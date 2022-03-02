Reeb Cycles Unveils Prototype Steel 'SST' Full Suspension Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Reeb Cycles

Metal additive manufacturing ( 3D Printing ) has intrigued us for a while, but until recently it was not a cost effective or accessible technology. Over the last couple of years 3D printing has become much more mainstream so we jumped at the opportunity to make some parts. — SST and Sqweeb design engineer Steve Ziegler

Steel is real! Sleek lines of oversized steel tubing (REEB ABT) that REEB helped design for the bike industry nearly nine years ago. Large diameter tubing that could hold up to the abuse of slack head angles and long reach, something that we pioneered since day one. We didn’t just hop on the train, we developed the railway to make sure the train arrived at its location. — Adam Prosise

We are introducing the “SST”, a high tech lightweight steel 120mm suspension platform that bridges the gap between the playful and capable hardtails and the Sqweeb full suspension bike.The SST trail bike blends the custom steel tubeset from Jeff Lenosky’s signature Redikyelous hardtail with the design, fabrication and abuse testing of Adam Prosise’s groundbreaking BREWser. Pairing the suspension technology design from the critically acclaimed Sqweeb and utilizing innovative aerospace-grade SLM 3D printed frame components, the SST embodies the rowdy and playful character of our proven steel hardtails while providing enough suspension to hit the big lines.At the heart of the SST is a brand new, REEB exclusive 4-bar suspension system that combines the pedaling and braking performance of a Horst-link with the simplicity and low weight of a flex-stay. We uses custom formed steel stays, a hollow yoke and proprietary dropouts to precisely control suspension movement and increase lateral stiffness over a traditional steel frame. This design gives the SST incredible small bump sensitivity, supportive ramp throughout the travel, and a sublime balance of stiffness and compliance. Leverage ratio, kinematics and geometry are all tuned to create an ultra responsive chassis that jumps off the line, crushes climbs, slaps berms, launches gaps, and floats through chunder like a much bigger bike.Essential to SST development was exploring the limits of manufacturing technology and applying it to build a light, stiff and strong steel bike. The SST features SLM 3D printed (Freaking Lasers!!!) hollow stainless steel chainstay yoke, seatstay clevis, and rear dropouts. The result is a stronger, stiffer, lighter, and more elegant trail bike.Adam Prosise, REEB Cycles fabricator and racer, created the BREWser as an absolute trail weapon that would slay anything in its path, but he also began exploring different frame construction techniques that would pay homage to our original REEB mentality.We have been able to develop the lightweight steel full suspension frame by leveraging Selective Laser Melting 3D printing to create thin wall parts with internal structure that would be impossible to manufacture on any subtractive CNC machining process. We leveraged the process to develop the steel dropouts, main pivot yokes and seatstay clevis bosses that are lighter, and stronger than machined aluminum parts. Their appearance is also sleek and matches the aesthetics of steel tubing.Sqweeb aesthetics are visible via the in-house CNC machined rocker link, although with a reduced size and weight to match the SST’s intended use. All SST pivots have been extensively tested on the Sqweeb frame and paired with enduro bearings throughout.Visit our booth at Sedona MTB Festival to see Sqweeb v4, the SST prototype and meet the team behind the bike.