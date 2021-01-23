Reece Wallace Signs with Giant for 2 More Years

Press Release: Giant
This year, Reece will be riding and filming aboard the Reign 29, Reign E+ Pro, Glory Advanced, and the new Trance X 29. Reece is self-motivated to create high quality video projects, and we're proud to be supporting him again for two more years.
|I'm stoked to re-sign with the Giant fam for two more years! With World Champs under my belt and Covid putting a damper on travel, it's a great year to stay at home and crank out videos in BC. Rad to work with a brand who continually supports and trusts my vision with videos, and I'm pumped for the future!
- Reece
