Giant Reveals Reece Wallace's Custom Snowbirds Inspired Glory

The Snowbirds have been an inspiration to me since I was a kid. Growing up, I would watch them at airshows and fly-bys across western Canada. Now, I think I freak out more than most little kids when they fly over. It's been a privilege getting to know the squadron and I thank them for letting me pay homage to their efforts and our humble Canadian aviation heritage" - Reece

Down to the last rivet and panel - Fresh Paints of Whistler's attention to detail is superb. The bike is painted with a gold stipe, replicating the Snowbird's 50th year anniversary paint job in 2021

Gold to black fade on carbon Industry Nines? Yes please

Chromag cockpit (ha) and matching Bomber Marzocchi 58 fork

No, not the Canadian boomers who move to Florida in the winters

Pretty funny - I was ogling their planes and the pilots, a couple of which are big mountain bikers, were drooling over my bike. The pilots were stoked to be in Comox to ride Cumberland each day after flight training - Reece

Never leave your wingman

Speed brakes - ON

Only suiting for Reece

Royal Canadian Airforce - Aviation Royale Canadienne

Precision. Detail. Discipline. Can you spot the CF-18 in the background?

Reece missed the memo about aviators

If you don't know by now, Reece Wallace likes bikes and he likes airplanes. To continue this, Reece painted his Glory Advanced 0 to match the Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 demonstration squadron aircraft.This spring, the Snowbirds have been at training camp at Comox Air Force Base on Vancouver Island, BC. Reece coordinated a shoot with the Snowbirds Public Affair Officer to line up the planes on the ramp and pose his Glory.The Snowbirds fly CT-114 Tutor aircraft. It was built by Canadair in the 1960s as a trainer jet. Unlike other demonstration teams, the Snowbirds are not fighter jets nor do they represent pure POWER (in Jeremy Clarkson voice) or military might. Their goal is to demonstrate a high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the CAF.Follow Reece on Instagram for more adventuresPhotos by: Liam Wallace Paint by: Fresh Paints of Whistler