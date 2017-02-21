VIDEOS

Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo

Feb 21, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


The year of Slavik

Czech Republic’s Tomas Slavik dominated this year’s Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, securing his first ever title after a tight race against the clock.

Valparaiso, the World Heritage Site saw 40 international athletes compete in a spectacular urban downhill race – celebrating it’s 15th anniversary – negotiating some of the most testing corners round the cobbled streets and stairs along the 1.8km course in the coastal port.

It was a record time in the 15th staging of the event, where Slavik clocked a time of two minutes 48.48 seconds to win by just over two seconds from British Bernard Kerr (2:50:56) followed by local favorite Pedro Ferreira (2:52:52), who won the support of the audience.


I’m stoked. After four years of racing Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, I did it. It was a great experience to race against these riders in this beautiful location”, said Slavik. “I would definitely come next year and I would tell other International riders to come and live this event”.

The 15th edition of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro, it’s hills, steep stairs and particular jumos through houses, demonstrated why this passionate race, has become one of the most recognized urban downhill races of the world.

Results: 1. Tomas Slavik (CZE) 2:48,480; 2. Bernard Kerr (GBR) 02:50,560; 3. Pedro Ferreira (CHI) 02:52,520; 4. Mauricio Acuña (CHI) 02:53,640; 5. Matías Núñez (CHI) 02:53,720; 6. Adrien Loron (FRA) 02:58,260; 7. Logan Binggeli (USA) 02:59,250; 8. Oscar Harnström (SWE) 03:01,290; 9. Santiago de Santiago (ARG) 03:01,830; 10. Felipe Agurto (CHI) 03:02,060.

Tomas Slavik seen during warm up session at Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, in Valparaiso, Chile. Alfred Jörgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool.
Tomas Slavik seen during warm up session at Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, in Valparaiso, Chile. Alfred JÃrgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool.

Tomas Slavik performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Gustavo Cherro/Red Bull Content Pool.
Tomas Slavik performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Gustavo Cherro/Red Bull Content Pool.

Tomas Slavic performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile on February 19, 2016 // Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool.
Tomas Slavic performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile on February 19, 2016 // Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool.

Pedro Ferreira, Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.
Pedro Ferreira, Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.

Pedro Ferreira Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso Chile on February 19 2017 Nicolas Gantz Red Bull Content Pool P-20170220-00243 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Pedro Ferreira, Thomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr celebrates during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.

Competitor performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.
Competitor performs during Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo in Valparaiso, Chile. Nicolas Gantz / Red Bull Content Pool.

35 Comments

  • + 46
 Is it just me or is Bernard Kerr everywhere at once?
  • + 36
 And the specialized air tank gets over 100 comments. This. 4.
  • + 15
 What a mental course. I would have bit it on the stair switchback, mind you I would have probably crashed a lot sooner than that. I would have stopped for lunch in the hallway too, but hey, that's just me.
  • + 17
 The last thing I would want is a Red Bull at the end of my run.
  • + 13
 These guys are legitimately out of their minds.

That stair switchback? WTF!? I'd struggle on my trail bike even being able to turn my handlebars all the way.
  • + 4
 Probably couldn't do it with a Knock Block.....????
  • + 8
 Borec Smile That "indoor" shot is amazing! Hot candidate for Photo of the Year 2017 Smile
  • + 2
 I wonder how many attemps were needed to get that one
  • + 6
 Awesome course and riding, but damn does my neck hurt from that camera angle.
  • + 5
 I counted 867 places.........., nope 868 that I would die on.
  • + 2
 OK, maybe this is some publicity for red bull, but they make such great things for riders. I love it they make profit with it and do us a pleasure.
  • + 4
 "Whoo!" Tomas Slavik.
"f*cker!" Bernard Kerr.
  • + 4
 Why do they use knobbly MTB tires when 99.9% is on concrete / tarmac?
  • + 1
 Braking....
  • + 1
 @woosak: Braking with a set of slicks (or less knobbly tires) would be better...
  • + 2
 That dude deserves a BIG pay-day for that run. I don't think I've seen an angrier urban course on PB
  • + 3
 Does the second video not have any sound?
  • + 2
 I don't think "perform" is the right word...
  • + 1
 Anyone has the full results?
  • + 1
 0:27 HOW !!!!?????????? Thats an alien
  • + 0
 I wonder if a enduro bike would make faster times on the urban downhill runs since they require a decent amount of pedaling.
  • + 1
 Milciades Jaque raced it in a Yeti SB6C but he seemed underpowered for the big jumps and stairs
  • + 1
 What cool mirror goggle is that GT guy wearing?
  • + 1
 What bike is Slavik on? I thought Ghost doesn't do DH rigs anymore?
  • + 1
 He is riding a DH bike that has big letters that say "GHOST" I don't know if is another bike with stickers, an older model or a special bike for him tho
  • + 2
 Probably a Ghost FR AMR with boxxer
  • + 2
 @JoseBravo: ghost framr LC with 180mm tuned boxxer
  • + 2
 wheres polc?
  • + 1
 omg I almost died
  • + 1
 That wallride was sick!!
  • + 1
 That's insane!
  • + 1
 Looks like a fun time
  • + 0
 New Red Bull player???? didnt saw it before!!!
  • + 1
 Nice riding !
