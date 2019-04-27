Red Bull Denied Drink Exclusivity on the Podium and Hot Seat in Maribor

"Following the discussion at the team managers meeting yesterday we are mindful of the short notice in announcing Red Bull drinks exclusivity on the podium and hot seat and the situation that this leaves a number of riders in, so we will not enforce the request for Red Bull - only drinks/bottles on the hot seat and podium this weekend.



We will continue to work with Red Bull following this event to find a solution for the rest of the season, which we will communicate to you as early as possible before the next round in Fort William.



In the meantime, we would remind you that the partnership with Red Bull and Red Bull Media House is continuing to enable us to improve and grow the UCI Mercedes Benz World Cup series and your understanding of their marketing and sponsorship needs would be appreciated." — Simon Burney, UCI Mountain Bike Sport Coordinator