Red Bull Unveils 2024 Racing Calendar & Coverage Plans

Red Bull
has a stacked race calendar for 2024 as it aims to cover the expanded Hardline series, XC racing and Italian Urban DH action.
In the press release announcing its slate of coverage for 2024, Red Bull reveals it will have live race coverage across six months of the year. The first broadcast event kicking off the year is the new Red Bull Hardline Australia
in February. Red Bull TV also starts the race season with the first of six XC race broadcasts from OKK Bike Revolution and HERO Abu Dhabi. Alongside the usual Welsh stop of Hardline and Crankworx events, there will be a Red Bull Cerro Abajo in Italy to close out the season in October.
It's not just race broadcasts that are being changed up in 2024 as Red Bull is bringing a new format to its World Cup analysis show 'Beyond the Line'
and a Red Bull Bike film is coming out in October.
Take a closer look at the race calendar and Red Bull shows to expect in 2024 below.
Race CalendarFebruary:
- Red Bull Hardline Australia
- OKK Bike Revolution and HERO Abu Dhabi (XC race coverage starts in February with six broadcasts through 2024)March:
- Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo
- Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo
- Crankworx World Tour RotoruaMay:
- Crankworx World Tour CairnsJune:
- Red Bull Hardline Wales
- Crankworx World Tour InnsbruckJuly:
- Crankwork World Tour WhistlerOctober:
- Red Bull Rampage
- Red Bull Cerro Abajo (Red Bull Urban DH comes to Italy for the first time)
|I'm excited to host some of the incredible live broadcasts like Red Bull Cerro Abajo, Crankworx Downhill, Red Bull Hardline, and OKK Bike Revolution. It's always exciting to guide viewers through the heart-pounding moments of these iconic bike events.— Rob Warner
|I can’t wait to compete at Crankworx, one of the most prestigious events in the biking world and it’s live on Red Bull TV. It's a chance to challenge myself on the global stage and showcase my skills in a thrilling competition that brings together the best in the sport.— Patricia Druwen
|I will bring my a-game to the Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024 - now with a stop in Europe - this thing is going global. I'm excited to push my limits and deliver top-notch performances.— Tomáš Slavík
Original Content from Red Bull:
- Race Tapes Season 2 (From February)
- Just Ride Podcast Season 2 (From February)
- Beyond The Line Season 2 (From April)
- Red Bull Bike Film (October)
- New and exclusive athlete content (Across 2024)
