Video: Reece Wilson Makes Dreams A Reality

Jun 4, 2018
by Max Rendall  
Reece Wilson - Dreams come true.

by Sleeper-co
Views: 1,249    Faves: 19    Comments: 0


Reece Wilson is the first Scotsman to get on the podium in Fort William.

14 Comments

  • + 12
 Too flippin' good to see the Saltire being waved on the Fort Bill podium, you're the boy Reeco.
  • + 12
 Fkn onions
  • + 9
 He rode a great reece
  • + 2
 class
  • + 6
 I'm not crying, I just have something in my eye...
  • + 5
 emotional! I hope its not the last podium!
  • + 2
 Truly great result and a truly amazing video. There is a life after Awolnation ‘sail’. Props Guys!
  • + 1
 Not the 1st Scot to be on the podium at For Will. Ruaridh Cunningham won the Junior World Championships at Fort William in 2007.
  • + 3
 Best video of the weekend. Awesome and happy beyond words for him
  • + 4
 Totes emoshe
  • + 2
 This performance will get him in an official team next year !!!!
  • + 2
 ninjas cutting onions everywhere today, great video, well done reece
  • + 2
 Fkn right, he deserved it
  • + 1
 Thanks to everybody supporting this! Raw love.

