I should note that Red Bull has generously sponsored some of the intended-to-be-fun-and-laid-back events I have put on in the past
. Thanks! And be safe out there at Rampage folks!
(but for reals, be safe out there everybody)
