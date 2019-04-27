INDUSTRY INSIDER

Red Bull Denied Drink Exclusivity on the Podium and Hot Seat in Maribor

Apr 27, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Nervous moments on the hot seat for the two old team mates.

In two press releases sent out by the UCI this morning, it was revealed that Red Bull wants to exclude other drinks from featuring on the DH podium and hot seat.

The ban, if put in place, would only allow riders to appear to be drinking either Red Bull or a drink from a Red Bull bottle. With plenty of riders sponsored by other energy drink brands, this brings up plenty of issues and it seems like this created quite a strong discussion in the team managers meeting yesterday.

This will not be enforced in Maribor because of its late announcement and what seems like a backlash from team managers. Although not being set in place for the first round it does look like something will be in place for Fort William in June, what this will mean for riders not sponsored by Red Bull is not yet known.

bigquotes"Following the discussion at the team managers meeting yesterday we are mindful of the short notice in announcing Red Bull drinks exclusivity on the podium and hot seat and the situation that this leaves a number of riders in, so we will not enforce the request for Red Bull - only drinks/bottles on the hot seat and podium this weekend.

We will continue to work with Red Bull following this event to find a solution for the rest of the season, which we will communicate to you as early as possible before the next round in Fort William.

In the meantime, we would remind you that the partnership with Red Bull and Red Bull Media House is continuing to enable us to improve and grow the UCI Mercedes Benz World Cup series and your understanding of their marketing and sponsorship needs would be appreciated."Simon Burney, UCI Mountain Bike Sport Coordinator


46 Comments

  • + 24
 I guess you could say Red Bull is being a bit of a Relentless Monster
  • + 6
 I've got no Energy for this kind of story
  • + 3
 Its a pretty rockstar attitude
  • + 2
 Lets see if their Bullish marketing strategy pays off
  • + 4
 lets hope the team managers and riders grab this situation by the horns
  • + 5
 Pour sportsmanship, Redbull.
  • + 1
 @MTBrent: you win
  • + 16
 I like red bull a lot but you can't force other people to stop doing their job just because it isn't your brand. It's not like we're saying 'oh look a monster can. I'm going to go watch on monster's live stream'. I'm on redbull's website to watch the race. Isn't that good enough?
  • + 4
 I don't know about anybody else, but I only use RedBull logo'd prophylactics.
  • + 1
 @Waldon83:

???? you win.
  • + 1
 I drink a lot of Red Bull. Like way too much Red Bull. But after this shit, I'm full team Monster. Riders already don't get paid enough. Now you're going to try and shut down their sponsors? Not what this sport needs a*sholes.
  • + 1
 @Waldon83: You can't beat them when you get the horn.
  • + 1
 No other energy drinks on the podium or hot seat? No problem. Watch me enjoy a sandwich from my Monster Energy lunch box! Delicious!
  • + 19
 Don't drink that crap now and still won't no matter how much the push their product on us. Give it a break Redbull.
  • + 10
 Redbull would love this article to be removed, good on you PB for bringing this to out attention so we can make informed decisions on which energy drink to buy. Me personally prefer water from a tap, after all it is the elixir of life. I feel sugary drinks days are numbered.
  • + 12
 pointless!! its funny how things create the opposite effect. Now I really dont want to buy a redbull FAIL
  • + 13
 What's next? Only showing redbull riders on the live feed...
  • + 8
 Tough debate this... You can't deny that Redbull is probably the biggest facilitator in the sport. But I think this is a step too far. Let the sport be the sport, give companies enough space to support who they want, give riders enough freedom to work with companies they favour, rather than forcing everything to be "Redbulled"
  • + 7
 Redbull seem to be running things over at the UCI They were the reason for the terrible tuning order last year that made no sense to any one that had followed the sport over the years! Cutting media coverage for other media teams and now wanting to make the uci downhill a redbull only drinks event!
  • + 8
 Water. From a tap.
  • + 3
 Who coming up with these ideas at red bull. Do they not realise that we all recognise the brand, know the drink, and know if other drinks already?? All this does is have a negative effect on red bulls image. They don’t sell more product that’s for sure, and isn’t that the goal, to sell more drinks??
  • + 4
 Fuck it. If you want to play like that then no more Redbull KTM on the podiums or post pressers at Monster Energy Supercross.
  • + 2
 Seriously, those dickheads at the UCI are being controlled by RB. We need to stand up against this. This is not in the best interest of the sport. No sponsor should have the power to simply enforce such rules all by themselves. It's ridiciulous how much power they already have and they keep gaining more and more each year. This is no longer the UCI WC but rather the RB WC. Time for someone to finally start a new series!
  • + 1
 Yea great idea. Get rid of redbull, because there are so many other outlets lining up to broadcast these races right? Like what they are doing or not, they are the reason right now that you get to watch these races.
  • + 4
 What a bunch of bull...
The stuff is poison anyway, why would any serious athlete use that stuff?
  • + 4
 I reckon they don't, i think they fill up red bull cans with gatorade or something.
  • + 4
 @freeriderayward: or you know... water
  • + 1
 Pretty well known that they supply water in red bull cans to events for the competitors/musicians etc. You can but the monster version on eBay (www.ebay.com/itm/monster-tour-water-/253447438969)
  • + 4
 I Keep hearing bad things about Redbull, protecting their own interests or maybe just Greed?
  • + 5
 How do I become a consultant mountain bike?
  • + 1
 I am thankful for redbull live stream...but this and the three minute rule is just pathetic and borderline childish actually. Ironically these rulings make me want to buy any other brand but redbull. In fact..I think I am gonna go to the shops now and buy a monster
  • + 1
 It is absurd since all of the other riders not sponsored by Red Bull have their sponsors logos all over their jerseys and helmets. I get it, everything is a money play and advertising but this seems to be taking it to the next level. My question is once the ban goes into enforcement what if a rider brings a sticker or something to put over the red bottle if they are not a Red Bull Athlete?
  • + 5
 Such redbullsh*t!!!
  • + 3
 3 mins for commentary on track walk edits. Now this. There is such a thing as over sponsorship.
  • + 3
 Sorry Redbull but hearing stuff like this makes me really not want to support you as a company.
  • + 4
 All for the money...fuck RB
  • + 1
 Will there be a boycott of the hot seat??
Will champagne be given out on the podium anymore? Did the UCI sell their soul to the devil?
Does Beelzebub have wiings?
  • + 1
 I think it should be mandatory that podium seat should be a Mercedes. That makes way more sense.
  • + 3
 FUCK OFF REDBULL
  • + 2
 sounds like a load of bull s**t
  • + 1
 You dance with the devil man...
  • + 2
 RIP free speech
  • + 1
 Brawndo for life. Unless there’s Four Loko. Then Four Loko.
  • + 2
 pretty dam absurd!
  • - 3
 This basically sums it up:
"In the meantime, we would remind you that the partnership with Red Bull and Red Bull Media House is continuing to enable us to improve and grow the UCI Mercedes Benz World Cup series and your understanding of their marketing and sponsorship needs would be appreciated."(and my need to get that unreported 'bonus')
—Simon Burney appears to be getting paid off by RedBull
  • + 0
 If RedBull gives you wings then why bother with the bike?

Post a Comment



