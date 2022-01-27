close
Reeb Cycles Launches the USA-Made Sqweeb V4 With Three Travel Options

Jan 27, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Reeb Cycles has updated the Sqweeb, a USA-made, aluminum 29er.

The Reeb Sqweeb V4 shaves a pound off the weight of the V3 and adds the option of a mullet configuration. The weight savings comes in part from the redesigned rocker link, but the frame itself has been redesigned, too, with updated geometry to yield a steeper seat tube angle, longer reach, and lower standover height than previous versions.

The Sqweeb is available in three configurations: a 130mm 29er, a 150mm 29er, and a 160mm mullet. Lower shock mounts for each of the three versions are available online for $60 USD, so users can swap between the configurations to save some garage space and money.

Reeb says the redesigned rocker link improves bearing life and serviceability while also reducing manufacturing waste. The rear end of the bike has also been stiffened compared with the previous version. Reeb offers a rear end update kit for $650 USD to anyone who owns a Sqweeb V3 and would like to replace the rocker link and seatstays with those of the V4.


bigquotesREEB’s hands-on commitment to develop a reliable and progressive full suspension trail bike brought me here after mass produced frames didn't hold up to my riding. Over the past 4 years, we’ve continued to develop the SQWEEB into a versatile trail bike that will take anything you can throw at it.Adam Prosise, Reeb fabricator & racer

All of Reeb's frames are designed and manufactured in-house in Lyons, Colorado, USA. Learn more about Reeb and the Sqweeb V4 at reebcycles.com.

25 Comments

 Thanks for being US made.
 Don't need a bike yet. When I do, REEB is on the shortlist. A ripping bike for actual mountain biking in the mountains built by actual mountain bikers who live in the mountains.
flag generictrailrider (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Cool story. I ride a Yeti and a Pivot and I’d say both companies fit your outlined requirements of a real mountain bike brand.
 @generictrailrider: except the “built by mountain bikers” part
 Coming off a V3, with the V4 ordered. Reeb figured it out.
 Thanks! Adam, Steve and the crew work hard to make the best bikes possible.
 At least their hardtail looks great! Right?
 "The Reeb Sqweeb V4 shaves a pound off the weight of the V3..." Excellent, so what's the actual weight?!
 hehe. Reeb. Beer spelled backwards.
 ....but have you ever ridden one?
 You'll be riding yours soon enough!
 Reeb: "the redesigned rocker link [reduces] manufacturing waste."

Also Reeb: "[We offer] a rear end update kit for $650 USD to anyone who owns a Sqweeb V3 and would like to replace the rocker link and seatstays with those of the V4."
 V4 dramatically reduces the amount of raw material we waste in the machining process... by a lot! That said V4 is lighter and uses better bearings so it's an easy upgrade.
 @stevethespacecowboy: Yes, great that this option exists for people who need a replacement. But any time you're replacing something that is *not* broken, you're creating waste.
 It looks like the top half and bottom half are two different bikes photoshopped together
 Did they loose a bar bet when it came to naming things?
