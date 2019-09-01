Reece Wilson Out of World Champs with Concussion after Crash in Training

Reece Wilson has announced today that he will not be competing in finals after crashing off a drop in practice yesterday. Luckily nothing is broken and he walks away with just a few stitches but Wilson has made the sensible decision to sit out of today's racing after hitting his head badly.
|I guess this weekend just wasn’t meant to be for me. Had a pretty big crash yesterday off a drop, super lucky to only have some stitches and nothing broken. Unfortunately, I hit my head pretty bad. It’s given me some weakness in my left arm and a pretty good headache so I’ll definitely be sitting out this weekend and resting up. Appreciate everyone’s kind messages as always and I’ll be back soon!— Reece Wilson
We're wishing Reece all the best with his recovery and we hope to see him back on the bike soon.
