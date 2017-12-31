VIDEOS

Red Bull's 2017 Bike Highlights Reel - Video

Dec 31, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

We gathered all the best moments of bike we had this year in one compilation. From BMX to MTB and even road biking, which one was your favorite 2017 bike moment?

23 Comments

  • + 18
 Hate the drink all you want ( i do ) but the company does hell of a job for the sport.

And Happy New Years everybody!!! ( I'm good for 2-3 years like this).
  • + 7
 #drinkwater
  • + 3
 #drinkbeer
  • + 1
 The coverage of the downhill racing this year was worse than ever.
  • + 5
 Too many awesome moments in 2017 to pick just one. The women were very under represented here however.
  • + 2
 Like OMG!
  • + 2
 Cheers to Nino and the perfect season in XC Racing (guess we forgot about that one...)
  • - 1
 Why is XC so grossly discriminated against? I thought Nino was our athlete of the year? Now all this Red Bull free ride garbage
  • + 2
 Indeed! happy new year to all Pinkbike staff and followers!
  • + 2
 That was good! Happy New Year all!
  • + 0
 What video/rider is at 3:38, that back flip to landing on the feet on the log is a creative move!
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGOKUrgQi5E
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfLVVJOuY5M
  • + 1
 Matt Jones. With the trick of the year, for me anyway.
  • + 1
 Well -- that was bitchin' right there.
  • + 1
 2:35 to 2:55 is VOY
HNYPB
  • + 1
 so sick
