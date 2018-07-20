VIDEOS

Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage

Jul 20, 2018
by Giant Bicycles  

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Walking out of the hospital
Sucks to be here
Two broken vertebrae. Down, but not out

0% Loaded prev 1/12 next

Redemption

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Using only deadfall, sustainable trail building

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Shoutout to Ryan Berrecloth

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Blind step down no hander

Liam Wallace photo
Classic dank North Shore

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Well deserved beers while watching clips

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Yup, this thing is steep

Liam Wallace photo

Reece would like to thank Matt Butterworth, Liam Wallace, Katrina Rodd, Ian Ritz, Ryan Berrecloth, Simon Williamson, David Peacock, Aaron Chase, Wesley Sherrel, Josh Griff, Jo Osborne, Alan Niebs, Nick Tingren, Derek Dix, Peak Performance Physiotherapy, and Anthill Films.

#ReeceForRampage

Film: Matt Butterworth
Photos: Liam Wallace
Additional Cinematography: David Peacock & Colin Jones
Beat: Ian Ritz
Supported by: Giant Bicycles & DVO Suspension

10 Comments

  • + 9
 that roll at the end!!!! great video!
  • + 6
 He will get his wildcard for sure !!!! What a boss

I m now remembering William Robert’s video... in comparison Big Grin
  • + 4
 Incredible perseverance, riding, and building Reece! SO sick! Hopefully we'll all be cheering for you at Rampage in a couple months.
  • + 1
 Damn. The only thing I've been thinking about a lot lately, is like, "if you do something, it's all on you". Like you know, if you're a stormtrooper, and you run into a tree, and explode, none of the other stormtroopers are effected. I think that's why modern people are so feminine, you know, thinking 20 steps ahead, and avoiding things.
  • + 3
 sick dude! hope you make it to rampage!!!
  • + 3
 Crazy stuff! Would love to see what you could do st rampage!
  • + 3
 just savage.
  • + 1
 Is this the same step down as in Alex Volokhov's Love and Warfare? If so that f*cker is putting riders in the dirt.
  • + 5
 Nope, Reece built this one Smile
  • + 1
 Yes Recce!!

Post a Comment



