Rampage Stresses Me Out - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

And so... for you entertainment, I have dreamed up some possible future Red Bull events that are the antithesis to high-pressure, high-stakes competition.

As I'm sure you know, Redbull's build-your-own-ramp-competition Rampage is only days away. I'm excited to see what goes down and how far the rider's push what is possible on a bike. However, it also makes me anxious. I guess it just means I'm old now that I get nervous worrying about someone getting hurt.I also can't help but imagine how scary it must be. The rider's have to overcome some very justifiable fears to be able to ride down that ridge. I even try to imagine myself riding down that stuff (which never ends well even in my fantasy world).PS. I should note that Red Bull has generously sponsored some of the intended-to-be-fun-and-laid-back events I have put on in the past . Thanks! And be safe out there at Rampage folks!