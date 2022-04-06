close
Red Bull Spect Announces Details for Bike Specific Sunglasses Range

Apr 6, 2022
by RedBull SPECT  

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull SPECT


The all new bike specific range by Red Bull SPECT is designed for all types of riding disciplines. Wether you’re attacking steep mountain bike trails or coasting along your favourite roads the four new models are practical, affordable and designed with purpose.

Each of the four new models (Dakota, Daft, Nick & Jayden) benefit from a wide field of vision thanks to the mono shield lens shape. The CAT-3 polycarbonate lenses are robust, shatterproof the offer the perfect mix of UV light protection and sun glare reduction. Red Bull SPECT also offer photochromic options. Both the Nick & Jayden (featured below) are also designed to be RX compatible.

Each model features a TR90 frame which is lightweight, durable and impact resistant, designed to bend not break under pressure. The frame is also rubberised to ensure they don’t slip whilst riding.





Red Bull SPECT sunglasses

Additional information about RedBull SPECT can be found HERE.

