VIDEOS

Reece Wallace: Yeah Loops – Video

May 25, 2017
by Giant Bicycles  
Reece Wallace - Yeah Loops

by giantbicycles
Views: 1,307    Faves: 46    Comments: 2


Reece steezin. Matt Butterworth photo

Reece table top. Liam Wallace photo

Reece Wallace Yeah Loops

Chillll. Matt Butterworth photo

Reece Wallace s Glory Advanced 0. Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo


Athlete: Reece Wallace
Video: Matt Butterworth
Photos: Matt Butterworth & Liam Wallace
Music: [L=https://thefling.bandcamp.com/]Pull The Hood – The Fling[/L]
Giant Bicycles / @giantbicycles
#RideLife


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
75003 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
71685 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
69194 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
53858 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
52419 views
Norco Sight C 9.2 – Review
47896 views
Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 - First Ride
46697 views
Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks
46196 views

8 Comments

  • + 6
 Yeah Reece
  • + 4
 You don't see this kind of riding on a 29er. And there is a reason for that folks.
  • + 11
 5 years ago you would have said you couldn't do any of those tricks on a DH bike. Bikes are getting better every year. Celebrate it.
  • + 2
 @employee7: But you can't do barspins
  • + 1
 Already seen 360s and tabletops on trail 29ers. Everything is possible, it's just a question of skill. And don't forget, DH 29ers are mostly for DH races. No one force you to use 29er for freeride, like no one force slopestyle riders use 27,5 inch wheels.
  • + 2
 Yeah Whis is my all time favorite MTB video to date. I was worried this one was going to be a let down from that. Oh was I wrong.
  • + 1
 hell yeah reece! that was awesome, killer filming and killer riding. Those suicide 3's are such a steezy trick!
  • + 1
 So sick

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027038
Mobile Version of Website