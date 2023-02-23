First Look: Reeb's New Steel Enduro Racer is Partly 3D-Printed

Frame and suspension
When every other new mountain bike seems to be a carbon fiber, high-pivot something or other, it's always nice to see a different take. Reeb Cycles' 155mm-travel Steezl uses 4130 chromoly tubing paired with 3D-printed frame components to create exactly that, much like the short-travel SST we reviewed late last year
The new Steezl can be run as a 29er or with a mullet set-up thanks to a set of flip-chips, is designed for 160mm to 170mm-travel forks, and replaces the Sqweeb (which has nothing to do with Rick and Morty). The new bike will be available in April and complete builds will start at $6,695 USD, or you can pick up a Steezl frame and shock for $3,795 USD. Reeb is also doing a frame/shock/fork/headset/stem combo that starts at $4,995 USD.
Reeb Steezl details
• Intended use: Enduro
• Rear travel: 155mm
• Fork travel: 160 - 170mm
• Material: 4130 Chromoly w/ al. rear end
• Wheel size: 29/29 or 29/27.5
• Threaded bottom bracket
• 148 x 12mm hub spacing
• Weight: TBA
• Availability: April 2023
• MSRP: Complete starting at $6,695 / frame + shock - $3,795 / rolling chassis - $4,995 USD
• More info: www.reebcycles.com
The general consensus in the comment section under that SST review
was, "Holy crap, that thing is gorgeous,
" and I suspect that the Steezl's clean lines will earn similar praise. You won't find a fancy storage compartment in the downtube and the bike's cables don't disappear into the headset, but Reeb says that there's a load of standover clearance and short seat tubes allow for the longest dropper posts.
There's also a UDH at the 148mm wide rear end, external cables, as well as room for a 2.6" wide rear tire and a large-sized bottle. In other words, it's all pretty straightforward.
Don't go thinking this thing is boring, however, because Reeb is doing some cool stuff in Lyons, Colorado, where they're welding frames. The chromoly tubes sport a custom profile, just like the SST, and a set of CNC'd rockers pivot at Reeb's, "polygonal CRT rocker interface to keep everything pointed in the right direction through the rough stuff.
" They're also saying that the kinematics have been tweaked versus the Sqweeb to,"improve pedaling performance at sag, reduce kickback deep in the travel, and hone in on a perfect leverage curve to keep things smooth, controlled, and consistent pedaling up a fireroad, sending your favorite jump line, or blasting into a scree field at race speed.
"
Unlike the SST which used a steel rear-end with a flex-pivot at the axle for its 120mm of travel, the 155mm-travel Steezl employs box-section aluminum seat and chainstays for its Horst-link layout. And while the SST frame had 3D-printed dropouts and clevis pieces made in Asia, Reeb is using that manufacturing method in the US to make the Steezl's bottom bracket cluster instead. The SLM 3D-printing process uses a power-dense laser to melt and fuse metallic powders, adding layers as it goes until the component "grows" into the Steezl's bottom bracket area.
With the SST, Reeb told me that the process results in lighter and stronger parts than they would be had they been machined instead of printed, and that's likely the same case with the Steezl's printed parts.Geometry
Reeb is offering the Steezl in five sizes, from a small with a 445mm reach to the double-extra-large that has a roomy 520mm front-end, all with 77-degree seat and 64-degree head angles. There are also two different rear-end lengths; 434mm for the small, medium, and large, while the two biggest sizes grow by 10mm. Interestingly, Reeb will also let you order any frame size with either length chainstays, so you could choose a smaller frame with the longer chainstays or a larger frame with shorter chainstays.
Alright, let's pretend we've all got some extra money to burn and a desire for a new enduro bike... Are you sticking to carbon or aluminum, or does Reeb's US-made chromoly Steezl make it into your short list of contenders? Would the no-frills design get your money and praise, or are you hoping for a longer list of features on your next bike?
I'm very happy to have been wrong, and happily admit that I was.
When I asked Reeb a year ago (at Sedona bike fest) about whether they'd develop the SST into a longer travel model, they were VERY dismissive of the idea. The felt the Squeeb was pretty good as is.
Then they pretty much had to transition their entire labor force over to production of the SST. I heard rumors that they didn't make anything else since the SST has been launched (not sure if that was conjecture).
Is the Steezl just a way of capitalizing on the popularity of that Cromo "look"?