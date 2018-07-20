Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage

Two broken vertebrae. Down, but not out
0% Loaded
prev
1/12
next
RedemptionUsing only deadfall, sustainable trail buildingShoutout to Ryan BerreclothBlind step down no handerClassic dank North ShoreWell deserved beers while watching clipsYup, this thing is steep
Reece would like to thank Matt Butterworth, Liam Wallace, Katrina Rodd, Ian Ritz, Ryan Berrecloth, Simon Williamson, David Peacock, Aaron Chase, Wesley Sherrel, Josh Griff, Jo Osborne, Alan Niebs, Nick Tingren, Derek Dix, Peak Performance Physiotherapy, and Anthill Films.#ReeceForRampage
Film: Matt Butterworth
Photos: Liam Wallace
Additional Cinematography: David Peacock & Colin Jones
Beat: Ian Ritz
Supported by: Giant Bicycles
& DVO Suspension
10 Comments
I m now remembering William Robert’s video... in comparison
Post a Comment