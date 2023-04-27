Red Bull Rookie of the Year and Best Trick Contests Return for 2023 FMB World Tour Season

To get the opportunity to compete in Crankworx already, as I've only been competing seriously for one year in total, has really been a gamechanger for me. [Red Bull Rookie of the Year] gave me the possibility to both experience and enjoy a Diamond level event firsthand and it motivated me to keep on going so that I hopefully will be back at Crankworx soon.



I think Red Bull Rookie of the Year gives upcoming riders a chance to experience what it takes and what it feels like to be a part of a big event like Crankworx, giving them a little extra motivation to take the next step in their career and to keep striving to become an even better rider. The best advice that I can give is to choose the competitions that are suitable for you as a rider. I started by going to easier events and just having fun and getting to know other riders and enjoying the experience. — Felix Tornqvist