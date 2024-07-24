Powered by Outside

Reece Wallace's Custom Excavator Themed Giant Glory

Jul 24, 2024
by Giant Bicycles  
Liam Wallace photo

PRESS RELEASE: Giant Bicycles

2024 has been a huge year for Reece Wallace in terms of building. To celebrate this, Reece decided to paint his Glory Advanced to match the Cat 308 excavator he's been operating all season.

Liam Wallace photo

In just over a week, Reece is welcoming 30 athletes to compete in the RW Invitational in his backyard, all on stunts he built himself with the machine.

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
The 308 in all her Glory

Liam Wallace photo
With the adjustable reach & chain stays, Reece runs his Glory in the mid reach & short chain stay settings

Liam Wallace photo
8-ton machine, 12' ramp

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Custom painted Marzocchi 58 in 29" configuration

Liam Wallace photo
RW Invitational


Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Matching gold Industry Nine Grade300s

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Reece is running his Glory set up as a mullet with the flip chip in the mid setting

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Stealthy black NSB cranks & 500lb Marzocchi coil

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Few Chromag touches. Overture saddle & Dagga pedals

Liam Wallace photo
Reppin' the big G

Liam Wallace photo

RW INVITATIONAL TICKETS

Come say hi to Reece & check out the bike on display at the Giant tent at Crankworx this week!

Photos: Liam Wallace
Paint: Fresh Paints of Whistler

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Giant Giant Reign Reece Wallace


Author Info:
giantbicycles avatar

Member since Aug 17, 2011
86 articles
Report
9 Comments
  • 6 0
 I hear he’s worth millions
  • 4 0
 Of yen ¥
  • 2 0
 This is sooo nice! I'm not sure which I like better, this one or the aircraft themed one.
  • 2 0
 Awww i love it !!!!
  • 1 0
 Planes trains and automobiles?
  • 1 1
 I'm not sure about this...

But my 4 y.o. freaking loves it!

(cue the Blippi)
  • 1 0
 HEY DIRT See you laaaaaterrrrr!
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure those rivets holding on the headtube are going to hold tbh...
  • 1 0
 Looks like a big V....







