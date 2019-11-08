REEB Cycles Announces 2020 Made in the USA Bike Line Up

Nov 8, 2019
by REEB Cycles  
The 2020 SQWEEB v3 in Short Travel mode. Led by the modular shock mount the frame can be configured as 130mm travel or 150mm travel without changing rear end geometry. https reebcycles.com sqweeb-v3

PRESS RELEASE: REEB Cycles

We are stoked to announce the complete 2020 line-up of updated and new core bike models. Led by the totally re-designed and re-focused SQWEEB v3 full suspension 29er and our new Jeff Lenosky signature ReDikyelous hardtail, the entire line is re-designed, tested and hand built in Lyons, CO.

The SQWEEB v3 is an Aluminum, 29″ wheel, suspension bike Barn Built in the USA. Utilizing a modular shock mount, the frame can be configured as 130mm travel or 150mm travel without changing rear end geometry. Truly tunable to handle long days in the saddle, exploring above tree line, sending it at the bike park, or racing against the clock. Its progressive geometry and playful feel has been developed over years to deliver the perfect mix of tunability, trustability and funability in everything from steep rocky terrain to smooth twisty singletrack, regardless of your ability.

The 2020 SQWEEB v3 in Long Travel mode. Led by the modular shock mount the frame can be configured as 130mm travel or 150mm travel without changing rear end geometry. https reebcycles.com sqweeb-v3

The 2020 SQWEEB v3 CNC Machined rocker and bottom bracket suspension cluster. https reebcycles.com sqweeb-v3

SQWEEB v3 in Long Travel Mode. The 2020 SQWEEB v3 interchangeable modular shock mounts allowing you to adjust the bike from 130mm to 150mm w/ tunable leverage curve & tunable travel when paired with long or short travel shocks without changing geometry.


Jeff Lenosky’s signature ReDikyelous hardtail is longer, slacker, lower and more maneuverable than any hardtail we’ve ever offered. Dreamt up from a storied career of technical singletrack, bike parks, jumps and urban shredding, Jeff designed his dream rig to be the ultimate, stranded on a deserted island, multi-tool 29er hardtail.

Jeff Lenosky’s ReDikyelous Hardtail 29er.


The Hooptie is our way of paying respect to the OG pioneers and their Klunker-style bikes that started it all. It’s what you want when you feel like a million bucks but only have twenty in your pocket, and it’s going toward a sixer of Dale’s Pale Ale and a couple Blue Dream pre-rolls. It’s a no frills, barn built 4130 Chromoly steel, 29” mountain bike designed with modern geometry to fit modern(ish) bike parts.

Hooptie Klunker


Spring days digging and riding the Oskar Blues REEB Ranch slopestyle-esque and flowing pumptracks inspired REEB’s 26″ Destroyer Dirt Jumper. The updated Destroyer’s short chainstays create the quick & flickable rear end while the DJ inspired tubeset is a mix of CroMoly and VariWall ThermlX tubing, which means it’s 100% American Made. New in 2020, the dropouts are laser cut locally while we keep the frame 100% Barn Built in Lyons, CO.

When we developed The Sam’s Pants, our dirt road rippin’, monster crossin’, adventure tourin’, backcountry bikepackin’, daily commutin’, all-rounder we did it with a mountain biker’s thirst for rough gravel roads and self-propelled backcountry adventure. The 2020 edition adds multiple mounting points for extra water and gear, plus an updated 31.6mm seat tube to fit modern dropper seatposts.


Anton Krupicka rides his REEB Cycles The Sam s Pant s gravel bike while bikepacking in the Sawatch Range of the Rocky Mountains.


Click HERE to see details of the full line up.

All of our REEB 2020 models are available for order and guaranteed to rip. Hit us up at reebme@reebcycles.com or shout via phone 720.600.5964 for additional deets.

15 Comments

  • 5 0
 It’s what you want when you feel like a million bucks but only have twenty in your pocket, and it’s going toward a sixer of Dale’s Pale Ale and a couple Blue Dream pre-rolls.

I like you, REEB. I like you a lot.
  • 4 0
 why do i not own a klunker.... that looks amazing to just fuck around the neighborhood and look for ditch booters between driveways!!!! plywood ramps all fucking day!
  • 2 0
 Ideal for skids, wheelies, and plywood ramp sending.
  • 1 0
 @xxsurlyxx: Weren't those the days?!
  • 1 0
 I'd rock that clunker. Looks like a blast. Two years ago I was bikepacking part of the azt, and I saw a pack of 3 or 4 clunkers flying down towards me. It was a beautiful sight.
  • 1 0
 I have the previous version Sqweeb and that bike does everything well. Got chance to rip the V3 Sqweeb and it’s killer. The adjustable geo and rear shock options are super rad.
  • 2 0
 130mm-150mm adjustable suspension is a very cool idea. Also loving the RAW.
  • 1 0
 So many options with a simple lower shock bridge swap! Travel change, leverage ratio tuning, mullet setup geometry correction...genius.
  • 2 0
 The ReDikyelous is amazing. I love that bike.
  • 1 0
 How are you gonna clunk with that sweet fork?
  • 3 0
 Shocks, pegs, lucky?
  • 1 0
 @Hyakian: have you taken it off any sweet jumps lately?
  • 1 0
 Haha word, was looking at like damn! That thing has a nicer set of wheels then my all mountain bike. SMH Love the concept though, but fuck i feel broke.
  • 2 0
 Hooptie Clunker FTW.
  • 1 0
 "what kinda bike is that?"
"it's a Reeb Sqweeb"

Post a Comment



