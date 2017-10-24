VIDEOS

Reece Wallace Explores the Yukon

Oct 24, 2017
by Giant Bicycles  

Matt Butterworth photo
THERE ARE STRANGE THINGS DONE
IN THE MIDNIGHT SUN



The Yukon is a remote northern Canadian territory perched on top of British Columbia, and nestled next to its US counterpart, Alaska. It's also likely not the first place which comes to mind for mountain biking. Surprisingly, the Yukon's trail system is extensive covering several mountains in the Whitehorse area. The dry tundra and mountainous landscapes meet to create a dichotomy of incredible riding.

Matt Butterworth photo

MINING FOR KLONDIKE GOLD

Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo

Bugs

by reecewallace
Views: 191    Faves: 0    Comments: 0
bigquotesAlthough the Yukon declares its official bird as the Raven, it's clearly the mosquito - Reece

Matt Butterworth photo

TRY NOT TO SMILE

Matt Butterworth photo
Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo

WHITEHORSE SWELLS

Matt Butterworth photo

TABLE OVER FISH LAKE, YT

Matt Butterworth photo

Matt Butterworth photo

TRANCE ADVANCED 0
bigquotesI've always been drawn to the Canadian North. It gives me gratitude for how large, beautiful, and untouched Canada really is. The Trance is the ideal bike to explore this. It's light and agile for long climbs to remote zones, yet eats almost anything while descending. When the trail can be uncertain ahead, it gives me confidence knowing I'm on the right bike

Matt Butterworth photo
THE ARCTIC TRAILS
HAVE THEIR SECRET TALES...


Video & Photos by: Matt Butterworth
Produced by: Matt Butterworth & Reece Wallace
Trail Crew: LOFT Bike Parks
Song: Brother by The Rural Alberta Advantage

Giant Bicycles
#RideLife

