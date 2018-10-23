INTERVIEWS

Reece Wilson on the Downtime Podcast

Oct 22, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Reece Wilson by Nicolas Brizin

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nicolas Brizin


This week on the podcast, I'm joined by Reece Wilson. Reece was one of the breakthrough young riders who really shone in 2018, picking up his best results to date, including his first elite podium at Fort William. We chat to Reece about how he got into the sport, his progression to the top level, his 2018 season, Red Bull Hardline and much more, including why it’s easier to whip on a 29er, and Eddie Masters' approach to world travel! So hit play in the player above and give it a listen.

