Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage

Two broken vertebrae. Down, but not out

Redemption

Using only deadfall, sustainable trail building

Shoutout to Ryan Berrecloth

Blind step down no hander

Classic dank North Shore

Well deserved beers while watching clips

Yup, this thing is steep

Reece would like to thank Matt Butterworth, Liam Wallace, Katrina Rodd, Ian Ritz, Ryan Berrecloth, Simon Williamson, David Peacock, Aaron Chase, Wesley Sherrel, Josh Griff, Jo Osborne, Alan Niebs, Nick Tingren, Derek Dix, Peak Performance Physiotherapy, and Anthill Films.Film: Matt ButterworthPhotos: Liam WallaceAdditional Cinematography: David Peacock & Colin JonesBeat: Ian RitzSupported by: Giant Bicycles