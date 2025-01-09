Reece Wilson Announces AON Racing Team

As the fresh team news continues to arrive, Reece Wilson has revealed on social media AON Racing, a "completely new, built from the ground up, UCI Mountain Bike World Series Race team."
AON Racing will be a brand new team joining the World Cup circuit in 2025, while details are slim at the minute, the launch video shows Reece Wilson riding a Gamux prototype. Wilson has further confirmed in the comments on social media the team will be using the Gamux bikes. The use of this setup will allow the team to try for the 100K Belted Purse bounty if it can win a World Cup race this season. Further updates on the team are said to be coming soon.
Proudly introducing AON Racing. A completely new, built from the ground up, UCI Mountain Bike World Series Race team. Full roster and sponsor list coming soon. Can you guess the roster…?— Reece Wilson
But that isn’t what is even of interest to me. The removal of the casette and mech and moving that weight to somewhere beneficial is what interests me.
I’m also only interested in the dh bike. Transmission works great for me when I need to pedal.
I'm pretty sure you're not meant to tinker on a Pinion yourself, which I find as a bummer since I've been a mechanic for years. But it's not like tinkering on a derailleur is any hope when it's rattled out to $h!t. Should go without saying it's bit cheaper to replace a derailleur, but hopefully the gearbox is as durable as they say, I'll report back if I bust it open :O
I'll have yet to see about durability, but I've already got more riding out of half a battery charge in the gearbox than I get out of a zee derailleur's entire lifespan
Actually wait. @reecewallace buys AON out and runs the team solo
That Gamux is pure sxe (see what I did there?)
How does one pronounce “AON” ?