Reece Wallace: Yeah Loops – Video
May 25, 2017
by
Giant Bicycles
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Reece Wallace - Yeah Loops
by
giantbicycles
Views: 1,307
Faves:
46
Comments: 2
Athlete:
Reece Wallace
Video: Matt Butterworth
Photos: Matt Butterworth & Liam Wallace
Music: [L=https://thefling.bandcamp.com/]Pull The Hood – The Fling[/L]
Giant Bicycles
/
@giantbicycles
#RideLife
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 6
kitpotato
(53 mins ago)
Yeah Reece
[Reply]
+ 4
DH6
(54 mins ago)
You don't see this kind of riding on a 29er. And there is a reason for that folks.
[Reply]
+ 11
employee7
(48 mins ago)
5 years ago you would have said you couldn't do any of those tricks on a DH bike. Bikes are getting better every year. Celebrate it.
[Reply]
+ 2
jonaslp1
(38 mins ago)
@employee7
: But you can't do barspins
[Reply]
+ 1
Sirflyingv
(13 mins ago)
Already seen 360s and tabletops on trail 29ers. Everything is possible, it's just a question of skill. And don't forget, DH 29ers are mostly for DH races. No one force you to use 29er for freeride, like no one force slopestyle riders use 27,5 inch wheels.
[Reply]
+ 2
BikeEveryDay
(46 mins ago)
Yeah Whis is my all time favorite MTB video to date. I was worried this one was going to be a let down from that. Oh was I wrong.
[Reply]
+ 1
acdownhill
(22 mins ago)
hell yeah reece! that was awesome, killer filming and killer riding. Those suicide 3's are such a steezy trick!
[Reply]
+ 1
oli99
(21 mins ago)
So sick
[Reply]
