Reece Wallace Explores the Yukon

The Yukon is a remote northern Canadian territory perched on top of British Columbia, and nestled next to its US counterpart, Alaska. It's also likely not the first place which comes to mind for mountain biking. Surprisingly, the Yukon's trail system is extensive covering several mountains in the Whitehorse area. The dry tundra and mountainous landscapes meet to create a dichotomy of incredible riding.
Although the Yukon declares its official bird as the Raven, it's clearly the mosquito - Reece
TRY NOT TO SMILE
WHITEHORSE SWELLS
TABLE OVER FISH LAKE, YT
TRANCE ADVANCED 0
I've always been drawn to the Canadian North. It gives me gratitude for how large, beautiful, and untouched Canada really is. The Trance is the ideal bike to explore this. It's light and agile for long climbs to remote zones, yet eats almost anything while descending. When the trail can be uncertain ahead, it gives me confidence knowing I'm on the right bike
Video & Photos by: Matt Butterworth Produced by: Matt Butterworth & Reece Wallace Trail Crew: LOFT Bike Parks Song: Brother by The Rural Alberta Advantage
