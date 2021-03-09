Reece Wallace's Custom Search & Rescue Inspired Giant Reign 29

Mar 9, 2021
by Giant Bicycles  

Liam Wallace photo
Reign of the Buffalo
Words & Photography // Liam Wallace & Reece Wallace

Words: Giant Bicycles

Reece Wallace was recently inspired by Canada's Search & Rescue fleet to paint his new 2021 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29. Reece modelled the bike after the de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo airplane. The plane has been a staple in Canada's Search & Rescue efforts for decades, and as the plane is slowly being retired, Reece thought it would be a suiting tribute to pay homage to the plane and crews for their years of service.

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo

Though the Reign is 50 years newer than the Buffalo, they're both built for flying and share the same stripes

Liam Wallace photo
Carbon build up from exhaust - these are work horses

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Royal Canadian Air Force meets mountain bike

Like many people know, Reece has an affinity for aviation and wanted to pay homage to the amazing work Canada's modest, yet instrumental air force have done

Liam Wallace photo
Romeo Whiskey - India Delta Charlie, or Reece Wallace - Image Design Custom

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
A sergeant from the armed forces and one of their PR personnel. Nerding out about bikes and planes

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Giant pilot Reece Wallace


Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
DANGER

Liam Wallace photo

bigquotesCanada's Search & Rescue squadrons have helped thousands of people over the years, including many mountain bikers, and it's cool to honour this with one of my favourite bikes and airplanesReece

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
All in the details - matte gold Industry Nine hubs to match

Liam Wallace photo


Photos & Video: Liam Wallace
Paint by: Image Design Custom

Special thanks to the Comox Air Force Museum & Canadian Forces Comox Base

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Giant Giant Reign Reece Wallace


79 Comments

  • 205 8
 Wow I guess being world champion has its perks!
  • 12 91
flag ptrcarson (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 That was Reese Wilson
  • 7 85
flag fasian (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Reece Wallace and Reece Wilson are two different gents. Both worthy of custom paint.
  • 63 0
 @ptrcarson: woosh
  • 7 0
 Congrats @reecewallace !
  • 18 0
 @Caiokv: over their heads faster than that plane flying 10 feet off the ground
  • 3 0
 @ptrcarson: you know Smile
  • 5 30
flag ptrcarson (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Noeserd: I get it now, don't think it was very funny but understand how others do...
  • 17 0
 @ptrcarson: and i always thought germans were the ones without humor ;-)
  • 62 0
 That's one of the coolest ideas for a paint job I've heard of and the execution is even better than I could have dreamed up. It's not beautiful, but it is so well-executed that it has a utilitarian appeal, and the wear and tear details are so well done, it makes it look like an old, trusty tool, just like the SAR planes. Awesome job!
  • 9 0
 What? It is most definitely beautiful.
  • 2 0
 @jaycubzz: I wouldn't call the S&R painted Buffalo beautiful, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I think sjma summed it up nicely (although I would go so far as to say it is the coolest paint job I've ever seen on a mtn bike.)
  • 1 0
 @jaycubzz: my wording might have been sloppy. The craftsmanship is top notch and the execution of the idea seems nigh on perfect - but it’s not classically beautiful.

To anthropomorphize, it’s a masculine shape and artwork applied with significant (though intentional) flaws due to use - battle scars, if you will. These aren’t typically seen as beautiful, but they tell a hell of a story and prove that someone has been tested under extreme circumstances.

Kintsugi somewhat takes the thought of damage & repair = beauty into physical form, although that typically uses goooooold, and since this bike has DVO suspension, we can’t do that here Smile
  • 29 1
 where are the rainbow stripes?
  • 3 40
flag ptrcarson (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Reece Wilson has those... different Reece
  • 23 0
 Thanks Giant & Image Design Custom! As Bush said, 'Where wings take dream'. Shoutout RCAF!
  • 23 0
 Congrats on Leogang 2020; Wilson!
  • 19 0
 Stoked that we got to work on this one and a pretty rad tribute on the paint scheme!! Don't go scratching that paint now Reece...........
  • 6 0
 Great work! You really nailed it! That bike looks cooler and cooler the more I look at the pics of it and the plane!
  • 16 0
 By far the coolest tribute bike I've seen. As someone who serves in our Forces Im positive that's highly appreciated throughout. Good on ya Reece!
  • 9 0
 Thats an epic bike i love the search and rescue theme id be proud to be rescued by that bike
  • 6 0
 This. If you're going to flash a bike in my face that I'll never be able to afford, at least make it a bitching design or some awesome custom build. Also, never new how rad search and rescue planes were!
  • 6 0
 Make sure you let us at the flying club know when you bring it to Squamish. Lots of the mtb/aviation nerds are going to want to check it out!

There will never be another aircraft as awesome as the Buffalo in my opinion.
  • 9 0
 GODDAM THATS GOOD
  • 7 0
 Once of the nicest paint jobs I have ever seen
  • 6 0
 RAD. Love the little wear an tear/exhaust details around the pivots!
  • 5 0
 The bike looks faster with this paint job
  • 2 0
 Sick bike!! Side note literally 90 percent of non xc bikes have Assguyor DHF front and DHR2 rear. Obviously good tires but makes me think mtbers are heard animals ha. (full disclosure currently running dhf up front).
  • 1 0
 How dare he copy the Ohlins yellow I also did to paint my ZEB lowers... To be honest though love the yellow bits on my bike, lools better and less cheap than fluorescent orange that was all the craze back when I had that on my SB6. Thank god no manufacturers have cottoned on etc Ohlins with the limited edition fork, I like my colourway and how not many people have it.
  • 4 0
 my loins are frothing uncontrollably at the sight of this
  • 3 0
 That Giant Reign has Search and Rescued my Heart. :-)
  • 3 0
 I'm just a guy on a Buffalooooooo
  • 1 0
 LOVE THIS. In my MTB dream world these custom themed models are standard. I want bikes that look like a hot wheels...this "high-end", luxury, toned down era needs to end.
  • 1 0
 Wow, my favorite custom paint job in a long while. Looks awesome. I wish pro bikes would more often have race car style liveries.
  • 6 4
 Shouldn’t this be a Trek?
  • 1 0
 Bike and plane! Two of my favorite things! Dam that's a great looking bike!
  • 1 0
 AXS really gives a clean cockpit... was wondering where the gear abs dropper cables were for far too long!
  • 3 0
 Onlyplanez
  • 2 0
 RW-IDC Reece Wallace I Don't Care how far out the landing is!
  • 1 0
 Super cool paint job theme!!! Blows away anything I've seen in a long time. NAHMBS level right there.
  • 1 0
 going back to my yellow Norco Buzz, I'd say that Yellow is a great bike color.
  • 1 0
 That's sick Reece! Always loved the look of the Canadian CL-415s that have a similar livery.
  • 2 0
 Wow, His DHR Rubber isn't warped to FCUK!!
  • 1 0
 I spent a lot of time in that hockey rink in the background, so I know the SAR Cormorants and Buffalos very well
  • 1 0
 finally someone understands what custom paint job is, finally forks painted to match the frame
  • 1 0
 Damn!!!! That's the coolest paint job I've ever seen on a bike hands down! Wow that's sick! Mad respect \m/ Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Every time I see a custom painted bike I keep wanting to custom paint mine more and more
  • 1 0
 Damn that's a gorgeous bike. The details are amazing. Congratulations @reecewallace.
  • 2 0
 That's rad
  • 1 0
 Amazing and badass. Thanks for all your help
  • 1 0
 dopest bike ive seen in awhile
  • 2 0
 That's really nice.
  • 2 0
 great looking.
  • 1 0
 Cool paint job and all but where can I get that hat?
  • 1 0
 Looks very good. Well done.
  • 1 0
 What a beautiful paintjob! The attention to details is next level!
  • 2 0
 what a rad bike
  • 1 0
 Very Cool, You nailed it Reece.
  • 1 0
 Wow. Inspiring and really cool!
  • 1 0
 beeauutifull!!! and thanks PB for the photos to doing it justice!!
  • 1 0
 Very very cool and pretty original too. Hats off to the painter.
  • 1 0
 I thought Reece was Scottish??
  • 1 0
 What pedals is he running, look great in that red
  • 1 1
 Best looking Giant I have ever seen. For some reason, Giant has some fugly bikes.
  • 1 0
 looks much better than the RM instinct...
  • 1 0
 when you're bike is worth more than your plane
  • 1 0
 Raddest Paint Jobs I've seen in a very long time!
  • 1 0
 DAMMMMMMMMNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
  • 1 0
 Pretty sweet build and cool bike!
  • 1 0
 Who painted this? Amazing.
  • 1 0
 That’s SARTECH af!
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Search un (rescue)
  • 1 0
 So sic!
  • 1 0
 Will it fly!!!
  • 1 0
 Way to go champ.
  • 1 0
 a work of Canuk art
  • 1 0
 Super nice!
  • 1 0
 Jazzy plastic bike!
  • 1 0
 Not that one*

Post a Comment



