Red Bull's 2017 Bike Highlights Reel - Video
Dec 31, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
We gathered all the best moments of bike we had this year in one compilation. From BMX to MTB and even road biking, which one was your favorite 2017 bike moment?
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 18
polarproton
(11 hours ago)
Hate the drink all you want ( i do ) but the company does hell of a job for the sport.
And Happy New Years everybody!!! ( I'm good for 2-3 years like this).
[Reply]
+ 7
colincolin
(8 hours ago)
#drinkwater
[Reply]
+ 3
panchocampbell
(6 hours ago)
#drinkbeer
[Reply]
+ 1
sstewart
(1 hours ago)
The coverage of the downhill racing this year was worse than ever.
[Reply]
+ 5
fattyheadshok
(8 hours ago)
Too many awesome moments in 2017 to pick just one. The women were very under represented here however.
[Reply]
+ 2
Brauck
(8 hours ago)
Like OMG!
[Reply]
+ 2
jbgogolf
(10 hours ago)
Cheers to Nino and the perfect season in XC Racing (guess we forgot about that one...)
[Reply]
- 1
otto99
(5 hours ago)
Why is XC so grossly discriminated against? I thought Nino was our athlete of the year? Now all this Red Bull free ride garbage
[Reply]
+ 2
thorsbane
(11 hours ago)
Indeed! happy new year to all Pinkbike staff and followers!
[Reply]
+ 2
cunning-linguist
(12 hours ago)
That was good! Happy New Year all!
[Reply]
+ 0
OoHoO
(9 hours ago)
What video/rider is at 3:38, that back flip to landing on the feet on the log is a creative move!
[Reply]
+ 1
Niko182
(9 hours ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGOKUrgQi5E
[Reply]
+ 1
coolskidz
(9 hours ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfLVVJOuY5M
[Reply]
+ 1
djm35
(46 mins ago)
Matt Jones. With the trick of the year, for me anyway.
[Reply]
+ 1
galliwasp
(12 hours ago)
Well -- that was bitchin' right there.
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(10 hours ago)
2:35 to 2:55 is VOY
HNYPB
[Reply]
+ 1
curranmtb
(7 hours ago)
so sick
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 12
otto99
(12 hours ago)
Don't forget we awarded an XC rider athlete of the year. I'd like to see more XC coverage plead.. yesterday was all free ride.. the day before that.. I thought this was a core Mtb site covering all disciplines. Freeride is gay
[Reply]
+ 3
soulless
(12 hours ago)
so is cross country!!
[Reply]
+ 4
fphayton
(12 hours ago)
Not sure if you are kidding or not
[Reply]
+ 1
chillrider199
(11 hours ago)
Freeride is gay? Thats like saying being straight is gay.
[Reply]
+ 2
Bersekr
(11 hours ago)
...hope you got your legs and chest shaved properly for the New year's morning dude...
[Reply]
+ 2
curranmtb
(7 hours ago)
if freeride is gay than i'm super gay
[Reply]
HNYPB
