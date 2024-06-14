Reece Wilson Out of Val di Sole DH World Cup with a Dislocated Shoulder

Dislocated Shoulder = No racing for me this weekend. Scans are booked for Wednesday next week so I can See if there’s any damage and take it from there. This sport is cruel sometimes. We fight on!! — Reece Wilson

Reece Wilson has announced that he dislocated his shoulder just before finals at the Leogang downhill World Cup and won't be racing this weekend. It's sad to see Reece out of action this weekend, especially as this year marked his return to racing after several injuries and a concussion meant he last raced a full World Cup season back in 2021.We wish Reece all the best and hope he is back racing soon.