Red Bull Rampage Will Include Women in 2024 & Move to a Two-Day Event

Red Bull has just announced that Red Bull Rampage will be a two-day competition in 2024 and they are introducing a women’s competition.
For the first time in the event’s history, Red Bull Rampage will see the world’s top men’s and women’s freeride athletes descend upon the rugged terrain of Virgin in Southwest Utah, as part of an expanded two-day event this October.
Formation was cancelled in 2022
, leading some to speculate that Rampage might include a women's field.
We've reached out to Red Bull for more information on the event schedule and will update as soon as we know more.