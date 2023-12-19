Red Bull Unveils 2024 Racing Calendar & Coverage Plans

Dec 19, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Greg Minnaar ran Pierron close but ended up just under a second back.
Red Bull has big plans for mtb racing in 2024.

Red Bull has a stacked race calendar for 2024 as it aims to cover the expanded Hardline series, XC racing and Italian Urban DH action.

In the press release announcing its slate of coverage for 2024, Red Bull reveals it will have live race coverage across six months of the year. The first broadcast event kicking off the year is the new Red Bull Hardline Australia in February. Red Bull TV also starts the race season with the first of six XC race broadcasts from OKK Bike Revolution and HERO Abu Dhabi. Alongside the usual Welsh stop of Hardline and Crankworx events, there will be a Red Bull Cerro Abajo in Italy to close out the season in October.

It's not just race broadcasts that are being changed up in 2024 as Red Bull is bringing a new format to its World Cup analysis show 'Beyond the Line' and a Red Bull Bike film is coming out in October.

Take a closer look at the race calendar and Red Bull shows to expect in 2024 below.


Race Calendar

February:

- Red Bull Hardline Australia
- OKK Bike Revolution and HERO Abu Dhabi (XC race coverage starts in February with six broadcasts through 2024)

March:

- Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo
- Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo
- Crankworx World Tour Rotorua

May:

- Crankworx World Tour Cairns

June:

- Red Bull Hardline Wales
- Crankworx World Tour Innsbruck

July:

- Crankwork World Tour Whistler

October:

- Red Bull Rampage
- Red Bull Cerro Abajo (Red Bull Urban DH comes to Italy for the first time)


bigquotesI'm excited to host some of the incredible live broadcasts like Red Bull Cerro Abajo, Crankworx Downhill, Red Bull Hardline, and OKK Bike Revolution. It's always exciting to guide viewers through the heart-pounding moments of these iconic bike events. Rob Warner

bigquotesI can’t wait to compete at Crankworx, one of the most prestigious events in the biking world and it’s live on Red Bull TV. It's a chance to challenge myself on the global stage and showcase my skills in a thrilling competition that brings together the best in the sport. Patricia Druwen

bigquotesI will bring my a-game to the Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024 - now with a stop in Europe - this thing is going global. I'm excited to push my limits and deliver top-notch performances. Tomáš Slavík


Original Content from Red Bull:

- Race Tapes Season 2 (From February)
- Just Ride Podcast Season 2 (From February)
- Beyond The Line Season 2 (From April)
- Red Bull Bike Film (October)
- New and exclusive athlete content (Across 2024)


Find out more here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Red Bull


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,866 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
51133 views
Dario DiGiulio's 2024 Predictions
37469 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
35119 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Seb Stott
34357 views
Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks
34184 views
Wethepeople Release 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX
32879 views
First Look: Carbon Wasp Truffle - A UK-Made Carbon Downcountry Bike
32453 views
Henry's Quinney's 2024 Predictions
30998 views

14 Comments
  • 6 1
 The Red Bull series won’t be complete until there’s a Legends category with Rob Warner vs Cedric Gracia vs Kirt Voreis vs Nathan Rennie competing in downhill, dual slalom, and best big air trick. But please just leave the commentating to Rob =P
  • 2 0
 Live rob commentary of rob would be great
  • 1 0
 @spicysparkes: Including during the post-race celebration festivities.
  • 4 1
 Still Waiting for the Red Bull DH and Enduro World Cup where riders gets to have an actual say! F*** discovery and what they do to DH and Enduro! first year did suck!
Do what they suggested in the Dean Lucas podcast and televise the last run in reverse order from 30 men and 15 women
www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8BGmwYJ0o8
[Reply]
  • 6 4
 You guys are just a paradox. If UCI wants to reduce the amount of participants in DH and Enduro, which is necessary for the growth of the sport, by introducing team fees, semis, EDR qualifiers, point systems, etc, then everybody complains that they are killing the sport. When Red Bull comes along with invitation only events, usually limited to not more than 30 riders they become the saviours and everybody is a fan. I just don't get you serial complainers. UCI should just go ahead an kick out all privateers from WC and EDR becoming a proper professional league. Who is good enough to be there should be doing local qualifiers to get access, just like in the FWT which works incredibly well.
  • 2 1
 @dick-pound: not sure if real or fake?
  • 1 1
 @Muckal: Yeah, a real dick
  • 1 0
 @dick-pound: simple deduction is not allowed around here. YOU MUST HATE THE UCI WORLD CUP SERIES!!!!!
  • 6 0
 The ball has started to roll, people.
  • 4 2
 Stoked!! At last there will be something in the MTB World to watch and support in addition to the Riders Youtube channels, & IG. Sad to see what Warner Bros/Discovery have done in such a short period of time. I tried to keep an open mind, but as a English speaker in Europe, I am just hosed with zero consideration for the fans. No other choice anymore. Thank you to Redbull for keeping the flame lit!
  • 5 0
 Yay
  • 2 1
 RB is the savings of the grace. Them greedy UCI wankers won't give us a good schedule of racing
  • 1 0
 Red bull bike film in October sounds awesome with the riders they have.
  • 1 1
 Hardly stacked







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038923
Mobile Version of Website