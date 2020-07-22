Red Bull Rookie of the Year Goes Digital for 2020

Press Release: Red Bull
Following a successful Red Bull Rookie of The Year (ROTY) in 2019, the finish of which saw French rider Timothé Bringer travel to Crankworx Rotorua with a Wildcard and achieve a Top 10 finish, the FMB World Tour was looking forward to expanding the ROTY Award in 2020, but things don’t always go as planned. 2020 wouldn’t be the same without crowning a new Rookie of the Year, so in order for this to happen, the FMB World Tour is bringing back the video contest from last year and raising the stakes.
The times are changing, that much is clear. With an almost empty FMB World Tour Calendar for 2020 due to rescheduled and cancelled events, the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award is going fully digital. In order to be eligible, riders must be 16 or older and below age 22 (age range: 31.12.2003 – 01.01.1999) and in possession of either an FMB World Tour License or an FMB Free Amateur License will be eligible to participate.
As part of the ROTY Award in 2019, the Red Bull Best Line was included as an extra contest result at an FMB World Tour Silver level. In 2020, the ROTY will be chosen through this video contest by a panel of judges.
The Rookie of the Year Award recipient will receive a Wildcard to an upcoming Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship stop, excluding Red Bull Joyride, their flights and accommodation covered, as well as a financial prize and their FMB World Tour License for the 2021 FMB World Tour season.
What’s changed from last year is that there will also be two additional Award categories; Athletes Choice and People’s Choice.
Athletes Choice is exactly what it says – a winner will be chosen by a panel of FMB World Tour professionals, whereas the People’s Choice will be carried out through online voting by the fans and supporters of the FMB World Tour and their athletes.
More details, including video submission details, ROTY timeline and Prize Packages for the additional categories, will be announced in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on www.fmbworldtour.com for the latest news. License Structure
a) FMB World Tour License
The FMB World Tour License makes it possible for athletes to compete at all FMB World Tour Events, if they are qualified for the respective event level. Every athlete with this license will be listed in the FMB World Ranking and will have their own profile on www.fmbworldtour.com. b) FMB Free Amateur License
For athletes, who just want to compete at Bronze Level Events, the FMB is offering a FREE sign-up. Coming with no cost whatsoever, an athlete who registers here will be listed in the global Amateur Ranking. The best amateur at the end of the season will receive his FMB World Tour License for the following year, so he can take the next step, compete and collect points for the FMB World Ranking.
Sign up for your license here: https://fmba.memberpro.net/main/body.cfm?menu=register
Keep your eyes peeled for further information about live webcasts and calendar updates on www.fmbworldtour.com
.
