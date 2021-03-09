Reece Wallace's Custom Search & Rescue Inspired Giant Reign 29

Words: Giant BicyclesReece Wallace
was recently inspired by Canada's Search & Rescue fleet to paint his new 2021 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29. Reece modelled the bike after the de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo airplane. The plane has been a staple in Canada's Search & Rescue efforts for decades, and as the plane is slowly being retired, Reece thought it would be a suiting tribute to pay homage to the plane and crews for their years of service.
Though the Reign is 50 years newer than the Buffalo, they're both built for flying and share the same stripes
Carbon build up from exhaust - these are work horses
Royal Canadian Air Force meets mountain bike
Like many people know, Reece has an affinity for aviation and wanted to pay homage to the amazing work Canada's modest, yet instrumental air force have done
Romeo Whiskey - India Delta Charlie, or Reece Wallace - Image Design Custom
A sergeant from the armed forces and one of their PR personnel. Nerding out about bikes and planes
Giant pilot Reece Wallace
|Canada's Search & Rescue squadrons have helped thousands of people over the years, including many mountain bikers, and it's cool to honour this with one of my favourite bikes and airplanes—Reece
All in the details - matte gold Industry Nine hubs to match
Photos & Video: Liam Wallace
Paint by: Image Design Custom
Special thanks to the Comox Air Force Museum & Canadian Forces Comox BaseGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
To anthropomorphize, it’s a masculine shape and artwork applied with significant (though intentional) flaws due to use - battle scars, if you will. These aren’t typically seen as beautiful, but they tell a hell of a story and prove that someone has been tested under extreme circumstances.
Kintsugi somewhat takes the thought of damage & repair = beauty into physical form, although that typically uses goooooold, and since this bike has DVO suspension, we can’t do that here
There will never be another aircraft as awesome as the Buffalo in my opinion.
