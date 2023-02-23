First Look: Reeb's New Steel Enduro Racer is Partly 3D-Printed

Feb 23, 2023
by Mike Levy  


When every other new mountain bike seems to be a carbon fiber, high-pivot something or other, it's always nice to see a different take. Reeb Cycles' 155mm-travel Steezl uses 4130 chromoly tubing paired with 3D-printed frame components to create exactly that, much like the short-travel SST we reviewed late last year.

The new Steezl can be run as a 29er or with a mullet set-up thanks to a set of flip-chips, is designed for 160mm to 170mm-travel forks, and replaces the Sqweeb (which has nothing to do with Rick and Morty). The new bike will be available in April and complete builds will start at $6,695 USD, or you can pick up a Steezl frame and shock for $3,795 USD. Reeb is also doing a frame/shock/fork/headset/stem combo that starts at $4,995 USD.
Reeb Steezl details

• Intended use: Enduro
• Rear travel: 155mm
• Fork travel: 160 - 170mm
• Material: 4130 Chromoly w/ al. rear end
• Wheel size: 29/29 or 29/27.5
• Threaded bottom bracket
• 148 x 12mm hub spacing
• Weight: TBA
• Availability: April 2023
• MSRP: Complete starting at $6,695 / frame + shock - $3,795 / rolling chassis - $4,995 USD
• More info: www.reebcycles.com


Frame and suspension

The general consensus in the comment section under that SST review was, "Holy crap, that thing is gorgeous," and I suspect that the Steezl's clean lines will earn similar praise. You won't find a fancy storage compartment in the downtube and the bike's cables don't disappear into the headset, but Reeb says that there's a load of standover clearance and short seat tubes allow for the longest dropper posts.

There's also a UDH at the 148mm wide rear end, external cables, as well as room for a 2.6" wide rear tire and a large-sized bottle. In other words, it's all pretty straightforward.


While the SST uses a steel flex-pivot, the Steezl gets an aluminum Horst-Link layout instead.
Reeb also makes these gorgeous rocker arms.


Don't go thinking this thing is boring, however, because Reeb is doing some cool stuff in Lyons, Colorado, where they're welding frames. The chromoly tubes sport a custom profile, just like the SST, and a set of CNC'd rockers pivot at Reeb's, "polygonal CRT rocker interface to keep everything pointed in the right direction through the rough stuff." They're also saying that the kinematics have been tweaked versus the Sqweeb to,"improve pedaling performance at sag, reduce kickback deep in the travel, and hone in on a perfect leverage curve to keep things smooth, controlled, and consistent pedaling up a fireroad, sending your favorite jump line, or blasting into a scree field at race speed."


The bike's bottom bracket cluster is 3D-printed steel.


Unlike the SST which used a steel rear-end with a flex-pivot at the axle for its 120mm of travel, the 155mm-travel Steezl employs box-section aluminum seat and chainstays for its Horst-link layout. And while the SST frame had 3D-printed dropouts and clevis pieces made in Asia, Reeb is using that manufacturing method in the US to make the Steezl's bottom bracket cluster instead. The SLM 3D-printing process uses a power-dense laser to melt and fuse metallic powders, adding layers as it goes until the component "grows" into the Steezl's bottom bracket area.

With the SST, Reeb told me that the process results in lighter and stronger parts than they would be had they been machined instead of printed, and that's likely the same case with the Steezl's printed parts.


Reeb says that the Steezl works well with coil or air-sprung shocks, and you can choose between Cane Creek, Rockshox, Ohlins, EXT, and PUSH Industries.


Geometry

Reeb is offering the Steezl in five sizes, from a small with a 445mm reach to the double-extra-large that has a roomy 520mm front-end, all with 77-degree seat and 64-degree head angles. There are also two different rear-end lengths; 434mm for the small, medium, and large, while the two biggest sizes grow by 10mm. Interestingly, Reeb will also let you order any frame size with either length chainstays, so you could choose a smaller frame with the longer chainstays or a larger frame with shorter chainstays.



Alright, let's pretend we've all got some extra money to burn and a desire for a new enduro bike... Are you sticking to carbon or aluminum, or does Reeb's US-made chromoly Steezl make it into your short list of contenders? Would the no-frills design get your money and praise, or are you hoping for a longer list of features on your next bike?

44 Comments

  • 28 0
 I'll be the first to admit that when Reeb first released a bike I thought it was a joke. Dammed if they aren't making some of the coolest bikes I've seen lately though.
  • 2 2
 What did you think was the joke?
  • 12 0
 @jclnv: I think when Lenoski started riding them, I immediately thought "Throw money at him and he'll ride whatever. Reeb, beer spelled backwards (which I know the founder is also the founder of Oskar Blues), what a joke, just more party bro bullshit"

I'm very happy to have been wrong, and happily admit that I was.
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: beer company that's always been mtb-adjacent launching a bike brand whose name is "beer" spelled backwards? I'll admit I thought it was a gimmick at first too. Really want a SST now though...
  • 2 0
 @grnmachine02: What happened to their bike park in Bevard??
  • 1 0
 Can we please stop doing trunnion mounts?
  • 2 0
 @Roost66: I'm not a local so i can't really answer that, but the last time I was in the Asheville area I saw that it had basically just become several grassy hills. Frown
  • 1 0
 @grnmachine02: Same, looked like a cool idea tho.
  • 21 0
 The last article on REEB here on Pinkbike stated that the company had some staff with expertise in the space industry, which provoked some disbelief from the peanut gallery. I'd like to say, I went to college with one of the engineers there, and he indeed did something connected with satellites- either the satellites themselves, or putting them in space. If you're reading this, Steve, cheers from Warsaw.
  • 10 0
 Cheers Tim!
  • 16 0
 It has a little bit of an old school Ventana look to it, love it!
  • 2 0
 Ventana bikes are so great. So clean.
  • 1 0
 Was my first reaction as well.
  • 3 0
 What a looker, I'm in the market this year for a susser as I am life long hard tail guy, but since I had a hip replacement last fall I'm thinking the body could use a break. I was considering a SST, but I kinda want something with more travel since I can still ride the majority of my trails on my HT, but I'd like something around 150mm for the trails I ride that are rougher/steeper.
  • 8 1
 Looks like a Turner
  • 2 0
 If only it had DW like a Turner
  • 2 0
 @shredthe915: 5Spot: best bike I rode. 5Spot DW: worst bike I rode. So no.
  • 8 3
 "Weight TBA" hahaha. Still looking for a scale that didn't break when they hung the bike on the hook.
  • 5 0
 Can I get it with a matching rear triangle
  • 6 2
 While steezl is a dumb name, Reeb has been making some damned desirable bikes lately.
  • 3 0
 aw man. I like the steezl
  • 1 1
 My guess is that its a take on easel (painting), as in blank canvas type idea but with some steez mixed in
  • 1 0
 @VPS13: I think it's "steel" + "steez". I think a lot of their bike names sound kinda cringey but I'd still ride one
  • 1 0
 This looks awesome. When you're running inserts in heavy tires, big suspension and durable parts, a pound or two of frame weight isn't a big deal. Having a Cromoly frame that won't shatter if you kick a rock up (looking at you Giant)-priceless!!!
  • 1 0
 This is funny.

When I asked Reeb a year ago (at Sedona bike fest) about whether they'd develop the SST into a longer travel model, they were VERY dismissive of the idea. The felt the Squeeb was pretty good as is.

Then they pretty much had to transition their entire labor force over to production of the SST. I heard rumors that they didn't make anything else since the SST has been launched (not sure if that was conjecture).

Is the Steezl just a way of capitalizing on the popularity of that Cromo "look"?
  • 1 0
 We never had plans to build a steel flex-stay enduro bike, but we've been working on the STEEZL concept for a couple of years! www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-the-brewser-a-crazy-slack-experimental-gearbox-bike.html
  • 1 0
 Even though my obscene Niagara Falls levels of toxic sweat (mix of salt, alcohol & NSAIDs) has ruined every steel bike I've ever owned. These recent REEB's have me thinking about what I thought I had sworn off for good, buying another steel bike one day.
  • 6 5
 I dont care how cool you think your bike is, 6000$ US for an alloy bike is fcking wrong…That thing would have cost 3500$ less than 5 years ago…The bike industry is so messed up
  • 3 0
 $6,695, and over $7K after sales tax. I purchased a mid-spec ebike for less during the pandemic....
  • 2 0
 I don’t get excited about most bikes these days but this is a beauty I’d love to own, for looks alone!
  • 1 0
 Reeb is absolutely killing it right now. Not quite as sexy as the SST, but still hawt. Hoping the SST is compatible with a new set of stays.
  • 2 0
 Blue Steezl, Ferrari, La Tigre?
  • 1 0
 Damn if I had the option I'd spec that BB to be raw or clear coated. The finish looks sweet.
  • 2 0
 100% agree. Should be more of a focal point. Bro do you even powder bed fusion?
  • 2 0
 Sweet! The size M geo is what I would draw up for myself. What a bike
  • 1 0
 Yup, I guess I'm a medium now!
  • 1 0
 The "Kongcrete" color on their website looks fantastic.
  • 1 0
 So do I get this or a Chromag Lowdown?
  • 1 0
 So it's a steel Norco sight?
  • 2 1
 Looks like a Sunday
  • 1 1
 Because of the color and round/straight top tubes/down tubes? That's about all they have in common.
  • 1 0
 super sweet!
  • 1 2
 Cool, another over dark photo. Marginally better than the Greyp, but not by much.
  • 1 0
 Great cable routing!





