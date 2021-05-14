Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes

May 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Shimano brakes have been a big talking point this week on Pinkbike following some criticism they received in our Value Bike Field Trip about, among other things, their wandering bite point.

A component brand out of Russia, called Red Panda, has developed a new product that they believe solves that problem by adding some extra protection to the master piston. They believe that a lack of protection around the cylinder in a Shimano system allows dust, dirt and water to enter, which scuffs the walls of the cylinder and damages the lever axle. This allows oil to escape and play to develop in the lever.


Their solution is a polyurethane cover called the Lobster. It's basically a fork sock for your brake's master cylinder and prevents that damaging ingress of grime. Along with the cover are 2 o-ring seals, a set of bushing and grub screws to hold it in place. Red Panda say that the Lobster "significantly extends the life of the brake and the stability of its performance during operation."

The kit can be installed without any specialist tools and without bleeding the system. It is also removable if you need to send back the brakes for a warranty or service. A video showing the installation in full can be found, here.


The Lobster can be installed on Shimano Non-series BL-MT501 / Deore BL-M6000 / SLX BL-M7000 / XT BL-M8000 / SLX BL-M7100 / XT BL-M8100 / Saint BL-M820 with XTR versions coming soon. The product is manufactured in Russia and weighs 3.5 grams. We can't guarantee that it delivers on its claims or that Red Panda has diagnosed the issue with Shimano brakes correctly but if you fancy giving it a go, it can be ordered direct from redpandacomponents.com and costs around €60.00 for a kit that works on both levers (left and right kits are also available separately).

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Brakes


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
55667 views
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
51452 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
49139 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
48202 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
46267 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
43867 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
39306 views
10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener
38772 views

22 Comments

  • 10 0
 How would damage from abrasion result in shifting brake point within the same ride? I would expect that kind of damage to slowly change the bite point but not minutes apart.
  • 5 0
 I say marketing bullshit.
  • 1 0
 I think the wandering bite point (which badly affected my M8000 brakes from new) is a design fault.

This bootie is a nice idea to protect the brakes, but it’s not going to solve that issue, in my humble opinion.

P.S. Guides do not suffer from the wandering bite point!
  • 2 0
 @jaame: I had Guide RSC before the Saints now on my bike. It's a carbon XL YT Tues, I'm 6'2" 210lbs, so it's a lot to ask of brakes. The RSCs would frequently just not be strong enough and I've absolutely had situations where I wasn't going to be able to brake in time for a corner, or had to brake earlier than I wanted for corners (with the RSCs).

With the Saints, there is more power but the bite point is all over the place even a few turns into bike park laps. I now use the 223mm Galfer front rotor with the saints and the power is absolutely enough front and back but the bite point issue remains.
  • 8 1
 To solve the wandering bite point just change the mineral oil to Putoline HPX R 2.5 (yes, damping oil). Works for me (and many others, tip was first published some years ago on german mtb-news.de forum) since more than two years, costs 10$.
  • 1 0
 YEP! I gave it ago with my rear Shimano XTR and it solved it! No issues since. Front works fine for now but when it needs a bleed will swap it to the Putoline HPX R 2.5. This it cost me 15chf here in Swiss.
  • 1 0
 I can confirm. Have been running it for 2 years without the slightest problem, even at -10C, where the wandering bite point/pumping up problem was especially critical in the past. Had it massively on my slx (rear) and a bit on my zee (front), too.
  • 1 0
 I changed oil to Putoline HPX R 2.5W. It didn't solve the issue completely, but I feel the bite point wanders slightly less than with Shimano oil.
  • 5 0
 Don't really understand the hate around bite point with shimano brakes. I have never had a problem with it. I can leave my hardtail with slx's in the garage for a months and every time I go back to ride it the brakes work perfectly. (barely ever need bleeding too). It's like night and day compared with the sram brakes I have on the full sus where its a 50/50 chance as to whether the brakes even work or not. I have some new shimanos to go on the full sus and they'd be on there in a heart beat if I wasn't so lazy/mechanically challenged.
  • 1 0
 It purely depends on the bleed I find, if your bleed is anything less than 110%, you get a wandering bite point
  • 3 1
 Next month: Shimano releases new brakes that are more reliable, but heavier and more expensive, and with e bikes in mind.

It will be like watching a re-run of their latest shifting release, and also 15 years too late.

m.pinkbike.com/news/shimano-introduces-new-high-durability-drivetrain.html
  • 5 0
 So why do some people report wandering bite point on NEW brakes?
  • 1 1
 There are two reasons, one of them is damage of the master cylinder. The second is too viscous oil, which changes its characteristics at low temperatures.
Probably, people with new brakes rode in cool weather Smile
  • 1 0
 @Jahtaka: how about manualling over a section of roots for 0.2 of a second? Does that also change the viscosity of the oil?
  • 3 0
 Looks cool but not convinced it will work. And at 60 euros for two bits of molded plastic, I bought my XTR M9120 lever for £70 each.
  • 1 1
 The pandemic and the lack of goods in stock will somewhat improve the situation )
  • 3 0
 "... a new product that they believe solves that problem..."
"... They believe that a lack of protection around..."

Ah... beliefs.... beliefs.................. hum.
  • 4 1
 Finally .....but late guys ...I have Formula Cura on both of my bikes.
  • 3 1
 Not a fan of Shimano brakes but I feel sorry for the savagery of the PB comments that this headline has encouraged.
  • 1 0
 Shigura here, zero problems with the wandering bite point with shimano levers so..

Levers have been fine BTW. (But I would surely welcome anodized bores)
  • 3 1
 Shimano makes terrible master cylinders. They need to do better.
  • 1 0
 Hayes brakes and i won't go back

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009990
Mobile Version of Website