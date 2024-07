Reece Wallace's Custom Excavator Themed Giant Glory

PRESS RELEASE: Giant Bicycles

The 308 in all her Glory

With the adjustable reach & chain stays, Reece runs his Glory in the mid reach & short chain stay settings

8-ton machine, 12' ramp

Custom painted Marzocchi 58 in 29" configuration

RW Invitational

Matching gold Industry Nine Grade300s

Reece is running his Glory set up as a mullet with the flip chip in the mid setting

Stealthy black NSB cranks & 500lb Marzocchi coil

Few Chromag touches. Overture saddle & Dagga pedals

Reppin' the big G

2024 has been a huge year for Reece Wallace in terms of building. To celebrate this, Reece decided to paint his Glory Advanced to match the Cat 308 excavator he's been operating all season.In just over a week, Reece is welcoming 30 athletes to compete in the RW Invitational in his backyard, all on stunts he built himself with the machine.Come say hi to Reece & check out the bike on display at the Giant tent at Crankworx this week!Photos: Liam Wallace Paint: Fresh Paints of Whistler