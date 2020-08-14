Pump Track World Championships Cancelled, 2020 and 2021 Qualification Seasons to be Combined

Press Release: Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships

Racers will have to wait another year to continue the battle for the rainbow stripes. Due to global restrictions on the hosting of events, the UCI, Red Bull and the Organising Committee of the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships have taken the tough but necessary decision to cancel this year’s edition. The 2020 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships were due to take place in Leogang, Austria on 9 October.As the cancellation of qualifying events in many parts of the world meant numerous riders did not have the chance to qualify for the Worlds, the organisers did not feel that the 2020 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships would be truly representative of the world’s best riders. On average, 20 to 30 qualifying events are held worldwide each year, giving athletes the chance to earn entry into the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships.Looking forward to 2021, Velosolutions, Red Bull and the UCI have decided to combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons: riders who qualify in 2020 will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships if they meet all other qualifying criteria. In the event of a qualifying event having different winners in 2020 and 2021, the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships will cover the cost of travel for both athletes.Lesotho, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia have already held this year’s qualifying events, and a limited number of qualifiers will still be held in Europe in 2020. The Netherlands will kick of at Roosendaal on 26 September and Lyon, France will follow on 10 October. Others will follow in due course.Further announcements about qualifying events will be made as more is learned about how the current global health crisis will impact local event and travel restrictions.