Reece Wilson Out of World Champs with Concussion after Crash in Training

Sep 1, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Reece Wilson skimming trees on his way to a steady run into the top 10.

Reece Wilson has announced today that he will not be competing in finals after crashing off a drop in practice yesterday. Luckily nothing is broken and he walks away with just a few stitches but Wilson has made the sensible decision to sit out of today's racing after hitting his head badly.


bigquotesI guess this weekend just wasn’t meant to be for me. Had a pretty big crash yesterday off a drop, super lucky to only have some stitches and nothing broken. Unfortunately, I hit my head pretty bad. It’s given me some weakness in my left arm and a pretty good headache so I’ll definitely be sitting out this weekend and resting up. Appreciate everyone’s kind messages as always and I’ll be back soon! Reece Wilson

We're wishing Reece all the best with his recovery and we hope to see him back on the bike soon.

16 Comments

  • 6 0
 This was the same spot Bulldog crashed at?

Hope both dudes make a full and fast recovery.
  • 3 0
 Apparently so @davechopoptions
  • 2 0
 Rest up and get well soon Reece, hope your good to go at Snowshoe but if not there is no shame in calling it a day on this season.
  • 9 10
 Healing vibes mate.

I honestly don’t get the whole social media thing of having to share these moments. Is it sponsorship requirements? Generational differences? Or something else entirely? I’d be gutted and not wanting to put on a brave, everything is awesome face.

But hey ho, we’re all different.

Get well soon
  • 20 0
 Seems like a good way to provide a first person account of a major event to your fans. At least he isn't sharing badly lit photos of his lunch.
  • 6 0
 Makes loads of sense - a lot of people use social media to update their friends/followers with what's going on in their life and a pro athlete missing the main event after qualifying in top 10 is a pretty good reason to let followers know why they aren't racing
  • 2 0
 I think he was just trying to share a yoga pants image.......
  • 1 1
 Reece, Ethan shandro and Katy winton all had severe concussions this year, don’t know what team trek is using for helmets, but ....
  • 1 0
 All helmets adhere to the same standards. Maybe their bikes are just SO FAST that the energy in the crash is higher! Or maybe their bikes are so bad that they're unstable and cause crashes! Maybe the tires are etc etc etc
  • 2 0
 Not another one...






