Reece Wilson Out of Val di Sole DH World Cup with a Dislocated Shoulder

Jun 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Recce Wilson flying high

Reece Wilson has announced that he dislocated his shoulder just before finals at the Leogang downhill World Cup and won't be racing this weekend. It's sad to see Reece out of action this weekend, especially as this year marked his return to racing after several injuries and a concussion meant he last raced a full World Cup season back in 2021.


bigquotesDislocated Shoulder = No racing for me this weekend. Scans are booked for Wednesday next week so I can See if there’s any damage and take it from there. This sport is cruel sometimes. We fight on!! Reece Wilson

We wish Reece all the best and hope he is back racing soon.

DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Reece Wilson Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


