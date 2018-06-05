Pinkbike.com
Video: Reece Wilson Makes Dreams A Reality
Jun 4, 2018
by
Max Rendall
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Reece Wilson - Dreams come true.
by
Sleeper-co
Views: 1,249
Faves:
19
Comments: 0
Reece Wilson is the first Scotsman to get on the podium in Fort William.
14 Comments
+ 12
rossbellphoto
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Too flippin' good to see the Saltire being waved on the Fort Bill podium, you're the boy Reeco.
[Reply]
+ 12
won-sean-animal-chin
(1 hours ago)
Fkn onions
[Reply]
+ 9
mi-bike
(1 hours ago)
He rode a great reece
[Reply]
+ 2
feathers54
(1 hours ago)
class
[Reply]
+ 6
hamplanet
(1 hours ago)
I'm not crying, I just have something in my eye...
[Reply]
+ 5
Marco74
(1 hours ago)
emotional! I hope its not the last podium!
[Reply]
+ 2
Martinez242
(17 mins ago)
Truly great result and a truly amazing video. There is a life after Awolnation ‘sail’. Props Guys!
[Reply]
+ 1
casey79
(5 mins ago)
Not the 1st Scot to be on the podium at For Will. Ruaridh Cunningham won the Junior World Championships at Fort William in 2007.
[Reply]
+ 3
teepea
(26 mins ago)
Best video of the weekend. Awesome and happy beyond words for him
[Reply]
+ 4
IllestT
(1 hours ago)
Totes emoshe
[Reply]
+ 2
RedBurn
(32 mins ago)
This performance will get him in an official team next year !!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
cathalmartinsmith
(28 mins ago)
ninjas cutting onions everywhere today, great video, well done reece
[Reply]
+ 2
pheger
(28 mins ago)
Fkn right, he deserved it
[Reply]
+ 1
Sleeper-co
(16 mins ago)
Thanks to everybody supporting this! Raw love.
[Reply]
