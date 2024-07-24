Reece Wallace's Custom Excavator Themed Giant Glory

PRESS RELEASE: Giant Bicycles
2024 has been a huge year for Reece Wallace in terms of building. To celebrate this, Reece decided to paint his Glory Advanced
to match the Cat 308 excavator he's been operating all season.
In just over a week, Reece is welcoming 30 athletes to compete in the RW Invitational
in his backyard, all on stunts he built himself with the machine.
The 308 in all her Glory
With the adjustable reach & chain stays, Reece runs his Glory in the mid reach & short chain stay settings
8-ton machine, 12' ramp
Custom painted Marzocchi 58 in 29" configuration
RW Invitational
Matching gold Industry Nine Grade300s
Reece is running his Glory set up as a mullet with the flip chip in the mid setting
Stealthy black NSB cranks & 500lb Marzocchi coil
Few Chromag touches. Overture saddle & Dagga pedals
Reppin' the big G
Come say hi to Reece & check out the bike on display at the Giant tent at Crankworx this week!
Photos: Liam Wallace
Paint: Fresh Paints of WhistlerGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
