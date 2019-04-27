Red Bull Denied Drink Exclusivity on the Podium and Hot Seat in Maribor

In two press releases sent out by the UCI this morning, it was revealed that Red Bull wants to exclude other drinks from featuring on the DH podium and hot seat.
The ban, if put in place, would only allow riders to appear to be drinking either Red Bull or a drink from a Red Bull bottle. With plenty of riders sponsored by other energy drink brands, this brings up plenty of issues and it seems like this created quite a strong discussion in the team managers meeting yesterday.
This will not be enforced in Maribor because of its late announcement and what seems like a backlash from team managers. Although not being set in place for the first round it does look like something will be in place for Fort William in June, what this will mean for riders not sponsored by Red Bull is not yet known.
|"Following the discussion at the team managers meeting yesterday we are mindful of the short notice in announcing Red Bull drinks exclusivity on the podium and hot seat and the situation that this leaves a number of riders in, so we will not enforce the request for Red Bull - only drinks/bottles on the hot seat and podium this weekend.
We will continue to work with Red Bull following this event to find a solution for the rest of the season, which we will communicate to you as early as possible before the next round in Fort William.
In the meantime, we would remind you that the partnership with Red Bull and Red Bull Media House is continuing to enable us to improve and grow the UCI Mercedes Benz World Cup series and your understanding of their marketing and sponsorship needs would be appreciated."—Simon Burney, UCI Mountain Bike Sport Coordinator
46 Comments
???? you win.
The stuff is poison anyway, why would any serious athlete use that stuff?
Will champagne be given out on the podium anymore? Did the UCI sell their soul to the devil?
Does Beelzebub have wiings?
"In the meantime, we would remind you that the partnership with Red Bull and Red Bull Media House is continuing to enable us to improve and grow the UCI Mercedes Benz World Cup series and your understanding of their marketing and sponsorship needs would be appreciated."(and my need to get that unreported 'bonus')
—Simon Burney appears to be getting paid off by RedBull
