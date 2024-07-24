Reece Wallace's Custom Excavator Themed Giant Glory

PRESS RELEASE: Giant Bicycles

The 308 in all her Glory

With the adjustable reach & chain stays, Reece runs his Glory in the mid reach & short chain stay settings

8-ton machine, 12' ramp

Custom painted Marzocchi 58 in 29" configuration

RW Invitational

Matching gold Industry Nine Grade300s

Reece is running his Glory set up as a mullet with the flip chip in the mid setting

Stealthy black NSB cranks & 500lb Marzocchi coil

Few Chromag touches. Overture saddle & Dagga pedals

Reppin' the big G

