Reeb Cycles Launches the USA-Made Sqweeb V4 With Three Travel Options

Reeb Cycles has updated the Sqweeb, a USA-made, aluminum 29er.
The Reeb Sqweeb V4 shaves a pound off the weight of the V3 and adds the option of a mullet configuration. The weight savings comes in part from the redesigned rocker link, but the frame itself has been redesigned, too, with updated geometry to yield a steeper seat tube angle, longer reach, and lower standover height than previous versions.
The Sqweeb is available in three configurations: a 130mm 29er, a 150mm 29er, and a 160mm mullet. Lower shock mounts for each of the three versions are available online for $60 USD, so users can swap between the configurations to save some garage space and money.
Reeb says the redesigned rocker link improves bearing life and serviceability while also reducing manufacturing waste. The rear end of the bike has also been stiffened compared with the previous version. Reeb offers a rear end update kit for $650 USD to anyone who owns a Sqweeb V3 and would like to replace the rocker link and seatstays with those of the V4.
|REEB’s hands-on commitment to develop a reliable and progressive full suspension trail bike brought me here after mass produced frames didn't hold up to my riding. Over the past 4 years, we’ve continued to develop the SQWEEB into a versatile trail bike that will take anything you can throw at it.—Adam Prosise, Reeb fabricator & racer
All of Reeb's frames are designed and manufactured in-house in Lyons, Colorado, USA. Learn more about Reeb and the Sqweeb V4 at reebcycles.com
