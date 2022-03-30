Reece Wallace's Custom Painted Giant Trance Matches His Plane

Words: Giant Bicycles

I've always wanted to match a bike to my plane. I thought people may be over seeing my plane-themed bikes, but I don't care. Flying and riding is about fun for me and doing my own thing, so I leaned into this - Reece

Charlie - Foxtrot Zulu Oscar Lima

Matching Industry Nine wheels

Matching 160mm Marzocchi Z1 air and Maxxis DHF 2.5 DD

To me, there's something special about the rich history of these old aircraft. Every component, scratch, detail, or dent preserve a story dating back to a post WWII era. I obviously love flying, but the story and lineage are a huge part too.



I've met up with Stephen on several occasions to learn some of the colourful history of FZOL. On our last visit, I took Stephen flying. Though he lost his medical certificate 10 years ago from a battle with cancer, he took the controls and didn't miss a step. He was teaching me the subtleties of the old bird - Reece

"Love my aeroplane cuz she got style, she's a treetop flyer" - Stephen Stills

This is actually the first large frame I've had. I've always ridden shorter bikes for free ride, but being 5'11", the longer reach is more suiting. Even though I went with a large, it's the most playful and jibby bike I've ridden. The flip chip is a great feature too—I'm running it in the low setting. All I can say is this bike is fun, and for me that's what it's all about - Reece

Marzocchi CR in the rear, 450lb spring

Mike Aitken vibes on the limited edition Chromag saddle

Some people choose Tacomas, I choose airplanes - Reece

Windstorm in the 80s when a hangar collapsed on the tail of the plane in Duncan, BC

Rebuilt in all its glory in 1991

Safety tucked inside at the Nanaimo Flying Club on Vancouver Island, BC

#RideUnleashed