Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes

Shimano brakes have been a big talking point this week on Pinkbike following some criticism they received in our Value Bike Field Trip
about, among other things, their wandering bite point.
A component brand out of Russia, called Red Panda, has developed a new product that they believe solves that problem by adding some extra protection to the master piston. They believe that a lack of protection around the cylinder in a Shimano system allows dust, dirt and water to enter, which scuffs the walls of the cylinder and damages the lever axle. This allows oil to escape and play to develop in the lever.
Their solution is a polyurethane cover called the Lobster. It's basically a fork sock for your brake's master cylinder and prevents that damaging ingress of grime. Along with the cover are 2 o-ring seals, a set of bushing and grub screws to hold it in place. Red Panda say that the Lobster "significantly extends the life of the brake and the stability of its performance during operation."
The kit can be installed without any specialist tools and without bleeding the system. It is also removable if you need to send back the brakes for a warranty or service. A video showing the installation in full can be found, here
.
The Lobster can be installed on Shimano Non-series BL-MT501 / Deore BL-M6000 / SLX BL-M7000 / XT BL-M8000 / SLX BL-M7100 / XT BL-M8100 / Saint BL-M820 with XTR versions coming soon. The product is manufactured in Russia and weighs 3.5 grams. We can't guarantee that it delivers on its claims or that Red Panda has diagnosed the issue with Shimano brakes correctly but if you fancy giving it a go, it can be ordered direct from redpandacomponents.com
and costs around €60.00 for a kit that works on both levers (left and right kits are also available separately).
This bootie is a nice idea to protect the brakes, but it’s not going to solve that issue, in my humble opinion.
P.S. Guides do not suffer from the wandering bite point!
With the Saints, there is more power but the bite point is all over the place even a few turns into bike park laps. I now use the 223mm Galfer front rotor with the saints and the power is absolutely enough front and back but the bite point issue remains.
It will be like watching a re-run of their latest shifting release, and also 15 years too late.
m.pinkbike.com/news/shimano-introduces-new-high-durability-drivetrain.html
Probably, people with new brakes rode in cool weather
"... They believe that a lack of protection around..."
Ah... beliefs.... beliefs.................. hum.
Levers have been fine BTW. (But I would surely welcome anodized bores)
