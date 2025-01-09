Powered by Outside

Reece Wilson Announces AON Racing Team

Jan 9, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

As the fresh team news continues to arrive, Reece Wilson has revealed on social media AON Racing, a "completely new, built from the ground up, UCI Mountain Bike World Series Race team."

AON Racing will be a brand new team joining the World Cup circuit in 2025, while details are slim at the minute, the launch video shows Reece Wilson riding a Gamux prototype. Wilson has further confirmed in the comments on social media the team will be using the Gamux bikes. The use of this setup will allow the team to try for the 100K Belted Purse bounty if it can win a World Cup race this season. Further updates on the team are said to be coming soon.

bigquotesProudly introducing AON Racing. A completely new, built from the ground up, UCI Mountain Bike World Series Race team. Full roster and sponsor list coming soon. Can you guess the roster…? Reece Wilson


81 Comments
  • 1072
 That's going to rack up a lot of small airplane hours!
  • 479
 HAHAHAHAHAHAHA it's because they have the same name!!!!!
  • 82
 @Keyboardkilla: This will never get old! s/
  • 70
 That's quite a technical one and I like it haha
  • 450
 It seems that many teams are trying to make their season around that 100k belt bounty. I hope this is what really moves the needle for gearbox dh bikes. I know I am eyeing a zerode frame.
  • 1317
flag wolftwenty1 FL (Jan 9, 2025 at 12:48) (Below Threshold)
 How many derailleurs have you broken in the last 10 years…?
  • 360
 @wolftwenty1: me personally, 2.

But that isn’t what is even of interest to me. The removal of the casette and mech and moving that weight to somewhere beneficial is what interests me.

I’m also only interested in the dh bike. Transmission works great for me when I need to pedal.
  • 90
 @wolftwenty1: I haven't necessarily broken any in a catastrophic manner other than 2 cages.
I have worn out rivets on 10. Sram, Shimano, doesn't matter. No more.
  • 45
 The automatic transmission on my old truck is the only thing I don't feel comfortable wrenching on myself (except for the internal filter and 2 solenoids). Shame that bikes are beginning to require a laptop and an app to diagnose and tune AND a certified tech. I think belt drive SS bikes look dope though.
  • 44
 Gearboxes on consumer bikes are the cycling equivalent of the 100mpg carburetor. Ain't gonna happen.
  • 141
 @suspended-flesh: you can open up a pinion box with an allen wrench and it doesn't have any shifting solenoids, it's just a dogbox without a clutch. Besides there's really not much to do on the pinion boxes except change oil, the gears are strong enough that a rider doesn't have the strength to break them like a loaded up truck does.
  • 15
flag suspended-flesh FL (Jan 9, 2025 at 22:16) (Below Threshold)
 @KolaPanda: Fair enough but can you pull over and make it a single speed in a few minutes to get home if it fails internally?
  • 30
 @suspended-flesh: This guy is not only impressive tackling making one for cheap, but also explains pretty well how it works.
It's not too different from others on the market.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yyCnwfg-SY


I'm pretty sure you're not meant to tinker on a Pinion yourself, which I find as a bummer since I've been a mechanic for years. But it's not like tinkering on a derailleur is any hope when it's rattled out to $h!t. Should go without saying it's bit cheaper to replace a derailleur, but hopefully the gearbox is as durable as they say, I'll report back if I bust it open :O
  • 20
 @Austink: I am interested in internally geared bikes (for my mtb: gearbox; commuter: geared hub) with belt drive for another reason, namely less wear on components in adverse weather. I ride year round and during the wet season the drivetrains always take a hit.
  • 20
 @mi-bike: This has been impressive in my experience. We've definitely done rides in treacherous downpours with my mates where I definitely was the only one with a functional driveline at some points.
I'll have yet to see about durability, but I've already got more riding out of half a battery charge in the gearbox than I get out of a zee derailleur's entire lifespan Smile
  • 20
 @suspended-flesh: probably not, but what are your odds of full drivetrain failure when it's a sealed box in the middle vs a mech hanging off the back?
  • 22
 @KolaPanda: Nobody knows yet
  • 30
 @suspended-flesh: brother they've been out since 2010 and I did a hell of a lot of searching forums for failures that prevented people riding before responding to your comment, it's a more reliable system than you think. The main thing that people have issues with is cable tension, which I think can be fairly easily sorted out by the user.
  • 20
 I rode my buddies G3 for a day at the bike park last season and I really wish I hadn't. It is truly an amazing bike and I have to have one now.
  • 10
 @notsosikmik: what bike did you come off of for comparison?
  • 270
 Prototype bikes are the new norm in WCDH. Ten years ago seemed like the vast majority of racers were on production models. Now the pits are looking increasingly like a bespoked convention.
  • 541
 Personally I do not have an issue with it. They have always been using suspension, linkages and other tweaks that consumers had no access to. It's rarely ever been the case that the top guys are on a completely off the shelf model. I think it's cool. It truly pushes the sport and the technology at the highest level.
  • 80
 @pisgahgnar: yeah who’d want it any other way?
  • 121
 It turns out, the needs of most elite racers are different than the average or even top level bike park lappers. The teams that invested the most in development always raced proto bikes and parts from Sam Hill’s custom geo Sunday race frames to Vouilloz’s Sunn Radical protos with parts nobody had ever heard of or run since to Stevie Smith’s Blackbox forks and shocks to Mondraker making a race frame with a 59* HTA. We have prototyping and experimentation at WC races to thank for a lot of things we take for granted like derailleurs with clutches and usable geometry and as cool as it is to lust over these top level race bikes, as a rider and mechanic it is horrible to actually live with and ride them.
  • 10
 Hopefully it will stay that way at they won’t put out homologation rules like motocross did in the 80s.
  • 30
 Isn't that one of the best parts for bike nerds?
  • 190
 I like that they're ticking with Manitou!! hopefully they'll drop a new spring shock this season.
  • 181
 I assume the plane has full insurance now
  • 150
 MANITOU !!!!
  • 130
 Seems we're starting to get more and more Manitou suspension in the WCDH pits. Good stuff.
  • 34
 It's a brand. They make suspension stuff.
  • 130
 AON, as in the massive insurance broker?
  • 22
 Wild move to align yourself with those guys right now…I hope not!
  • 20
 I doubt it, the word has many meanings including 'one' and 'ace'.
  • 21
 What is the timeframe for a cease and desist letter to be sent out? Week? Month?
  • 10
 Yes they are haha
  • 60
 "All or Nothing" Racing
  • 30
 Sent this to my business broker at AON He was disappointed it wasn't them. Google shows tool company and rc company with same name.
  • 50
 I heard United Health has a team lined up as well.
  • 10
 AON means All or nothing
  • 90
 The news the people needed in these dark times.
  • 90
 Reese Witherspoon should announce Legally Enduro
  • 70
 A smart man + a smart bike = sparkles & success hopefully.
  • 61
 In Gaelic, AON means "one." It seems he has embraced his heritage, and chose this name for the new team.
Cant confirm though.
  • 40
 Considering that the insurance company has sponsored sports before, if it is not the insurance company then they could have an issue with this name.
  • 140
 All or nothing
  • 50
 @pisgahgnar: I mean Time will tell I guess,

"Shite Bag if he dinny"
  • 80
 @pisgahgnar: doubtful it’s the insurance company. Would be tough to get a sponsor that big and they let you configure the logo how you want with your own colors
  • 20
 @slopsupernova: ....along the lines of COW - Checkers Or Wreckers
  • 61
 Wallace/Wilson exclusive.

Actually wait. @reecewallace buys AON out and runs the team solo
  • 50
 If there was any DH bike that I could try...this would be it!!! GAMUX!!
  • 20
 Yes
  • 46
 Are you really going to bet your bodily safety on a pure bread racing machine?

Lmao, 5 typos in a single paragraph on their web page for the Sega bike. I, for one, will only ride a bike that has 4 typos per paragraph.
  • 162
 @dameathammer: you mean “pure bred”? And also “Sego” not Sega?

Also, how’s your German? I’d wager their English is better.

That Gamux is pure sxe (see what I did there?)
  • 23
 @TrueScotsman: No. I meant pure bread. Read their web page and get back to me
  • 20
 @dameathammer: brown or white?
  • 11
 @jonnybeher: croissant loaf, obviously, but I should point out that whatever your choice don’t leave it lying around any duck ponds. It’s a common misconception that pure bread bikes are healthy duck food.
  • 50
 That is some cool news!
  • 40
 Growing up in the 80's, I approve of the "neon" sign style logo.
  • 31
 Sounds like both fun and utterly terrifying. Best of luck!
  • 32
 Not sure what to make of this. Glad there is another team racing, and he's got sponsors...
  • 20
 Very cool, I hope he wins!
How does one pronounce “AON” ?
  • 70
 Like you're from Yorkshire
  • 90
 @Flashman2008: A’on lad, ge t’kettle on, make us a brew!
  • 20
 When I see AON Racing my mind goes straight to the BTCC Focus.
  • 31
 YES ! ! !
  • 10
 Don’t think that’s the best name - same as an other large company
  • 20
 Reeco!
  • 10
 Very cool
