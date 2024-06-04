Powered by Outside

Red Bull Rampage Will Include Women in 2024 & Move to a Two-Day Event

Jun 4, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Robin Goomes send a Sui into the snake pit at Red Bull Formation
Robin Goomes send a Sui into the snake pit at Red Bull Formation. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull

Red Bull has just announced that Red Bull Rampage will be a two-day competition in 2024 and they are introducing a women’s competition.

For the first time in the event’s history, Red Bull Rampage will see the world’s top men’s and women’s freeride athletes descend upon the rugged terrain of Virgin in Southwest Utah, as part of an expanded two-day event this October.

Formation was cancelled in 2022, leading some to speculate that Rampage might include a women's field.

We've reached out to Red Bull for more information on the event schedule and will update as soon as we know more.

17 Comments
  • 24 4
 Twice the opportunity to be affected by wind!
  • 12 0
 YES!! Two days was overdue (to account for wind/weather delays, etc) and so stoked to see women included. Can't wait to see them throw down!
  • 6 0
 Stoked to see women ride and the men's needs listened to with format concerns regarding wind and short windows. I'd imagine two days allows for more time and less pressure to perform during inadequate weather windows.
  • 3 0
 I know later in the day is great for the views but man it should be run in the morning for the best chance at getting the event over before the wind takes over. toked to see the ladies getting the call; excited to see that rider list.
  • 3 1
 Hopefully non-male riders get included in the livestream and media content. It was disappointing they were not properly highlighted or included in Hardline last weekend.
  • 1 1
 Right, it's been frustrating that non-female riders have gotten more than their fair share of media attention. Women's sports can only grow adequately with real viewership and support.
  • 1 0
 That was a big part of what I turned in for last year. Ground breaking progression is f@#$*ing rad to see.
  • 3 0
 No one call in semi finals!
  • 2 0
 Very cool! Awesome to see
  • 3 0
 Ferda Ladies. Get it!
  • 2 0
 Effin' A
  • 3 1
 About time!
  • 2 0
 Good job Red Bull
  • 2 1
 I hope that Johny Salido gets the invite this year!!
  • 1 0
 So do I. He’s the man!!
  • 2 0
 Nice! Let’s go ladies!
  • 2 1
 Lets go!







